Source: Equinor Presentation

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 11, 2021.

The company reported a fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.18 per share, which was in-line with analysts' expectations.

However, the results were weak compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 with an adjusted $0.36. A decline in liquid prices and oil equivalent production was to blame.

Equinor’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, representing an increase of 9.1% from the third quarter.

The integrated company is primarily an oil and gas producer, as we can see below:

Equinor is one of the smallest in terms of market cap amongst its peers and pays a low dividend with a withholding tax of 25%, which limits the stock's attractiveness.

CEO Anders Opedal said in the conference call:

"...our financial results were, of course, impacted by the low prices during the year. Our net income for 2020 ended at negative $5.5 billion, and the adjusted earnings came in just below $1 billion after tax. We will continue to take steps to strengthen our robustness towards periods with lower prices, particularly in our international business."

Balance Sheet And Production 4Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Revenues in $ billion 14.90 15.06 7.56 11.25 11.88 Total Revenues and others in $ billion 15.17 15.13 7.60 11.34 11.75 Net Income in $ million -236 -708 -254 -2,127 -2,421 EBITDA $ billion 5.606 4.863 2.181 2.921 2.404 EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 -0.21 -0.08 -0.65 -0.75 Cash from operating activities in $ billion 1.77 5.04 0.37 2.63 2.34 Capital Expenditure in $ billion 2.70 2.35 1.90 1.72 2.50 Free Cash Flow in $ million -926 2,693 -1,531 0.909 -0.161 Total cash $ billion 12.05 12.97 19.02 18.41 18.62 Long-term debt in $ billion 29.03 28.52 37.11 37.47 38.12 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.27 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.12 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 3.322 3.312 3.284 3.257 3.257 Oil Production 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,198 2,233 2,011 1,994 2,043 Group average oil price ($/b) 56.5 44.2 22.9 38.3 40.6

Courtesy: Company 2020 Filing

Financials: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production

1) Revenues and others were $11.75 billion in 4Q'20

EQNR reported fourth-quarter 2020 on Feb. 11, 2021. Revenues and others were $11.746 billion, down 22.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 3.6% sequentially (please look at the graph above).

Net income was a loss of $2,421 million, or $0.75 per share, down from $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year.

The adjusted earnings were $0.76 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $3.55 billion in the same period in 2019.

Adjusted earnings after tax were negative $0.55 billion, down from $1.19 billion in the same period last year.

Low prices for liquids severely impacted the earnings for the quarter. Details per segment are presented below:

Source: From the company presentation (extract)

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The adjusted earnings were $1,841 million, down from $2,738 million in the year-ago quarter. The drop this year was due to a decline in liquid prices and oil equivalent production.

The adjusted earnings were $1,841 million, down from $2,738 million in the year-ago quarter. The drop this year was due to a decline in liquid prices and oil equivalent production. E&P International: The adjusted operating loss was $1,215 million, compared to the year-ago quarter of $192 million. Upstream activities in the international market suffered from weaker liquids and gas prices. The company was also affected by non-cash impairment charges of the Tanzania LNG project.

The adjusted operating loss was $1,215 million, compared to the year-ago quarter of $192 million. Upstream activities in the international market suffered from weaker liquids and gas prices. The company was also affected by non-cash impairment charges of the Tanzania LNG project. E&P USA: The adjusted quarterly loss was $172 million, compared to a loss of $54 million last year. Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame.

The adjusted quarterly loss was $172 million, compared to a loss of $54 million last year. Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame. Marketing, Midstream & Processing ("MMP"): The adjusted profit was $352 million, down from $524 million a year ago. The drop was due to low refinery margins and production shutdown at the Hammerfest LNG and Pelegrino in Brazil.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $40.6 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2020. The price realized was down 28.1% from the same quarter last year.

In the fourth quarter, the average European invoiced gas price was $5.04 per million Btu for Europe and $1.99 for North America, down from $5.31 and $2.23 the same quarter a year ago.

Cash from operating activities was $10.39 billion in 2020, with $2.34 billion in 4Q'20.

2) 2021 Guidance and Outlook

Organic CapEx is estimated at an annual average of $9-$10 billion for 2021-2027, with a total exploration CapEx of around $0.9 billion for 2021.

For the period 2020–2026, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) based on the current forecast

Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 50K Boep/d for the full year of 2021

2021 Production is estimated to be around 2% above 2020 level, with expectations for a compound annual production growth rate of 3% from 2021 through 2026. The 2% increase in 2021 is indicated even though the company divests its entire Bakken acreage to a private entity for $900 million (48K Boep/d in 4Q'20).

Source: Presentation

3) Free Cash Flow was a loss of $161 million in 4Q'20

The company's free cash flow was a loss of $161 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 or $1.91 billion for 2020. I use the generic free cash flow, not including divestitures. It is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate the free cash flow.

The annual dividend payment is now down to $1.56 billion, based on $0.48 per share a year.

On 9 February 2021, the board of directors proposed to declare a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of USD 0.12 per share

The dividend yield is now 2.32%. However, U.S. investors receive a net yield of 1.74%, which is relatively low and doesn't entice long-term investors to keep the stock as an investment.

4) Net Debt is $19.49 billion in 4Q'20

Note: The debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $18.622 billion, compared with $12.052 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. The total net debt is now $19.49 billion ($16.98 billion in 4Q 2019).

In the conference call, Svein Skeie said:

Our net debt ratio ended at 31.7%, fairly stable from 31.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

The debt-to-equity ratio is quite high now at 1.13, which is the highest amongst its peers.

5) Production Upstream and Investment in Renewables

The fourth-quarter production was 2,043K Boep/d, down from 2,198K Boep/d from the same period in 2019 and up 2.5% sequentially.

Equinor share for power generation was 480 GWh this quarter, down from 476 GWh last year.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract)

In the renewable segment, the company said in the conference call:

We divested 10% of our Dogger Bank A and B to E&I, with a net gain of around $270 million, expected to be booked now in the first quarter. And in the U.S., we secured the largest ever U.S. offshore wind award for our Empire and Beacon Wind project. And in Poland, where Equinor has several offshore wind position. The government recently approved offshore wind legislation that will increase the probability of new developments going forward.

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Equinor has regained its footing recently with the surge in oil prices. I can't believe that EQNR is now trading over 60% above the price reached in November 2020.

The company offers great potential and a steady growing oil and gas production for the next five years, but I have to admit that EQNR has lost its appeal when it drastically cut its quarterly dividend from $0.27 per share to now $0.12 per share.

Right now, I see EQNR as a trading tool, not really as a long-term investment.

Technical Analysis

EQNR forms an ascending wedge pattern which is considered bearish. This pattern indicates a possible breakdown later, as indicated by the violet arrows in the chart above.

We are trading at resistance now at $28.75, and it is important to take some profits between $20.75 and $21. Another clue that we may be at a top now is the RSI approaching 70. Taking about 25% off is justified.

I believe it is wise to start accumulating again between $18.75 and $17.75. However, EQNR can be considered a proxy for oil, and it is important to look at the oil prices before any trading decision.

