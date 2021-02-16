This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Southeastern Asset Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Southeastern’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value increased ~15% from $3.88B to $4.48B. The number of holdings decreased from 28 to 25. The top three holdings are at ~31% while the top five are at ~44% of the 13F assets: Lumen Technologies, CNX Resources, General Electric, Hyatt Hotels, and Mattel.

Southeastern is best known for its investor friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (MUTF:LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (MUTF:LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (MUTF:LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (MUTF:LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund returned 10.53% for 2020 vs. 18.40% for S&P 500 index. Annualized returns since the 1987 inception is 9.73%.

Although the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has a non-US company in the top ten: LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLY). CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) which was in the top ten is now just outside that. Cash allocation is ~15%, up from ~8% in Q1 2020.

Note: Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that a sizable portion of Southeastern’s AUM ($9B total) is attributable to separately managed accounts.

New Stakes:

Douglas Emmett (DEI): DEI is a 2.70% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$23.25 and ~$33.30 and the stock currently trades at $33.55.

Note: the Q4 2020 commentary talks about this investment – they had followed the business since 2011 and they pulled the trigger as the COVID “death of office space” narrative opened up an opportunity to acquire a position at a good price.

Stake Disposals:

Univar Solutions (UNVR): The ~2% UNVR position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $7 and $24. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$16.50 and ~$19. It now goes for $21.60.

Summit Materials (SUM), Worthington Industries (WOR), and WideOpenWest (WOW): These minutely small (less than ~0.15% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

CNX Resources (CNX): CNX is a top-three 8.56% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-20s price range. Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $6.15 and $10.90. The stock is now at $14.61. Q2 2020 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $5.50 and $13. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off in November 2017. Southeastern has a ~16% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

General Electric (GE): The large (top three) 7.81% GE position was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $17 and $25 and increased by ~185% next quarter at prices between $13 and $19. Q3 2018 saw another ~26% increase at prices between $11.25 and $14.25 and that was followed with a ~40% further increase next quarter at prices between $6.70 and $13.50. The six quarters through Q2 2020 had seen a ~47% selling at prices between $5.50 and $13. The stock is now at $13.35. Last quarter saw a ~13% stake increase while this quarter there was a similar reduction.

Hyatt Hotels (H): Hyatt Hotels is a ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2020 at prices between $36.50 and $93 and it now goes for ~$89. Q2 2020 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $40 and $67.50. That was followed with a ~27% increase last quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$61. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: They have a ~11% ownership stake in the business.

Note 2: They swapped their investment in PK Hotels for what they believed was a more resilient business. The thesis is based on the idea that the business is positioned to withstand even a protracted shutdown and prosper on the other side. This is due to their asset-light model and industry leading balance sheet strength.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): MAT is a large (top five) 6.79% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades at $21.61. Last several quarters had seen minor trimming. That was followed with a ~38% selling this quarter at prices between ~$12 and ~$18.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 16.64M shares of Mattel Inc. This is compared to 17.42M shares in the 13F report. Southeastern still has a ~5% ownership stake in Mattel.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a 5.68% of the portfolio position purchased in March 2018 in the low-30s and the stock currently trades at $57.53. Q2 2018 saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $33 and $38. There was another ~43% reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $39.50. Last two years have also seen a similar reduction at prices between ~$33 and ~$52.40.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large stake at 5.13% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the five quarters through Q4 2017 saw a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. Last year saw another ~63% selling at prices between ~$108 and ~$301. The stock currently trades at ~$267.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ): The LAZ position was a very small stake first purchased in Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a 2.17% portfolio stake at prices between $34 and $48. 2019 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $31 and $40.50. Last two quarters saw a ~30% selling at prices between ~$27 and ~$42. The stock currently trades at $44.43 and the stake is at 4.65% of the portfolio.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a very small 1% of the portfolio position as of Q1 2018. The four quarters through Q1 2019 saw the position doubled at prices between $155 and $280 and that was followed with another ~35% increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $108 and $185. Last three quarters have seen a ~22% selling at prices between ~$95 and ~$220. The stock currently trades at ~$266 and the stake is at 4.41% of the portfolio.

DuPont de Nemours (DD): DD is a ~4% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $28.50 and $64 and the stock currently trades at $76.71. Q2 2020 saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $32 and $57. Last two quarters have also seen a ~15% trimming.

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a fairly large ~4% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $22 and $24 and increased by roughly two-thirds next quarter at prices between $9.25 and $24. The stock currently trades at $23.67. Q2 2020 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $13.30 and $21.60. Last two quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a 2.64% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 & Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$604. Last ten quarters have seen a ~70% selling at prices between $278 and $740. Southeastern is harvesting gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~6% of Graham Holdings.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a 2.57% stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% next quarter. There was a ~18% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~24% increase next quarter at prices between $20 and $24. The first three quarters of 2019 had also seen a ~75% stake increase at prices between $4.50 and $18.50. The stock is currently at $17.18. Last two quarters had seen a ~47% reduction at prices between $2.35 and $11.50. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Note: Southeastern controls ~8% of the business.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH): PCH is a 1.55% position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $40 and it is now at $54.16. Q3 2019 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $36 and $42. Last three quarters have seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $26 and $51.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) and Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Note: Following acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Formula One and the stock symbols changed.

Stake Increases:

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) previously CenturyLink: LUMN is currently the largest 13F position at ~14% of the 13F portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October 2017. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now at $14.19. Last several quarters have seen only minor activity.

Note: Their cost-basis on the position is ~$16. Southeastern has a ~6% ownership stake in CenturyLink.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Everest Re (RE): These two stakes were established last quarter and increased this quarter. The ~5% MGM position was purchased at prices between $15 and $24 and the stock currently trades at ~$41. This quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$20 and ~$32. RE is a 2.11% of the portfolio stake established at prices between ~$197 and ~$232 and it is now at ~$256. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): The 3.67% AMG stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $137 and $160 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $90 and $138. The stock is now at ~$150. 2019 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $75 and $116. This quarter saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$67.50 and ~$102.

Empire State Realty (ESRT): The 3.33% ESRT stake was built in H1 2020 at prices between $6.50 and $14.30 and it currently trades at $11.57. There were minor increases over the last two quarters.

Note: They have a 9.4% ownership stake in the business.

Trip.com (TCOM) and Liberty Braves (BATRK): These two small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes saw minor increases this quarter.

Note: They have a ~6.5% ownership stake in Liberty Braves.

Kept Steady:

Eastman Kodak (KODK): The 0.46% KODK stake was kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~16% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (2.54M shares in the 13F report and the rest in preferred shares). Over 30M shares in convertible debt were converted and sold in August to take advantage of the price appreciation.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Southeastern’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020:

Source: Created by author with data from Southeastern’s filing