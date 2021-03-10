Thesis: Inflation Is Rising Which Is Bad For Stocks

In this article, I will review why inflation will increase. Inflation will still rise despite the recent weak CPI report. Shelter inflation should perk up; this is the highest weighted category in the CPI reading. The 10-year yield is rising with economic growth expectations. The Markit Global PMI and the NFIB small business confidence index show costs are spiking. Rising inflation leads to negative real stock returns. Inflation volatility and inflation uncertainty suppress valuations. That’s the situation we face now.

The Fed doesn't plan on hiking rates this year or next year. The Fed has no interest in quelling what it deems to be a transitory inflation increase this year. I think it’s a good idea to own assets that do well in inflation and cyclical recoveries. In this new environment, the S&P 500 (SPY) has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite (COMP).

CPI Is Still Going To Increase

Some investors expected the February CPI report to have more fireworks than it did. Headline CPI was only 1.7% and core CPI was just 1.3%. We’ve seen a lot of hype in the media about inflation, yet the CPI report didn’t deliver. The media's focus on higher prices is still correct. Commodity prices have been rising sharply this year. The Bloomberg commodity index is up 10.33% year to date and 30.08% yearly. Furthermore, in economic reports and earnings calls, companies are mentioning rising input costs as a major issue.

The reports are real. This CPI reading was never going to be the one to express those price changes. Don’t be dismayed by the February CPI report. CPI is going to increase for the rest of the year. The base effects (easy comps) alone are going to boost CPI. As you can see from the chart below, no change in prices will get us to 2.5% CPI this spring. When you add in the spike in demand catalyzed by the reopening of the economy and the $1.9 trillion stimulus, above 3% CPI is almost a lock.

Source: Oxford Economics

42.4% of the CPI calculation is housing. Shelter drives CPI. In the February reading, shelter inflation fell 1 tenth to 1.5% which was the lowest reading since July 2011. It’s very difficult for CPI to rise with shelter costs increasing so slowly. Low shelter inflation is driven by rent costs. Rent inflation has been low due to weakness in cities and the eviction moratorium. The owners’ equivalent rent inflation metric is imputed from rent.

Housing prices have sharply diverged from shelter inflation. If you divide the Case Shiller national home price index by the owners’ equivalent rent index in the CPI report, you get 69.5 basis points. This data goes back to 1983. The ratio has only been this high at the peak of the housing bubble and right afterwards from November 2004 to December 2007.

Housing price increases are going to push up rent inflation. If owning a home becomes too unaffordable, demand switches back to rentals. As you can see from the chart below, consumers see this coming. Consumers foresee a 9% increase in home rental prices which is the highest expectation since at least 2013 (up from 6.4% in January).

Source: Bloomberg

Many critics of inflation complain that their food costs have risen more than what CPI shows. However, if you drill down in this report, food inflation was high. It was 3.6%. Quick service meals had 6.3% inflation. During the pandemic, demand shifted to fast-casual dining spots like Chipotle. Demand for sit-down dining fell due to social distancing requirements. This should revert back once the pandemic is over.

10-Year Yield Increases Due To The Reopening & The Massive Stimulus

I believe the 10-year yield will rise to 2% this year because of rising growth & inflation expectations. Inflation and growth will spike due to the reopening and the stimulus. The personal savings rate was 20.5% in January. Going back to 1959, this is the highest reading ever (outside of last year). I think more of this stimulus will be spent in the real economy than saved or invested in stocks as compared to the prior 2 stimuli. The reopening will increase access to spending on services such as dining out and vacations.

The rise in the 10-year yield is a fundamental shift. Don’t worry about whether the trade is crowded or not. As you can see from the chart below, the 10-year yield has followed the rise in 2021 GDP growth estimates. I’d be shocked if betting against the long bond wasn’t crowded given the setup. Source: Renaissance Macro

The scope of the stimulative efforts the U.S. has undergone and is about to go forward with is almost unprecedented. As you can see from the chart below, the fiscal support is about 13 points of GDP. Most of it is still on its way. Everyone knows about the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits until September and the $1,400 checks. However, few appreciate the money given to parents of young children. It’s like a partial universal basic income. From July to December, parents will get $250 in monthly payments ($300 per kid under the age of 6).

Source: Renaissance Macro

Look At The Inflation

As I mentioned, most economic reports show prices are rising. The chart below shows the NFIB small business prices index implies core PCE inflation could rise to almost 2.5%. The Fed’s inflation target is 2%, but it won’t hike rates immediately after it hits 2%. In the February small business report, the net percentage of owners raising average selling prices increased 8 points to 25%. Price hikes were the most common in retail with 39% raising prices and 11% cutting them. 31% of wholesale small businesses raised prices and only 4% cut them. These price hikes are probably why most people get mad that CPI isn’t reflecting their struggles. Source: Oxford Economics

The core CPI services index was a big limiting factor on inflation which is different from recent reports. In prior readings, core services inflation had been much higher than core commodities inflation. This time core commodities and services inflation were both 1.3%.

That should change if the services PMI output prices index continues its historic correlation with the global core services CPI. In the February Markit global composite PMI report, the input prices index was up from 59.9 to 61.6. The output prices index was up from 53.5 to 54. Global input prices hit a 12.5 year high. In the services category, the input prices index was up from 58.9 to 60.4 and the output prices index was up from 52.9 to 53.4. Prices are rising in both the U.S. and the global economy.

Source: JP Morgan

Inflation Is Bad For Stocks

Some analysts claim inflation isn’t a big deal for stocks. However, they forget to look at real returns instead of nominal returns. That is an important distinction when inflation is high. The table below uses data from 1970 to 2020. As you can see, the S&P 500 has a -0.7 inflation beta. When inflation is rising, real returns per year are -0.4%. I love this analysis because it includes the previous regime when inflation was a large issue.

Source: Verdad

I don’t think inflation will spike as much as it did in the 1970s and 1980s. I just like looking at the data because I don’t think the economy will look like it did in the prior decade. The best investments when inflation is rising have been oil futures, energy stocks, gold (GLD), and commodities. I prefer to invest in businesses that generate cash flow like energy stocks. I don't invest in commodities or gold. The macro trends are in their favor though.

Inflation Surprises/Volatility Hurt Valuations

Besides rising inflation, the other problem is inflation uncertainty. Inflation volatility and inflation surprises lower investor confidence and suppress valuations. As you can see from the chart below, when the 3 year CPI volatility spikes, the cyclically adjusted PE multiple falls. It’s pretty easy for the current market to experience multiple contraction because multiples are high and inflation volatility is near a record low. If this relationship continues, rising inflation volatility will cause the Shiller PE to fall which is bad for stocks. Source: Samuel Lee @svrnco on Twitter

The chart above shows the historical relationship. Inflation volatility has fallen since 2019. However, that will reverse if CPI rises in the next few months. Volatility hurts valuations because it creates uncertainty. We’re already at that point. As you can see from the chart below, the inflation surprise index is near the highest level since 1999. Eventually, economists and markets will fully expect this rise in inflation. That change in expectations will cause assets to re-price based on this new environment. Source: Topdown Charts

Markets See Rate Hikes, But Powell Doesn’t

When expectations for growth and inflation rise, the market prices in more rate hikes sooner. As you can see from the chart on the left, the market went from pricing in the first rate hike happening in 2025 to early 2023. After the first hike, the market sees 2.5 hikes in the following year. The current most important aspect of monetary policy is guidance on when rate hikes will start. If the Fed is going to start hiking rates in January 2023, it will start warning the market in mid-2022 at the latest. Source: Vishishtaya on Twitter

The only problem with this scenario is the Fed has said it won’t raise rates until the average of inflation gets to 2%. Core PCE inflation was 1.7% in 2018 and 1.4% in 2019. To make up for those readings, core PCE inflation would need to be 2.9% in 2021. That’s very tough because core PCE inflation was 1.5% in January and it will be below 2% in February. PCE inflation is more impacted by medical care costs and less by housing costs than CPI. 22.3% of PCE inflation is housing and 20.9% is medical care (versus 43.4% and 8.9% for CPI).

Oxford Economics expects core PCE inflation to peak near 2.5% for a few months before falling. If core PCE inflation falls in 2022, it wouldn’t motivate the Fed to hike rates. Source: Oxford Economics

The Fed appears to want the economy to run hot. Modest inflation predictions ironically are bullish for inflation because they mean the Fed won’t do anything to stop inflation. Early in March, Powell stated,

“If we do see what we believe is likely a transitory increase in inflation, where longer-term inflation expectations are broadly stable, I expect that we will be patient about making any changes.”

Powell is preparing the market for no hikes this year despite the coming scary inflation headlines. The Fed should be open to changing its mind if the data changes, but it would take a lot to get the Fed to even guide for hikes this year.

How I Can Be Wrong

There are countless aspects to the global economy that can cause a macro call to go wrong. The economic reopening might not go as swimmingly as I expect. Furthermore, people might not spend as much of their stimulus checks or their savings as I expect. They could invest more into stocks than I expect. Demand growth for goods should fall while demand growth for services should increase. Falling goods inflation might mitigate the increase in services inflation.

Best Way To Invest

The best way to invest is to follow the table which shows which assets do the best with rising inflation. Don’t invest in treasuries or stocks that do well when rates are low. Invest in cyclical stocks that benefit from higher economic growth and higher inflation. At the least, diversify into oil and gas stocks to protect your portfolio if you are overweight secular growth stocks. Just because a company is in secular growth mode, doesn’t mean its stock can’t crash due to rising rates.

Source: Refinitiv

As the chart above shows, recently when the 10-year yield has risen, the S&P 500 has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite. If the Nasdaq continues to be a long duration play, it will keep underperforming the overall market. Money-losing growth stocks should do the worst in this rising rate environment.