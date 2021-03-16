Investment thesis

We believe business travel will see a measured recovery, acting as a headwind for Booking Holdings' (NASDAQ:BKNG) recovery. With the shares already above pre-pandemic levels and consensus pricing in a close return to peak earnings in FY12/2022, we believe these expectations are too bullish.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The outlook for business travel and the impact on Booking Holdings.

Resultant expectations over free cash flow generation.

We will take each one in turn.

Consensus too optimistic over business travel

Booking Holdings does not disclose revenue splits between leisure and business travel. Back in 2015, the company commented that 1 in 5 bookings was for business - this fits in with the data statistic that business travel made up 21.4% of the global travel and hospitality sector.

Looking at the Travel Demand Recovery Dashboard from the World Travel & Tourism Council, one can see that geographically North America is recovering better than Asia Pacific and Europe overall for air and hotel bookings. Online travel searches indicate that 'adventure' is the most sought after category, indicating that leisure travel will stage a recovery first.

Booking Holdings will undoubtedly benefit from leisure travel recovery - there is pent-up demand and there are clear signs of this in North America. Europe in comparison may not see much positive movement until summer 2021 with a slower vaccination rollout. The bulk of the leisure market will begin to see an upturn in H2 FY12/2021, but we are less certain of this when it comes to business travel.

Historically, business travel has been more volatile and slower to recover than leisure travel after economic downturns. During the 2008-2009 recession, international business travel from the United States declined more than 8 percent, compared with a decline of just 2 percent for international leisure travel. International leisure travel fully recovered in two years, but international business travel did not fully rebound to pre-recession levels for five years.

We believe the outlook this time is no different. Some sectors may not experience much of a recovery at all due to work-from-home technology adoption. Key verticals here include financial services, media and IT, business services and knowledge workers such as legal and accounting.

When we look at consensus forecasts, sales estimates for FY12/2022 are pointing to a near-peak recovery seen in FY12/2019. The situation is similar for free cash flow generation.

Consensus sales estimates

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

Consensus free cash flow estimates

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

From viewpoints of both historical trends and the pandemic accelerating adoption of work-from-home, we believe that business travel recovery will be a step or two behind leisure travel. Consequently, consensus forecasts look too optimistic if potentially 20% of your bookings remain relatively inactive - with business travel pricing tending to command higher pricing compared to leisure.

We, therefore, do not envisage Booking Holdings performing back to near-peak sales and free cash flow generation as consensus forecast in FY12/2022.

We now take a closer look at free cash flow generation.

Quick return to normalized levels

The company has a positive track record of high cash flow conversion, averaging 129% from FY12/2011 to FY12/2019. Consensus expectations are that conversion rates will recover very quickly to what is effectively normalized historical levels.

Free cash flow conversion trend

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

A similar point of reference is expectations for operating margins.

Operating margin trend

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

Consensus estimates tell us two things. One is that the company has a highly profitable and free cash flow generative business with recovering sales volume. Secondly, there appears to be relatively limited upside in terms of raising profitability or free cash flow conversion from these normalized levels. These margins have not moved much over the last 10 years, despite sales volumes nearly quadrupling in size.

If we then return back to our original assessment of a slower recovery in business travel, we believe the outlook for free cash flow generation is lower than what consensus is expecting. With lower sales volume, profitability and cash flow conversion are unlikely to reach normalized levels as quickly.

All told, we do not expect Booking Holdings to return to peak earnings seen in FY12/20219 in FY12/2022.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts which we feel are too bullish, the shares are trading on PER FY12/2022 25.5x and with a 4.4% free cash flow yield. These are not unattractive multiples in isolation, but when compared to historical average multiples (FY2011-19) of PER 24x and 5.1% free cash flow yield, these look more or less fairly priced.

We are erring on the side of caution with these consensus-derived multiples, as we believe they are too bullish.

Risks

Pent-up demand for leisure travel could be so significant that it could offset any weakness in business travel. Domestic travel could still be a major driver of business versus international, and the company is well placed to cater to such spikes in customer activity.

With a cash-rich balance sheet management has access to capital which can be allocated to M&A to fund acquisitive growth. Shareholder returns have primarily been via share buybacks, so capital can be put to work here in order to increase earnings growth per share.

Conclusion

With Booking Holdings' shares above pre-pandemic levels, we believe that a lot of positive news about a recovery is already priced in. The concern we have is looking at previous trends in business travel recovery post downturns and the emergence of new remote working practices, it will be a big ask to expect a quick return to peak earnings. We are sellers of the shares.