There is only one leveraged ETN based on an index of BDCs. That is the ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX). It is based on the Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index. The Table I below from the UBS (UBS) website indicates that as of March 12, 2021, the current yield on BDCX was 11.27%. That number is calculated by multiplying the most recent coupon of $1.0209 by four and dividing by the indicative (net asset) value of $36.25. Thus, it is a simple annualized yield that does not account for quarterly compounding. My projection for the April 2021 BDCX coupon is $1.3685. Using the UBS website methodology would make the BDCX current yield 15.1%. On an annualized quarterly compounded basis, that would be a yield of 16.0%.

The Table I below also shows an unleveraged ETN linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index (BDCZ). While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from BDCX and BDCZ are technically coupons that are distributions of interest payments on the ETN note, based on the dividends paid by the underlying BDCs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are used interchangeably. Also, the terms “shares” and “notes” are also used interchangeably with ETNs. Even without the component BDCs increasing their dividends, leveraged BDCs ETNs can pay higher dividends.

Some of the projected increase in the BDCX quarterly dividend is due to higher indicative (net asset) value. However, most of the increase results from increases in the dividends to be paid in QI 2021, relative to QIV 2020, by the underlying BDCs that comprise the index.

TICKER SYMBOL NAME INDICATIVE VALUE LEVERAGE CURRENT YIELD (ANNUALIZED) BDCX ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN $ 37.05 1.50x 11.02%* BDCZ ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B $ 18.90 -- 7.85%*

* "Current Yield (annualized)" equals the most recently announced Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN

The components of Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index have now declared their dividends with ex-dates in the first quarter of 2021. These dividends will contribute to the quarterly dividend to be paid by the BDC-based ETNs in April 2021. In Buy BDCX For 15% Current Yield I said:

..I was somewhat surprised to see that many of the business development companies in the index have not reduced their dividends, relative to the pre-Covid-19 levels. That contrasts with the REITs and mREITs where a significant number of them have reduced or in some cases eliminated their dividends since March 2020. It is possible that many of the business development companies have not made the adjustments to their dividends yet and will do so in the future. However, it seems to me, that they should have a fairly good idea of whether Covid-19 has impaired their portfolio investments, by now….

More so than in any prior recession or depression, the current business downturn has been very concentrated in certain sectors, while some other businesses did much better. This is likely due to the unprecedented, quick enormous government policy actions that were put in place, as the need for such measures became immediately apparent. As I said in, The Economy May Fall Off The $600 Cliff:

…In prior recessions, where a political consensus that fiscal stimulus should be enacted evolved over a period of time, the stimulus typically took the form of tax cuts and public-works type spending. Likewise, monetary stimulus was also applied typically at a gradual pace. With the Covid-19 pandemic related shut-downs of economic activity, the unemployment rate went from 3.5% in February 2020 to 14.7% in April 2020. Thus, the need for immediate stimulus became apparent…

Most of the investments by business development companies take the form of secured first-lien loans with adjustable interest rates typically 5 or more percentage points above LIBOR. Sometimes much more than 5 percentage points above LIBOR. It is possible that most of the small to medium-sized companies may get through the Covid-19 pandemic related shut-downs of economic activity in good enough shape not to default on their obligations to the business development companies. Thus, many business development companies should be able to maintain their dividends.

A February 21, 2021 article: An Update on the Output Gap included:

..The consensus among financial market participants is that neither enormous deficits nor a rebound in economic activity will spur the Federal Reserve to alter its accommodative policy. But even Chair Powell may soon begin to squirm if proposed stimulus is enacted; excess savings begins to flow through the economy and GDP growth accelerates toward our assumed target. With food and energy prices rising and selected bottlenecks beginning to appear on the heels of money growth in excess of 20% annually for the past year, a pickup in money velocity could well have inflationary overtones. This would presumably worry long term bond holders even in the absence of a pull-back in accommodation. Indeed, the failure of the Fed to react could even be more worrisome to bond investors…

Long-term treasury bond rates have increased recently, as passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and the prospects for an even bigger infrastructure spending plan may be coming soon, have increased forecasts of economic growth and inflation. However, Chair Powell seems to have made clear that until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels, there will not be any increases in short-term rates by the Federal Reserve. As Chart I below indicates, total nonfarm employment was 152.523 million in February 2020. After falling sharply, it has recovered to 143.048 million as of February 2021. However, that leaves employment still 9.475 million persons below the peak.

Conventional macroeconomic theory says that when central banks monetize government debt, inflation will follow. When asked about the amount of treasury bonds the Federal Reserve has purchased, recently, Chair Powell responded that the total debt obligation of the Federal Government is the same whether the debt is treasury bonds held by the public or the obligation of the Federal Government is in the form bank reserves. The banks’ reserves are an obligation of the Federal Reserve, which is part of the Federal Government. That response by Chair Powell sounded to me as consistent with the Modern Monetary Theory.

One possible explanation for the apparent lack of concern with enormous federal deficits is the spectre of Modern Monetary Theory. MMT at its core is a complete rejection of macroeconomics, as that branch of economics was developed in the 1930s by J.M. Keynes, especially with regard to interest rates. Possibly, the most counterintuitive aspect of MMT is that federal deficits lower interest rates. Under MMT, expansionary fiscal policy, i.e., money creation to fund purchases, can increase bank reserves, which can lower interest rates. In mainstream macroeconomics, expansionary fiscal policy, i.e., debt issuance and spending, can result in higher interest rates, crowding out economic activity.

The MMT assertion that deficit spending can drive down interest rates, encouraging investment and thus "crowding-in" economic activity is exactly the opposite of mainstream Keynesian economics. Proponents of MMT argue that their model better describes the ways that the real world works in terms of central bank operations. They also cite the existence of lower interest rates simultaneous with higher government deficits, with Japan being the prime example. The trillions of bonds trading with negative interest rates also suggest that something may be amiss with mainstream Keynesian economics.

MMT would make life much simpler for the politicians. The path of least resistance, politically, would then be to further increase spending without any offsetting tax increases. Since many financial market participants are skeptical of MMT, to put it mildly, one scenario could be that short-term borrowing rates remain at near-zero while longer-term treasury bond rates rise.

The one concern even among proponents of MMT is that a Federal Reserve policy of keeping short-term borrowing rates very low, while allowing longer-term treasury bond rates to rise, can distort investor behavior. A very steep yield curve can cause investors to take more risks. A step yield curve also causes some to engage in carry trades where they borrow short term and use the proceeds to buy longer-term higher yielding securities.

Why Leveraged ETNs

Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type trades attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Leveraged ETNs, emulate a portfolio that borrows to enhance current yield. The leverage is implicitly financed at rate based on LIBOR plus a modest spread. For BDCX, the rate is three-month LIBOR + 0.95%. With three-month LIBOR currently around 0.18%, the financing rate is now 1.13%. That is lower than most retail brokerage margin accounts charge. For example, Fidelity charges 8.325% for margin balances less than $24,999. The Fidelity margin interest rate declines to 4.0% for balances above $1,000,000. If an investor can borrow at less than 1.13%, buying BDCZ on margin, rather than BDCX, would make sense.

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs, I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. Additionally, as described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, my premise was that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class result in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

These two articles were the basis for my view that interest rates would be lower and for longer than was the then current consensus. Many market participants thought that the Federal Reserve would continue raising rates for much longer than they actually have done. The relative decline in the share prices of the BDCs and the relative resiliency of their dividends have resulted in high current yields.

My view that interest rates would stay lower for longer led me to focus on 2x leveraged ETNs that effectively borrow at LIBOR-based short-term interest rates to finance a portfolio of higher yielding instruments like mREITs and BDCs in order to generate high dividends.

Prior to the pandemic, 2x leveraged ETNs based on mREITs generally had significantly higher current yields than 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs. I bought 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs then, as a hedge against rising interest rates, which I considered to be the major risk involved with the 2x leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Since most of the securities owned by BDCs have adjustable interest rates that increase if LIBOR increases, BDCs have less interest rate risk than mREITs that borrow at short-term interest rates.

There are no 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs anymore. The only leveraged ETN based on BDCs remaining is BDCX, which is leveraged 1.5x. One 2x leveraged ETN based on mREITs did survive the March 2020 debacle, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. I am a buyer of REML for the reasons described in: Current REML Yield Now Above 16% And The Dividend Likely Will Increase and REML: A Better Non-Medical Vaccine Play.

There is a 1.5x leveraged ETN based on mREITs. It is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL). MVRL is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index.

ETNs or ETFs

Much discussion has focused on the differences between ETNs and investment companies, such as ETFs and mutual funds, where the ETFs and ETNs both focus on similar securities. An example of an ETF and ETN pair that illustrates this is: REML and iShares Mortgage ETF (REM). REM is based on the same index of mREITs as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note, and it does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status.

The discussion of the differences between ETNs and investments companies has mostly involved the risks that ETNs pose. ETNs are unsecured obligations of the issuer. Thus, they entail the credit risk of the issuer. Investment companies such as REM must follow the requirements of the Investment Company of 1940. That includes having the portfolio securities held by a custodian, segregated from the management company's assets. Thus, if BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), the sponsor and manager of REM, were to go bankrupt, the value of REM would still depend only on the value of mREITs held in its portfolio. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, there was no credit risk to the holders of mutual funds and ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers.

The value and performance of derivatives, such as options and futures, are derived from some other asset or index of assets. ETNs legally are derivatives whose value depends on the performance of some other asset or index of assets. CS and UBS do not legally have to actually own any of the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of their ETNs is derived from. This has led some people, who do not understand the financial services industry, to assume that CS and UBS do not actually own the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of the ETNs is derived from. That is not the case. In terms of financial theory, the ETNs do not operate under the "bucket shop" assumption that derivatives such as options and futures do.

The "bucket shop" assumption is that one counterparty of a derivative is betting against the other. Thus, the buyer of a call option is betting that the price of the underlying security rises, and the seller of the call option is betting that the price of the underlying security falls. The open interest for any series of options or futures is how many are outstanding. The number of long options or futures is exactly the same as the number of short positions in those options or futures. For every buyer, there must be a seller.

A key implication of the "bucket shop" assumption is that transactions in derivatives for which the "bucket shop" assumption applies do not impact the price of the underlying security, since, for every buyer, there is a seller. This is analogous to people betting on the Super Bowl football game. People betting do not impact the outcome of the game. In contrast, investors putting more money into a mutual fund can impact the price of the securities held by the fund when the fund, in turn, purchases securities in response to the inflow of money. When more shares of REM are created and sold to the public, BLK buys more mREITs. When shares of REM are liquidated by the public, BLK sells mREITs.

Some people incorrectly assumed that since CS and UBS are not required to buy or sell mREITs when the size of REML or MVRL changes, they do not do so and are thus betting against the holders of REML and MVRL. Some of those without knowledge of the financial services industry and the asset management sector, in particular, thought that CS and UBS created the leveraged ETNs for the purpose of borrowing money from the public and then profiting when the ETNs were liquidated at prices much lower than the original issue prices. UBS did not profit or lose when their 2X-leveraged ETNs were accelerated. However, in terms of future cash flows, UBS did lose the expected revenue from the fees that they would have collected in the future had the 2X-leveraged ETNs still existed.

If CS and UBS wanted to bet that mREITs would decline in value, there are much more efficient ways they could have done so. ETNs are created to circumvent the various restrictions and expenses that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. For REML, the 2X leverage is an obvious factor. Investment companies must maintain 300% asset coverage for all borrowings. This precludes the use of leverage higher than 1.5X. It might be noted that UBS could have created an ETF that used 1.5X leverage, and which could have owned the exact same mREITs as the index that MVRL is based on, rather than have MVRL be an ETN. They did not do so.

Very large major financial institutions such CS and UBS use the ETN structure because they can, and only they can. No rational investor would buy an ETN, where, in addition to the risk arising from the securities in the index upon which the ETN was based, there was significant credit risk associated with the issuer. Thus, only issuers like CS and UBS that are considered by market participants to be close to risk-free in terms of default risk, can issue ETNs.

By using the ETN structure, they can avoid the requirements and restrictions that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. In addition to the limitations on the use of leverage, using the ETN structure can allow them to avoid all the 1940 Act restrictions on self-dealing. Thus, CS can buy and sell the mREITs that it owns to offset the REML liability, using its own brokerage firm and "lend" money to finance the portfolio at an attractive LIBOR+0.85% interest rate. UBS and CS lend money to other borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral at lower interest rates than LIBOR+0.85%. Thus, "lending" to their own ETNs is advantageous. Prominent among the borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral are the very same mREITs that are in the index upon which REML is based. Another advantage for ETN issuers arises in the area security lending. Most institutional investors lend out portfolio holdings and are paid stock-loan fees. For investment companies, such security lending fees must accrue to the benefit of the fund's shareholders. With ETNs, those fees go into the issuers' pockets.

In addition to avoiding all of the restrictions on self-dealing, using the ETN structure avoids the requirements for semi-annual and annual reports that require independent audits, which apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. Additionally, registered investment companies have shareholder meetings which require the filing, printing and mailing of proxy statements at times. Investment companies such as REM are required to have a board of directors, a majority of which, including the chair-person of the board, must be totally independent of the manager. This means that it is possible, although unlikely, that the independent board of REM could decide one day, that BLK will no longer be the manager of REM, but some other company, like Fidelity or Vanguard would be instead. Were that to happen, BLK would have to mount an expensive proxy contest in an effort to protect its investment, with no guarantee of success. No such risk exists with ETNs.

Analysis of the April 2021 BDCX Quarterly Dividend Projection

The tables below show the components of BDCX along with the price, weight, dividend, ex-dividend date and contribution to the April 2021 quarterly BDCX dividend, for each. The dividends listed in the table are the sum of the dividends that will impact the quarterly dividend. Thus, for a monthly payer, the figure in the dividend column is the sum of the three monthly dividends with ex-dates in the first quarter. Likewise, any special dividends with ex-dates in the first quarter are added to the regular dividends. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data, I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BDCX of $1.3684.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the April 2021 dividend for BDCX. There were 11 favorable dividend changes, in terms of the BDCX QI 2021 contributions relative to QIV 2020, and only 5 unfavorable ones. This resulted net in a higher projected BDCX April 2021 dividend.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) declared the same $0.31 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QIV 2020, ORCC paid a $0.08 special dividend. Main Street Capital (MAIN) declared the same $0.205 monthly dividends in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, the ex-dates were such, that in QIV 2020 MAIN paid only two monthly dividends. In QI 2021, MAIN paid four monthly dividends. Thus, twice the amount of MAIN dividends will contribute to the monthly dividends in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) declared the same $0.45 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QI 2021 GSBD paid a $0.05 special dividend. Hercules Capital (HTGC) paid the same $0.32 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, it declared QI 2021 HTGC paid a $0.05 special dividend, as compared to only a $0.02 special dividend in QIV 2020. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), previously called TPG Specialty Lending Inc., declared the same $0.41 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QI 2021, TSLX paid two special dividends totaling $1.30, as compared to only a $0.10 special dividend in QIV 2020.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.12 from $0.11. TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) declared the same $0.32 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QI 2021, CGBD paid a $0.05 special dividend, as compared to only a $0.04 special dividend in QIV 2020. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50 from $0.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) declared the same $0.36 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QIV 2020 TPVG paid a $0.10 special dividend. Capital Southwest (CSWC) paid the same special $0.10 dividend in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, in QI 2021, CSWC paid a $0.42 regular dividend, as compared to a $0.41 dividend in QIV 2020. Fidus Investment (FDUS) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.31 from $0.30, and increased its special dividend to $0.07 in QI 2021, from the special dividend of $0.04 in QIV 2020.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) declared the same $0.25 monthly dividends in QI 2021 as in QIV 2020. However, the ex-dates were such that in QI 2021, SSSS paid only two monthly dividends. In QI 2021, MAIN paid three monthly $0.25 dividends. BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (BKCC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.02. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 from $0.41. Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) switched to monthly dividends in QI 2021 and paid three monthly dividends with ex-dates in QI 2021. In QIV 2020 SCM paid a $0.25 regular quarterly dividend and a $0.06 special dividend. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (OCSI) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.155 from $0.145.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The April 2021 BDCX dividend will be the highest ever. BDCX only started in June 2020. As can be seen from table I below, TSLX will contribute a significant part of the increase in the April 2021 BDCX dividend. On balance, the BDCs have been increasing their dividends. A very strong economic recovery, as most forecast for the near term would be very favorable for most the BDCs. The companies that the BDCs invest in are sensitive to the levels of economic activity. Furthermore, the BDCs are not particularly vulnerable to higher long-term rates.

Some investors may be able to analyze individual BDCs. I looked at the recent 10-Q for the largest component of the index upon which BDCX is based, Ares Capital (ARCC). It had literally hundreds of individual investments in its portfolio. Mostly, the investments were loans to companies, for which little easily obtainable information is available. Thus, BDCX is how I invest in that sector, rather than buying individual BDCs. The trading volume of BDCX is fairly low. For the 90-day period ending on March 15, 2021, the average daily volume was only 15,747 shares.

Rebalancing and acceleration risks were dramatically shown to pose the possibility of catastrophic losses to investors in leveraged ETNs, during the pandemic related market turmoil in 2020. As I discussed in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETN. REML and some other 2X leveraged ETNs still exist because they have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. These reduce the risk of mandatory redemption at unfavorable prices. Other 2X leveraged ETNs avoided acceleration because their regular monthly rebalancing, reduced their leverage enough to prevent their net indicative (asset) value from crossing the threshold that could have triggered acceleration.

Rebalancing and acceleration provisions can reduce volatility and risk and also involve trade-offs. For example, the rebalancings that reduced REML's leverage in March 2020 also reduced the upside when the market turned around. I am still a buyer of REML even though a much more severe market decline that occurred in 2020 could wipe it out.

My primary reason for mostly ignoring the rebalancing and acceleration risk in the leveraged ETNs, such as REML and BDCX, that now have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions is that an investor can offset any impact on the leverage of one's position by purchasing or selling shares of the ETN. For example, a rebalancing resulting from a decline in the net indicative (asset) value will reduce the sensitivity of one's position in a leveraged ETN. If an investor wished to maintain the same degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value, they could buy enough additional shares of the ETN to bring up the sensitivity of the position. Likewise, selling some of the ETN position will maintain the degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value that would result from a rebalancing that followed an increase change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value.

For those who want to almost entirely eliminate acceleration risk with a leveraged ETN, without having to engage in any transactions to offset rebalancing, BDCX is a good choice. BDCX has only 1.5X leverage rather than the 2X of those ETNs that did not survive March 2020. BDCX does have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Most significantly, the high current price of BDCX makes any possibility of acceleration very remote in the foreseeable future.

The diversification provided by ETNs reduces much of the risk associated with individual securities. However, systemic risk still exists and appears to be growing. Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. As was discussed in Investing In The Post-Pandemic World - An Update, the financial markets are anticipating the end of the pandemic as a result of the progress of the vaccinations.

Comparisons involving the post-WWII period and the coming post-pandemic period may be useful. The federal budget deficit will exceed $3 trillion yearly in 2020-2021, and debt-to-GDP ratios are approaching the prior WWII-induced peak. During WWII, the surge in federal government spending was for defense-related goods and services. The pandemic-related federal government spending is mostly for transfer payments. These factors make the outlook for interest rates somewhat uncertain. Thus, those with carry-trade type investments that have considerable interest rate risk, BDCX might be a good diversifier.

