It's earnings season, a time when companies have to face the analysts and investors-owners, and report how they've spent the last 90 days. We are going to review Tourmaline Oil Company (OTCPK:TRMLF) in this article.

In an original article exclusive to the DDR, last September, we did a fairly deep dive on this company. The result was quite positive suggesting only that investors might approach a little cautiously given the gassy nature of much of its production, and the fact that the stock had run pretty hard just prior to the publication of the article. Here's a quote from that still restricted article.

TRMLF has grown production and reserves in an impressive manner the last few years. They have done this at a time when capital budgets are restrained to maintenance levels. I like everything I see about this company. The only possible reservation I might have is their liquids/gas split. They have a plan to grow liquids, but let's be honest they are highly dependent upon gas. This could also turn into an advantage exporting gas southward to U.S. markets. It's actually a core thesis for investing in this company. So this brings us to our decision on valuation. On a flowing barrel basis the company is valued at $11,087 per barrel. That's pretty cheap, suggesting buying at today's price is a decent bet. That said, the recent run up in prices shrieks caution under present market conditions.

The price at the time was as shown in the capture below, and I thought was reasonable given their growth prospects.

History tells us that my caution was misplaced in each category, and the company has nearly doubled from the last report, including a final spike higher this week when the Q-4 report came out. Obviously something went right in Q-4 2020, so let's dig in to see if it's appropriate to chase this one higher.

An updated thesis for Tourmaline

Tourmaline is the largest driller of natural gas supplies in Canada and has grown both gas and liquids production substantially in 2020. As shown below its resource base is primarily in the Alberta Deep Basin and the Montney in where its large reserves base gives a low cost of production of ~$1.50 MCF. It has grown over the last year organically and through a series of well timed acquisitions (4-in 2020), picking up several hundred thousand bolt-on acres and ~approximately 20L BOEPD of production for a cash outlay of ~$100 mm.

They also made a couple of whole company acquisitions in 2020. Picking up Modern Exploration, and Jupiter Resources for about C$750 mm in cash and stock for both companies. Both of these companies were located in the Alberta Deep basin and brought existing production to TRMLF (~67K BOEPD) in the transaction.

It also owns Topaz Energy, (OTCPK:TPZEF) a royalty vehicle created to monetize certain long life assets. TRMLF was generating substantial free cash flow last year at lower oil prices and should see a continued rise if WTI prices above $60 are maintained. The company is trading at a considerable discount to its 2P reserves valuation if you take their estimate of 2,600 future drilling locations, implying upside in the shares with improved oil prices. The company pays a regular and recently raised dividend of C$0.64 annually, and there is ample room in the company's projected '21 cash flow to raise it.

Mike Rose, Tourmaline CEO comments on the possibility of another dividend raise in 2021-

We want to make sure the dividend increases that we do proceed with are infinitely sustainable in even the harshest commodity price environment. And our -- the two priorities, as you know, for free cash flow right now for us, our dividend increases and debt reduction, and so, I think shareholders should look forward to -- well, they've already got the dividend increase for Q1. So we expect to make a meaningful debt reduction payment in Q1 with free cash flow.

I wouldn't spend another increase based on that rhetoric in '21, but who knows the year is young and they have shown a propensity to raise when they can. With a relatively low payout ratio of 21.9% I expect the dividends to be raised regularly.

Q-4 2020

Q-4 was a major victory for the company and the shares popped ~10% on their release. Production which exceeded the low end of prior guidance, rose to ~410K BOPED, and nearly a billion BOE were added to reserves in the course of the year.

Operating cash flow improved to $397 mm in the fourth quarter, and free cash hit $145 mm pre dividends ~C$44 mm and capex of C$244 mm. Debt rose ~20% due to the aggressive acquisitions posture in 2020, but doesn't pose a threat to the company's liquidity at the present time.

Liquidity

The company has a $1.8 bn revolver with a due date of 2024, and about $600 mm drawn, (Author's calculations based on net debt). It also has a term loan of $950 mm giving a total debt to capitalization ratio of 0.2:1. The company is in company with all covenants from lenders, and has cash on the books of ~$173 mm. We do not see a risk of default at the present time.

Guidance for 2021

The company is expecting a significant rise in cash flow while holding production steady near 400K BOEPD. Much of this increase in cash flow appears to be directed toward debt reduction, as evidenced by their 2021 exit estimate for this metric of $921 mm. This would again reduce their already stellar debt to total capitalization ratio mentioned above. We like this mentality as these are salad days in the oil and gas business with the sine wave of the oil cycle rising toward the peak (note-I am not calling a peak, just pointing out the cyclic nature of this business.).

Your takeaway

I was cautious about this company due to their gas orientation. I will admit to being influenced here by the problems U.S. gas producers were having mid-year. The low U.S. prices don't seem to impact TRMLF as only about a third of its production goes to the U.S.

The growth seen in total reserves YoY is particularly compelling for the company's valuation. On an EV/EBIDTA basis Tourmaline is trading at about 10 X, approaching uncomfortable territory. If we switch to Price per Flowing barrel the valuation tips in favor of the company. The P-FB for Tourmaline is $18.7 K PFB, higher than our earlier report, but still well within what we are seeing from other companies in the same sector.

The growth in cash flow is key to me. The company is trading at just 3X projected 2021 operating cash flow of nearly $2.2 bn. This seems like a very low multiple for a company as large and diversified as Tourmaline. With the prospect of debt reduction and dividend raises in the coming years, the company should be trading at a higher multiple. For example, investors are paying Devon Energy (DVN) about 10X OCF for its shares. I am not saying DVN is overpriced; as you know I am a big fan of this company and have it in my portfolio. I am saying Tourmaline is underpriced and investors with a moderate risk profile should take a careful look at this company at present prices.