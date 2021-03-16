My Dividend Portfolio Update: 13 New Positions, 2 Positions Sold

Since I published my last portfolio update in January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and has severely impacted our society, the economy and global stock markets.

Given the enormous roller coaster ride between the stock market crash in the first quarter of 2020 and the recovery of global indices thereafter, the past year has surely been the most eventful since I started investing in 2018.

If you want to know more about my background and my investing philosophy, please read my blog post here.

Changes to my overall asset allocation

To begin with, I would like to take you through my overall asset allocation. Already here, there have been some considerable changes over the past year.

I entered the 2020 coronavirus bear market with plenty of cash at hand. My large cash position (approximately 50% of my assets) resulted from the sale of a good part of my portfolio at the end of 2019. At that time, I had expected a stock market correction and wanted to lock in some capital gains. For more details, see my last portfolio update here.

I must admit that when the crash actually began in March 2020, I hesitated to put my money back into the market. I had to learn how hard it is to anticipate when a crashing market has reached its bottom and was afraid to lose my money. Between April and June 2020, I then invested heavily in stocks (my fiancee told me to get in earlier, as she likes to remind me). Although the market was then already on its way up again, I still managed to make some purchases at a major discount.

As a consequence of these investments, my asset allocation has shifted heavily towards stocks. Currently, cash makes out only a negligible part of my assets (less than 5%). In the long term, I would like to return to a more balanced asset allocation.

Especially in the current situation with markets near all-time highs, I would feel more comfortable with a cash position of around 10 to 20% to be able to react to a possible new stock market correction. With this in mind, I intend to be careful with new investments for the foreseeable future.

Changes within my dividend stock portfolio

Overview of the current portfolio composition

Going into more detail, my stock portfolio has changed considerably over the past year. It is currently composed as follows:

Source: Chart created by the author with Google Sheets.

As you can see, my portfolio comprises currently 27 holdings - 25 individual stocks and two funds. My holdings remain diversified across business sectors, different countries and currencies.

About 40% of my individual stocks are from the US, 20% from Germany and 15% from the UK. Furthermore, I hold shares of companies based in Switzerland, Ireland, France and China. I know there are good arguments that only investing in large US companies may provide enough geographical diversification, as these companies do business in many markets around the world. As an EU-based investor, however, I like to own shares of some European companies too. Besides, there are questions of withholding taxes and currency risks to be considered.

As far as the sector weighting of my individual shares is concerned, information technology currently represents around 20%, followed by healthcare and consumer goods and services (both around 15%). I guess there are many investors who currently see the highest chances in the information technology sector, and overweigh it in their portfolios. However, being a rather cautious investor, I am more comfortable with a balanced weighting between business sectors.

My largest individual positions by current market value - Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), BASF SE (OTCQX:BFFAF) and Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) - are not deliberately overweight. They are currently just doing better than other positions. In principle, I intend to invest the same amount of money in all individual holdings. As long as no extreme imbalances or better investment opportunities occur, I will let these winners run.

Overview of changes in the portfolio

Since my last portfolio update, I added 13 new holdings to the portfolio, while exiting 2 positions. You can find an overview of these changes below:

New positions Closed positions Accenture plc (ACN) Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) City of London Inv. Trust plc (OTCPK:CLIUF) Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCPK:DWHHF) LVMH SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Unilever plc (UL) Verizon Inc. (VZ) Visa Inc. (V) Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Source: Table created by the author.

New Positions

As you can see, I have extended my portfolio considerably. Out of the 13 new positions, I would like to highlight 3 that I have done particularly well with and provide a few words about the reasoning of my investment decisions:

1) The Walt Disney Company

The first stock I would like to mention in this respect is the Walt Disney Company (DIS).

What does the company do? Disney is a leading international entertainment and media enterprise that includes parks, experiences and products, media and entertainment distribution, as well as 3 content groups focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. In October 2020, the company employed around 203,000 people.

Why did I buy shares of the company? Disney's recent Q1 2021 earnings report confirmed once again that the company's business has been adversely impacted by COVID-19, the most significant impact being at the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment. When Disney's share price tumbled during the first half of 2020 in light of the COVID-19-restrictions introduced by governments, I saw the opportunity to start a position. My investment in Disney is based on the expectation of a gradual recovery of the company's business due to reopening initiatives, and of continued growth in the company's streaming business. In this respect, I was pleased to read the news that its streaming service Disney+ has recently passed 100 million subscribers.

How have I done so far? In terms of capital gains, I have done well with Disney so far: with a cost basis of $119, the shares are currently up 61% in my portfolio. Disney does not currently pay a dividend due to the impact of COVID-19 on the company's business and its decision to prioritize investment in its direct-to-consumer initiatives. However, Disney has paid dividends in the past and I hope that it will eventually reinstate them.

2) Deutsche Post

The second new position which I would like to point out is Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF).

What does the company do? Deutsche Post DHL Group is a leading, Germany-based logistics company that provides an international service portfolio consisting of letter and parcel dispatch, express delivery, freight transport, supply chain management and e-commerce solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 550,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Why did I buy shares of the company? My future father-in-law first made me aware of Deutsche Post, and after a closer look I realized that it is exactly the type of company which I love to invest in: Deutsche Post is not trendy, not in the focus of the media, but essential in many people's daily lives, and profits from structural trends. Due to strong e-commerce growth in the fiscal year 2020, Deutsche Post DHL Group has increased its profits significantly and managed to create 20,000 new jobs worldwide amidst the pandemic. For the financial year 2021, the group anticipates continued growth due to the e-commerce sector and further steps towards a recovery in world trade (see the press release on the company's earnings report).

How have I done so far? As for capital gains, at an entry price of around $31, the position is currently up 68% in my portfolio. In addition, I have received already one dividend payment last August. Like most German companies, Deutsche Post pays its dividend once a year. For this year's dividend payment, scheduled for May 2021, the company has proposed a dividend of EUR 1.35, which is an increase of around 17% compared to last year. The payout ratio amounts to 56.2% in relation to the consolidated net profit attributable to Deutsche Post AG shareholders.

3) Accenture plc

The last new position I would like to highlight in this portfolio update is Accenture plc (ACN).

What does the company do? Accenture is a global professional services company, structured in four business fields: Strategy and Consulting, Interactivity, Technology and Operations. Accenture helps companies accelerate their digital transformation to enhance competitiveness and grow profitability. Accenture has about 514,000 employees and offices in more than 200 cities in 50 countries (Source: Accenture's company fact sheet)

Why did I buy shares of the company? I believe Accenture is another company that is a bit out of most investors' horizons. At the same time, it plays a critical role in the digital transformation of many businesses and has strong ties with its customers. Accenture's clients include more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, and 97 of their top 100 clients have worked with the company for over 10 years (Source: 2020 letter to shareholders). My investment is based on the expectation that Accenture's business will continue to do well, as COVID-19 and the related changes in business and society have accelerated the need for digital transformation. Besides, Accenture is an interesting way to diversify my holdings in the information technology sector, that already comprise software, cloud services and network infrastructure providers, as well as a semiconductor manufacturing company.

How have I done so far? As for capital gains, with a cost basis of around $190, the position is currently up 37% in my portfolio. In addition, I have already received several quarterly dividend payments. One must say that the dividend income from my shares has been rather small due to the low dividend yield. However, I see Accenture as a dividend growth investment and hope that through compounding of dividend raises and reinvestment of dividends, the income from my shares will be more substantial in the long term. Accenture has recently raised its dividend by 10%, and considering the rather low payout ratio of 42% (Source: Seeking Alpha), I hope that there will be many more increases to come.

Closed Positions

There are two positions which you will not find in my portfolio anymore compared to my last article:

1) The Procter & Gamble Company

My decision to sell my shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) may come as a surprise for many readers. Don't get me wrong - I still like this defensive consumer products company very much. However, PG's share price had gone up considerably; and when I sold my shares in autumn 2020, I simply believed I could make better use of the money for other investments.

2) Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF

My decision to sell my shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) was based on its rather small dividend payout and the fact that I already have another ETF - the Vanguard All World High Dividend Yield ETF (IVHYDUSD) - in the portfolio that comprises well over a thousand holdings and therefore provides me with enough diversification.

Conclusion

2020 has clearly been an exciting year, and through all its ups and downs I have expanded my portfolio considerably. Going forward, a main priority will be to increase my cash position in order to return to a more balanced asset allocation and to be able to react to a potential new sell-off.

At the same time, I will carefully invest new money in my portfolio, and hope the continued reinvestment of dividends will be an additional boost to my future income.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and to everyone on Seeking Alpha, all the best and happy investing!

Important notice to my readers: In my articles, I only describe my journey as an amateur investor and my personal investment decisions. This is no recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock, and make your own decisions!