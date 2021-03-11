Goodrich Petroleum: Slightly Lowered 2021 Production Expectations Due To Timing And Weather

Mar. 16, 2021 12:36 AM ETGoodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)4 Comments1 Like
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Goodrich slightly lowered 2021 production expectations due to the timing of completions and weather-related shut-ins.
  • It is still expected to generate around $17 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices, while growing production 20+% from 2020 levels.
  • Goodrich extended its second-lien note maturity to May 2023 and also issued $15 million in additional second-lien notes.
  • Goodrich's reserve value is still primarily PUD, and it will need to continue efficient development of its reserves to generate additional value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) slightly lowered its production guidance for 2021 due to changes in the timing of previously scheduled completions and winter storm-related shut-ins. It has also added $15 million in second-lien notes to give itself more liquidity, although its overall net debt remains unchanged by that transaction.

I estimate that Goodrich's value is around $11 in the current market environment for natural gas, with long-term natural gas prices still hovering around $2.60.

Second-Lien Notes

Goodrich recently extended its second-lien note maturity by extending its old notes (maturing in May 2022) for new notes maturing in May 2023. It also issued another $15 million in 13.5% convertible second-lien notes, bringing its outstanding second-lien note principal to $30 million.

This gives it additional liquidity, with around $39 million of pro-forma liquidity under its credit facility. The springing maturity on its credit facility is now pushed back to December 2022 as well.

The cost to Goodrich is that the interest rate on those second-lien notes is quite high at 13.5%. The $30 million in outstanding second-lien note principal is modest, so the related interest costs aren't that high (at $4 million per year), but it still has some impact on Goodrich's cash flow.

2021 Outlook

Goodrich reduced its production guidance by around 5,000 Mcfe per day, to an average of 160,000 to 170,000 Mcfe per day now. The reduction is due to production shut-ins from the February storm and a delay in previously scheduled completions.

At current strip prices for 2021, Goodrich is now expected to end up with around $156 million in revenues after hedges. Goodrich has a small amount of oil production remaining from its legacy Tuscaloosa Marine Shale assets, and that benefits from the oil price increase, although the boost to revenue is only a couple million per year.

I have assumed that Goodrich's natural gas differential ends up at the higher end of its negative $0.15 to $0.25 guidance range, due to its production being weighted to later in the year when NYMEX prices are expected to be lower than Q1 2021's storm-boosted average price.

Type

Barrels/Mcf

Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf

Revenue ($ Million)

Oil (Barrels)

120,000

$60.00

$7

Natural Gas [MCF]

59,505,000

$2.65

$158

Hedge Value

-$9

Total

$156

Goodrich has maintained its $80 million capital expenditure budget, so it is projected to end up with $139 million in cash expenditures. Goodrich's interest costs may be around $7 million per year now that it has $30 million in 13.5% second-lien notes. Goodrich may elect to pay that interest in-kind, but whether that second-lien interest is paid in-kind or with cash doesn't make a difference to Goodrich's overall net debt.

$ Million

Lease Operating Expense

$14

Production and Other Taxes

$4

Transportation and Processing

$20

Cash G&A

$14

Interest

$7

CapEx

$80

Total Expenses

$139

Goodrich's net debt is thus projected to be reduced by $17 million during 2021 now. Goodrich had $110 million in net debt at the end of 2020, so this would reduce its net debt to around $93 million.

At 0.9x 2021 EBITDAX, that level of net debt appears fine for Goodrich, although the second-lien interest rate is expensive.

Valuation

Goodrich's estimated value is around $11 per share now based on longer-term $2.60 NYMEX natural gas and its projected year-end net debt of $93 million.

Goodrich's reserves have PV-10 of $338 million with $2.50 NYMEX gas and a PV-10 of $485 million with $3.00 NYMEX gas.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

At a long-term natural gas price of around $2.60, its reserves may have a PV-10 of approximately $367 million if the reserve values increase in a straight line from $2.50 to $3.00.

A share price of $11 would result in an enterprise value (with year-end 2021 net debt of $93 million) of approximately 0.65x the PV-10 of its reserves at $2.60 natural gas.

This would be a significant discount to PV-10, although it should be noted that under 50% of Goodrich's reserve value is PDP. A share price of $11 would result in an enterprise value that is estimated at around 1.45x Goodrich's PDP PV-10 (based on its PDP reserves at the end of 2020).

Conclusion

Goodrich slightly reduced its production expectations for 2021, although that was not due to any issues with its well-level results, which are still strong. The reduced production expectations were due to weather-related shut-ins and some completion delays.

Goodrich's share price appears fair for the current natural gas pricing environment. It should be able to generate approximately $17 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2021. I estimate that its value is approximately $11 per share based on $2.60 long-term natural gas prices. The current strip over the next three years is around $2.59 right now, so this appears to be a reasonable natural gas price to use to value it at.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
9.64K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

4 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.