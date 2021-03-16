Stimulus Will Boost Cyclical Stocks Despite Rising Rates

Investors understandably have major concerns about the potentially negative impact that rising long-term bond yields could have on equities. After all, a sustained rise in U.S. Treasury rates is normally bad news for the stock market.

But as I'll argue here, this time should prove to be an exception to the rule. Instead of rising rates exerting downward pressure on stocks categorically, only the tech sector is likely to face rate-related headwinds. Cyclical stocks, meanwhile, will actually prosper despite the rising rate environment - helped in no small part by the passage of the latest U.S. stimulus bill.

Rising Treasury bond rates have served as a headwind for the leading growth stocks in recent weeks, and this has caused undue anxiety among investors with heavy exposure to the tech sector. The most popular explanation for why many of the leading tech stocks are sucking wind while bond rates rise is the Discounted Cash Flow model.

This model asserts that rising rates lower the present value of expected cash flow for publicly traded companies. Peter Tchir of Academy Securities explained it best in a recent CNBC article:

Companies relying on future cash flow growth experience much greater risk as rates rise, and that has been the part of the market that has really driven returns in the stock market. That is why some parts of the market, like the Nasdaq 100, which is heavy in technology stocks, is getting hit much more than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less companies expecting outsized growth.

In fact, the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) is down nearly 6% from its February peak. But in view of the extent to which Treasury yields have risen in the last few months, it's a wonder the Nasdaq has held up as well as it has. Consider that the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) is up an astounding 77% in the year to date and has reached its highest level in over a year. This fact alone should be a concern for growth-oriented investors.

Source: BigCharts

The persistent rally of the 10-year yield is a reflection of both rising expectations for the U.S. economy going forward, as well as of inflation. Rising rates are one of the three class symptoms of inflation (along with rising prices and wages). With the U.S. dollar index down 10% from its year-ago peak, and with money being "printed" like there's no tomorrow, it's clear that inflation is a strong possibility in the coming months.

Be that as it may, the Treasury yield curve is currently upward-sloped, which means the stock market has no immediate liquidity worries. The following chart from the St. Louis Fed shows the extent of the 10-year versus 3-month T-bond yield spread.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Unlike the dangerous inverted yield curve from two years ago, the upward-tilted curve isn't an immediate problem for the stock market. In fact, a steepening yield curve has historically served as an indicator for future financial market liquidity. And the paramount concern for equities is of course "liquidity, liquidity, liquidity."

Much of the increased liquidity which is reflected in the Treasury yield curve is being funneled into the companies which can make the most productive use of capital in a rising rate environment. And that means cyclical stocks. Cyclical companies tend to outperform during times when the economy is strengthening - or emerging from recession, as is now the case. Moreover, cyclical stocks are usually prime beneficiaries of inflation.

Cyclical industry groups which can be expected to benefit from the rise in the economy (and inflation) include airlines, clothing stores, hotels and restaurants. Not surprisingly, these are exactly the types of stocks that have been outperforming in recent weeks while the tech sector's strength has faded.

To take just one example of this, take a look at the graph of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which just hit a new 52-week high. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. airline carriers reported the highest booking rates and TSA screenings since before the outbreak of last year's pandemic. This is perhaps the most conspicuous sign that not only is the economy on the mend, but so is consumer confidence.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the latest round of U.S. stimulus checks is expected to provide a significant boost for retail trading activity. According to a survey by Mizuho Securities, both equities and cryptocurrencies are expected to benefit from the arrival of the $1,400 payments to millions of Americans. Reporting on the survey's findings, MarketWatch said:

The poll of 235 individuals who expect to receive checks courtesy of the latest round of COVID-19 relief signed into law by President Joe Biden found that two out of five recipients plan to invest at least some part of the proceeds into bitcoin and stocks. Based on the responses, around 10% of the total gross payments, or around $40 billion of the $380 billion in direct checks, could be allocated to the world's most popular digital asset and stock purchases.

As reflected by the outperformance visible in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) chart shown below, it's likely that cyclical industrial stocks will attract a fair share of the stimulus money. After all, retail traders tend to chase momentum, and the cyclical names are the ones with the greatest amount of forward momentum right now.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of momentum, let's take a look at the current internal momentum situation for both major exchanges. On the Nasdaq side of the market, internal momentum as defined by the 4-week rate of change in the 52-week new highs and lows has been deteriorating for the last several weeks. Below is the Nasdaq new high-low indicator, and as you can see, it's not in great shape. This implies that the near-term path of least resistance for Nasdaq stocks is still down.

Source: WSJ

By contrast, the 4-week momentum of the NYSE's new 52-week highs and lows is in far better shape. In fact, this indicator has established a rising trend, which favors higher prices for NYSE stocks in the aggregate. And since most of the cyclical names tend to be in the NYSE, this is another piece of evidence that argues in favor of weighting portfolios more heavily toward cyclical/industrial stocks with less weighting in tech stocks.

Source: WSJ

In summary, rising Treasury yields reflect not only a strengthening economy but the probability of rising inflation ahead. The latest U.S. stimulus bill, meanwhile, is expected to add to these inflationary pressures in the coming months. While growth stocks are less likely to benefit from this trend, cyclical stocks should get a boost from higher inflation. Based on this assessment, investors are justified in having some exposure to stocks which tend to benefit from inflation, particularly the industrials.