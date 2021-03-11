Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) slightly lowered its production guidance for 2021 due to changes in the timing of previously scheduled completions and winter storm-related shut-ins. It has also added $15 million in second-lien notes to give itself more liquidity, although its overall net debt remains unchanged by that transaction.

I estimate that Goodrich's value is around $11 in the current market environment for natural gas, with long-term natural gas prices still hovering around $2.60.

Second-Lien Notes

Goodrich recently extended its second-lien note maturity by extending its old notes (maturing in May 2022) for new notes maturing in May 2023. It also issued another $15 million in 13.5% convertible second-lien notes, bringing its outstanding second-lien note principal to $30 million.

This gives it additional liquidity, with around $39 million of pro-forma liquidity under its credit facility. The springing maturity on its credit facility is now pushed back to December 2022 as well.

The cost to Goodrich is that the interest rate on those second-lien notes is quite high at 13.5%. The $30 million in outstanding second-lien note principal is modest, so the related interest costs aren't that high (at $4 million per year), but it still has some impact on Goodrich's cash flow.

2021 Outlook

Goodrich reduced its production guidance by around 5,000 Mcfe per day, to an average of 160,000 to 170,000 Mcfe per day now. The reduction is due to production shut-ins from the February storm and a delay in previously scheduled completions.

At current strip prices for 2021, Goodrich is now expected to end up with around $156 million in revenues after hedges. Goodrich has a small amount of oil production remaining from its legacy Tuscaloosa Marine Shale assets, and that benefits from the oil price increase, although the boost to revenue is only a couple million per year.

I have assumed that Goodrich's natural gas differential ends up at the higher end of its negative $0.15 to $0.25 guidance range, due to its production being weighted to later in the year when NYMEX prices are expected to be lower than Q1 2021's storm-boosted average price.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 120,000 $60.00 $7 Natural Gas [MCF] 59,505,000 $2.65 $158 Hedge Value -$9 Total $156

Goodrich has maintained its $80 million capital expenditure budget, so it is projected to end up with $139 million in cash expenditures. Goodrich's interest costs may be around $7 million per year now that it has $30 million in 13.5% second-lien notes. Goodrich may elect to pay that interest in-kind, but whether that second-lien interest is paid in-kind or with cash doesn't make a difference to Goodrich's overall net debt.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $14 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $20 Cash G&A $14 Interest $7 CapEx $80 Total Expenses $139

Goodrich's net debt is thus projected to be reduced by $17 million during 2021 now. Goodrich had $110 million in net debt at the end of 2020, so this would reduce its net debt to around $93 million.

At 0.9x 2021 EBITDAX, that level of net debt appears fine for Goodrich, although the second-lien interest rate is expensive.

Valuation

Goodrich's estimated value is around $11 per share now based on longer-term $2.60 NYMEX natural gas and its projected year-end net debt of $93 million.

Goodrich's reserves have PV-10 of $338 million with $2.50 NYMEX gas and a PV-10 of $485 million with $3.00 NYMEX gas.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

At a long-term natural gas price of around $2.60, its reserves may have a PV-10 of approximately $367 million if the reserve values increase in a straight line from $2.50 to $3.00.

A share price of $11 would result in an enterprise value (with year-end 2021 net debt of $93 million) of approximately 0.65x the PV-10 of its reserves at $2.60 natural gas.

This would be a significant discount to PV-10, although it should be noted that under 50% of Goodrich's reserve value is PDP. A share price of $11 would result in an enterprise value that is estimated at around 1.45x Goodrich's PDP PV-10 (based on its PDP reserves at the end of 2020).

Conclusion

Goodrich slightly reduced its production expectations for 2021, although that was not due to any issues with its well-level results, which are still strong. The reduced production expectations were due to weather-related shut-ins and some completion delays.

Goodrich's share price appears fair for the current natural gas pricing environment. It should be able to generate approximately $17 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2021. I estimate that its value is approximately $11 per share based on $2.60 long-term natural gas prices. The current strip over the next three years is around $2.59 right now, so this appears to be a reasonable natural gas price to use to value it at.