The past few weeks, I wrote a couple of articles centered around the probabilities of inflationary pressures on the economy and their effects on the equity market in the future.

My last article was a historical depiction of the 70s leading up to double-digit inflation. Some of us old-timers even referred to it as a walk down memory lane.

I referred to rising commodity prices, devaluation of the dollar, and its subsequent fall in value. Furthermore, I referred to the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep rates low and allow our economy to reinflate to attain maximum employment.

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's most recent comments, with the passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, we are poised to reach maximum employment sometime in 2022. Since my last article, GDP projections are now looking like 10% for 2021 according to several economist forecasts.

As witnessed in the most recent producer price index (PPI), we continue to see supply chain issues creating higher costs. The Fed believes these higher prices are transitory. I certainly hope they are correct.

Regardless of the Fed's comments, we are in fact seeing a red-hot economy and, in my opinion, poised for higher inflation.

We continue to see the rise in the yield of the 10-year treasury. Currently, it has broken through 1.6% and is poised to move higher. Higher interest rates can naturally slow down economic activity, particularly in the housing industry. Much higher rates can cause substantial damage to economic growth; ask Paul Volcker.

Furthermore, a rapidly falling value in the US dollar due to a $30 trillion debt load could easily cause a rapid escalation in interest rates. Currently, our debt to GDP ratio is 145%, one of the worst in the world. There could soon become an additional trillion dollars added to our debt. Congress is currently writing an infrastructure bill exceeding that amount.

Raising rates are caused by a lack of demand for our US Treasuries. If we have more supply than we have demand, interest rates will rise.

There are two very compelling reasons why rising interest rates could be capped or even reversed over the near term. One reason could be an increase in global participation in our treasury auctions. Secondly, the Federal Reserve still has tools in its arsenal that would help keep a lid on escalating US 10-year yields.

Over the years, I have hated to hear someone say, "it is different this time," because usually, it is not! However, there may be some merit to that phrase in today's environment, at least from the perspective of putting off the inevitable for a bit longer.

David Tepper is one of the best investors of our day. His track record has been impeccable. He pointed out something last week that registered with me, and it was not the mere fact he is extremely bullish on equities over the near term. It had everything to do with why.

He stated Japan had been one of our largest purchasers of US treasuries historically. He pointed out that Japan has not been participating in our auctions over the past five years. Furthermore, he said that Japan had indicated it would be more active in purchasing US Treasuries. Japan's 10-year bond yields approximately 11 basis points today. They can now take their vast stockpiles of the yen and buy the US 10-year treasury and earn 1.5% above what they would make by buying their treasuries. That is a massive incentive for them to show back up at our US auctions.

The exciting thing about this is that it applies to Japan and many countries throughout the world. Many countries still have negative interest rates on their 10-year debt.

He concluded the new-found demand would put a cap on the US 10-year Treasury yield. Furthermore, this could reverse the devaluation trend of the US dollar.

In a nutshell, that was his bullish case for the US equity markets.

The 2nd reason we could see a cap or a reversal on rising rates comes from our own Federal Reserve.

We do know that Quantitative Easing (QE) has been used by our Federal Reserve for many years now. QE entails the purchasing of US securities by our own Federal Reserve Board. They have expanded their balance sheet to include treasuries all along the yield curve. Most of these purchases have been shorter-term maturities.

Back in 2019, the Federal Reserve performed what is known today as the twist. They redirected their purchases from short-term maturities to the 7 to 10-year variety. In essence, this increased demand for longer-term debt and capped or at least slowed the increase in long-term yields.

With their $7 trillion balance sheet, this technique can be an effective tool in the Fed's arsenal.

The Fed is meeting this week, and it might be prudent to listen carefully to any hint or indication this may be forthcoming.

In closing, I am still not convinced that it is "different this time." I think we must all be very cautious as we approach full employment expected in 2022. Over the next year, I suspect to see both international interests in our bonds as David Tepper described and a high probability of the Federal Reserve twist. Both actions will, in the near term, reverse the most recent trends of rising rates.

Once we have achieved full employment with unemployment rates of around 4%, the Fed will begin removing the punch bowl, albeit gradually. At that time, your seatbelts need to be tightly secured because equities are in for a bumpy ride.

For the record, I am a near-term bull!