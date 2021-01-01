Let's start the week where we usually do: the YTD performance tables for the indexes and major stock market sectors:

Data from Stockcharts.com

The reflation trade is still very much on, especially after last week's price activity. In two months, micro, small, and mid-cap indexes have posted gains that would be adequate for yearly price gains. Larger-caps are also doing well, although their advances are nowhere near the magnitude of their smaller brethren. The treasury market is selling off. Data from stockcharts.com

Let's start at the bottom by noting that defensive sectors occupy the bottom three positions. This indicates that traders are very much in a "risk-on" mode. Technology - a key sector for the QQQ and SPY - is only up 1.07% while consumer discretionary - a large SPY component - has gained 3.73%. Financials and industrials - which are important to the IWM - have done well. Energy is the top-performing sector. This table supports the argument that the reflation trade is still very much on.

This week, three key economic releases are on the calendar. The Census releases retail sales on Tuesday. This data has performed impressively since the lockdowns: The left chart shows the total value of all retail sales while the right shows the Y/Y percentage change. Thanks to stimulus payments, consumers have been able to spend and save, which explains the 5-year in both numbers.

Industrial production is also rebounding: The left chart is industrial production while the right chart is capacity utilization. Both continue to rise and are near previously attained levels.

The Census releases building permits and starts on Wednesday: Low interest rates have spurred housing demand, which has, in turn, led to large increases in building permits and starts to keep up with rising demand.

Finally, the Fed meets on Wednesday. Here is the core of its outlook (emphasis added):

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved.

As I noted over the weekend, a number of broader labor utilization numbers are still very high, which means the labor market still has a large amount of progress to make before the Fed will act. As for inflation, the Fed is now averaging the data. Since inflation is still below 2%, that data also has a long way to go before the Fed will act.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Data from Stockcharts.com

There's an odd assortment of indexes at the top - mid-caps, QQQ, and the SPY. Normally, the IJH falls in with its smaller-cap brethren but today it gets lumped in with the big-caps. The other smaller-caps were marginally up or off. From Stockcharts.com

Again, there's an odd mix of ETFs at the top. There're two conservative sectors (real estate and utilities) and two aggressive (consumer discretionary and tech).

Let's take a look at today's charts: From the author's Quotetracker

Let's start with the SPY, QQQ, and DIA. Markets trended lower/sideways in the AM, then started to rally right after 10:30. Prices broke that trend after 2 but caught a very strong bid right before the close. The IWM was more volatile, but ended at a high.

Let's take a deeper look at the idea of sector re-alignment.

6-Month charts from Stockcharts.com

Start with the bottom two - tech (left) and consumer discretionary (right). Both started trending lower in early February. Tech is a big component of the QQQ while combined the two account for 39% of the SPY. That explains why both have lagged. At the same time, industrials (top right) and financials (top, second from right) are still rallying strongly. This explains why the IWM is doing well.

This is the basis of the realignment in the market right now.