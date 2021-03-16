The stock value of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has gone up by about sixty points since December (from around 150 points to nearly 210 points). Some of this increase has been due to anticipation and then partial results from its anti-amyloid Alzheimer's drug known as donanemab.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Eli Lilly released it full data set in regards to donanemab. The company had previously announced that the drug had reduced iADRS scores by 32 percent at 76 weeks, a result that is statistically significant. iADRS combines a measure for cognition (ADAS-Cog13) with a measure for activities of daily living (ADSC-iADL); donanemab produced less decline in both areas. However, the drug did not achieve statistical significance in regards to measures of cognition alone, including its top secondary endpoint - CDR-SB scores (whether this changes with larger numbers of participants remains to be seen) (scores, source of chart).

On average, individuals on donanemab declined .36 points less than those on the placebo as measured by CDR-SB scores. The corresponding number for Biogen's "successful" aducanumab trial was .39 points over almost exactly the same time period (78 weeks versus 76 weeks) (aducanumab and donanemab comparison). There were more participants in Biogen's trial and they started at a lower baseline, so the comparison is not entirely exact, but both trials suggest the limitations of the anti-amyloid approach (i.e that you can only modestly slow down cognitive loss in early Alzheimer's disease at best).

The main difference in terms of mechanism of action is that donanemab and aducanumab target different forms of amyloid plaques. A partial similiarity is that donanemab may inhibit the further production of amyloid oligomers whereas aducanumab may remove some amyloid oligomers. Both actions may be of some importance as amyloid oligomers can contribute to cognitive loss early in Alzheimer's disease (but so can dozens of other factors).

In most respects, the two drugs parallel each other in terms of drawbacks: they have to be given intravenously and they can produce micro-bleeds and endema (brain swelling). It may be a case of relatively high risk with relatively low reward.

A more direct comparison is between donanemab and a drug developed by AFFiRis called AFFITOPE AD02. Both drugs target a pyroglutamate N-terminal form of amyloid plaques. The curious thing about this trial was that a high dose of a placebo containing hemocyanin from keyhole limpets (a marine mollusk) significantly slowed down cognitive loss in mild Alzheimer's disease whereas the drug that acted as an anti-amyloid antibody did not (results).

The important clue here is that nitrated keyhole limpet hemocyanin produces an antibody against nitrated tyrosine proteins (mechanism of action). Nitration is a key factor in Alzheimer's disease: nitrated tau proteins inhibit neurotransmissions, the nitration of the phosphatidlyinositol 3-kinase decreases blood flow and the regeneration of synapses and neurons in the hippocampus, and the nitration of enzymes, transport systems, and receptors in the brain limits the production of acetylcholine which is needed for the retrieval of short-term memories.

Even when you remove most or all of the amyloid from someone's brain and you lower levels of nitrated tau, you only slightly slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, but when you partially reverse the nitration of key proteins, the impact is much greater.

Perhaps the best example of this panax ginseng. Panax ginseng not only inhibits the nitration of tau (and other critical proteins); it partially reverses this nitration (panax ginseng and tau). As such it substantially improves cognition at 24 weeks and these improvements are sustained for at least two years (results).

In addition to Korean red ginseng, there is a botanical supplement, an herbal formulation, and a drug that have largely sustained cognition at one year (Rebuilder), two years (Chinese herbs), and at nearly three years (Anavex 2-73/blarcamesine) respectively. The key to effectively treating Alzheimer's disease (as multiple clinical trials have shown) is not to remove or reduce amyloid that contributes to oxidation and nitration but to partially reverse oxidation and nitration themselves.

It is very difficult to predict how the market will respond to these results for donanemab. It is possible that many investors will buy into the narrative that no drug or substance has ever before slowed down the progression of Alzheimer's disease over an 18 month period and thus will flock to Eli Lilly (and perhaps by extension to Biogen). Or, it may be possible that investors will look at the results and correctly recognize that they are not very impressive (initial reactions would seem to suggest the latter).

One keeps hearing from various companies that "these results have never been achieved before", but the somewhat hidden and often ignored reality is that much better results have already been achieved, although on a smaller scale. From both an investment and from a treatment perspective, money should shift from anti-amyloid drugs to drugs and natural products that treat the cause of Alzheimer's disease.