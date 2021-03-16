Thesis

While Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) stock has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels, it continues to lag behind many of its competitors such as BlackRock Inc. (BLK), T. Rowe Price Inc. (TROW) and even Invesco Ltd. (IVZ). Franklin’s assets under management (“AUM”) have increased over the past year but it continues to suffer fund outflows, especially in some of its previously high-flying US fixed income funds, leading one to wonder if management can turn this ship around. The firm’s dividend continues to attract the attention of many investors but with a grade of D- in Seeking Alpha’s Dividend Safety Grade Framework, even this high payout might eventually be at risk.

Franklin has integrated the operations of Legg Mason quickly and indicated that it is very open to making another acquisition in the short- to medium-term but another deal might not be the answer. There’s a real possibility that another deal would have the same lackluster impact on the stock that the Legg Mason deal had. Investors should not consider initiating, or adding to, existing positions until the firm starts to show consistent quarter-over-quarter asset inflows.

Legg Mason Integration

The acquisition of Legg Mason, announced a little over a year ago on February 18, 2020, was billed as a transformative deal and although it has led to many synergies and a lot of cost-cutting the company’s stock continues to underperform. While the timing of the deal was unfortunate, having been announced just as the pandemic-induced crash was getting underway, one would have expected a bigger bounce-back in the stock’s value if the market perceived more added value created by the deal; unfortunately that was not the case.

The stock has continued to lag even as Franklin has largely completed the cost cuts promised when the deal was announced. When the deal closed in July of last year the firm had a combined headcount of about 12,500 employees, of which 9,500 were from Franklin and about 3,000 from Mason, and management promised to reduce that number by 8% or about 1,000 employees. In a recent interview, a company spokesman confirmed that those cuts have been carried out.

The speed of the integration has been impressive given that other asset managers have taken substantially longer to implement promised cost-cutting measures after mergers and acquisitions. As discussed in a prior piece, it took Invesco more than two years to implement similar cost-cutting measures after its takeover of Oppenheimer Funds in 2018.

The addition of Mason’s over $800 billion in AUM also permitted Franklin to reach the next rung in the asset management league tables. The combination of Mason’s assets and the general appreciation of market values since the announcement of the deal pushed Franklin to over $1.5 trillion in AUM in February, equal to competitor T. Rowe Price.

The similarities end there, however, as T. Rowe Price might have had the odd bad quarter in asset gathering but last year marked the 7th straight year of asset outflows for Franklin as the firm ranked as the worst-selling asset manager of 2020 with net outflows of $48 billion during the calendar year. That figure includes both Franklin and Mason flows. Things haven’t improved at all this year as Morgan Stanley recently estimated that Franklin saw $3 billion of outflows in January.

In this light, the purchase of Legg Mason is not looking like the transformational catalyst that stockholders were hoping for.

Another Potential Acquisition

Franklin’s acquisition of Mason kicked off a round of consolidation in the asset management sector that continues to this day. In early October, activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management purchased 9.9% stakes in both Invesco (IVZ) and Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) in order to increase pressure on those firms to merge; in the same month, Morgan Stanley (MS) announced it was acquiring Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) for about $7 billion; in December, Macquarie Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MCQEF) struck a $1.7 billion deal to buy Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR); and on February 23, Wells Fargo announced it would sell its asset management business to two private equity firms for $2.1 billion. A very large deal may yet occur as State Street Corporation (STT) hired of Goldman Sachs in December to shop around SSGA, its asset management unit.

The industry is changing at an accelerating pace and, fortunately, Franklin’s management seems well aware of that. They also seem quite aware that the Mason deal may not have been enough to bolster the firm. When asked during its Q1 conference call whether Franklin would consider doing another large acquisition over the next 12 months, the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Nicholls, said,

“in terms of some of the more dramatic ideas that are out there, it's just getting started…we're not shut for M&A by any stretch, if there was something tremendously compelling. In particular, on the distribution side, if there was something that helps us with distribution further to what we already have, we're looking at it very carefully, we still have a very strong balance sheet.”

These comments were echoed by Jenny Johnson, the President and Chief Executive Officer, when she added “if there's something that sort of distribution related, which tends to be more on the technology side that we were always looking at those and then we stay in the industry, because the industry is changing pretty dramatically.”

Management’s awareness that more needs to be done is a positive for the company, and the stock, but any future deal needs to create some compelling value for mutual fund purchasers in order to end long-term net outflows and doing this will be vital for the firm’s future. Buying out another mid-tier asset manager and stripping out some costs will not be sufficient to animate the stock price. Fortunately, Jenny Johnson seems aware of that and the fact that they are looking at bulking up their tech abilities is encouraging but investors should nevertheless take a wait-and-see attitude.

Financials and Valuation

Both the firm’s revenue and net income continued to underwhelm as FY20’s results underperformed FY19. The revenue decline marked the sixth straight year of falling sales and net income continues to be stuck near decade lows. That was for their FY20 which ended at the end of September last year.

Source: Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Source: Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Their Q1 2021 results, however, did beat analyst’s expectations by 3 cents and management reported better than expected results on integration in the Q1 earnings call. On the call, Jenny Johnson mentioned that Franklin is on track to realize $300 million in gross savings, which is 50% more than the $200 million amount anticipated when the company announced the acquisition, and even 11% more than the $270 million revised figures they provided last July. The $350 million cost to achieve these savings announced last year will also come in at a much lower level of $200 million.

As mentioned earlier, there’s no question that management has done a good job, in both speed and cost, of integrating Mason’s operations into those of Franklin’s. The problem, though, is the lack of top-line growth, which no amount of cost cutting can fix and, for that reason, Franklin’s stock is not keeping pace with that of other asset managers.

The firm is also challenged in other areas as its ROE lags competitors by, in some cases, substantial margins. While T. Rowe Price posted an ROE of 31% in its most recent quarter and BlackRock came in at 14%, Franklin was only able to achieve 7.5%. This was no aberration as it is down from the 11% and 12% results of the 2019-2020 period and down substantially from the 18%-20% numbers it used to post in the first half of the last decade.

The dividend, yielding an impressive 3.8% and the reason why many investors buy the stock, currently has a payout ratio of over 70% as the company pays out $1.12 on every $1.56 of earnings. The strong balance sheet will allow Franklin to absorb any sudden shocks and continue paying the dividend but investors need to remember that the company plans to use that balance sheet to grow the company, as was mentioned by previously highlighted comments made by the CFO. When Franklin bought Mason, it absorbed over $2 billion of Mason’s debt; something similar could occur again in a future acquisition.

Conclusion

While Franklin has been able to integrate Legg Mason’s operations in a quick and cost effective manner, the combination of the two asset managers did not provide the hoped-for spark to ignite the stock price. Management seems to be well aware of that fact and appears to be very receptive to another deal. However, investors should wait and see what course of action the firm takes before committing capital as it is highly unlikely that buying another mid-tier asset manager similar to Legg Mason and stripping out some costs will lead to a long and sustained rise in the stock price.