It is a natural human tendency to search for sanctuary in times of change. Whether we break up with our partner or face some structural changes in our job environment, our reluctance to change takes over which leads us searching for options. In us, investors, such a reaction has entered our DNA and possibly we'll pass it on to our children.

It was a similar process like the one described above that led us to search for alternatives. It is no secret that we have entered a period of increased volatility. A few years back, one could just buy stocks based on whether he liked their ticker name or not and still make some huge returns. I'm afraid that's no longer the case. So, in our search for little hidden gems, we bumped on an industrial REIT called Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). And to be honest, reading the Business Overview section of their 2020 annual report touched some personal tender spots.

Tender Spot #1

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 82.0% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2020), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 5.0%), transshipment (approximately 5.3%) and improved land (approximately 7.7%) (Source: TRNO 2020 annual report)

When this whole COVID-19 fuss started, there was a widespread belief that the economic activity landscape would be transformed in unpredictable ways, but consensus was found on one thing: Online economic activity. From that point and on, when we take a look into a company we always do it under this prism. In fact we ask ourselves this question: Is this company adequately shielded against online economy?

You realise that when we read that 82% of the company's total annualized base rent was generated by warehouse/distribution activities, the answer "yes" came out spontaneously.

What the COVID-19 pandemic did, among others, was to expose certain inefficiencies in the system. For example, a freight transportation slowdown on one side of the planet could cause warehouse supply shortage or even a closing to a facility located miles away. So, as we read here, the need for larger inventories at hand was obvious, which led to a need for much more industrial space.

"But what does this have to do with the digital economy you told us above?" one might ask. Well, data supports the argument that digital economy is here to stay. A recent research by Bizrate Insights found that more than 30% of the consumers that are now buying online due to COVID are expected to continue to do so after the pandemic passes. What COVID did was not to introduce as to e-commerce, but rather to accelerate the process of its adoption in consumer behaviour. So, while the internal processes of warehouse operation may change (i.e. individual product boxed instead of pallets, adoption of new technology for faster deliveries etc.), the very basic need for warehouse/distribution space not only will continue to exist, but as we have seen so far, it will continue to increase as well.

Tender Spot #2

Over the long term, we intend to: •limit the sum of the outstanding principal amount of our consolidated indebtedness and the liquidation preference of any outstanding perpetual preferred stock to less than 35% of our total enterprise value; •maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio in excess of 2.0x; •maintain a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio below 6.0x; •limit the principal amount of our outstanding floating rate debt to less than 20% of our total consolidated indebtedness; and •have staggered debt maturities that are aligned to our expected average lease term (5-7 years), positioning us to re-price parts of our capital structure as our rental rates change with market conditions. (Source: TRNO 2020 annual report)

Another debate that has gained traction during the last month is the highly hyped interest rate hike. Now, if a company says straight and forward in its annual report that one of its strategic goals is to keep floating interest rate principal amount to a maximum of 20% of its total indebtedness, well, that's music to my ears. If we look at the company's annual report, we can see that at the end of 2020, it had 21.7% of its total debt in floating rate, while interest coverage was 7.8x, based on adjusted EBITDA. However, in order to have a metric that can be compared against other industrial REITs we must use FFO interest coverage.

Source: TRNO 2020 annual report

The company shows 6.32x FFO interest coverage according to TIKR, while its total debt to equity stands at 28.9%. As a matter of fact, REITwatch tells us that Terreno Realty is one of the least leveraged REITs in the industrial sector as the company has a debt ratio of 11x compared to an average of 25.2x.

Based on the data outlined above, it is no surprise that the company did exceptionally well in terms of revenue, net income and funds from operations. Starting from the last, FFO rose by 10% on a YoY basis, reaching $98 million for the full year 2020. Net income also increased by a fulfilling 44%, while revenues increased by 9.3%. And all these during the most uncertain times of the century. As we are writing this article, the company is trading at $58.14 per share, which is 40 times its 2020 FFO. However, it is estimated that 2021 FFO will reach $1.63 per share, which lowers our P/FFO multiple to 35x. So, in our opinion this is a nice opportunity to invest going into the economic activity transformation process. We like the conservative approach of the company, which of course is paired with the 2% dividend yield - in this life one can't have it all. However, we think that Terreno Realty is a first class candidate for capital appreciation in the uncertain times to come.