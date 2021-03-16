I've held Thor (NYSE:THO) to some degree or another for several years at this point. Early on when investing, I was impressed by the company's moat, by the company's results, and by the tailwinds that I "knew" would be inherent to this industry even during difficult times.

However, I didn't expect the swift climb that materialized in the company's share price during the past year or so, which has pushed the company to extreme levels.

While supported to some degree by results, the key becomes valuation, and to see where we have this company following 2Q21.

(Source: Thor Industries)

Thor Industries - How has the company been doing?

If you recall and have checked my previous articles on the company, I've always been very vocal with my support for investing in Thor Industries at the right valuation. Fundamentals are strong, and the company is delivering positive results after positive results in an industry where they are quickly strengthening their position as a global market leader in all things RV.

2Q21 was a little different, with absolutely superb results across the board.

(Source: Thor Industries)

Focus when looking at Thor has always been the mix of sales, inventory levels, and margins mixed with the debt reductions regarding the pile of debt taken on through the EHG M&A about 1-2 years back. With this amount of cash flow, earnings, and sales, the company can of course deploy massive amounts of capital to combat that debt, while maintaining its positive overall fundamentals, dividends, and numbers.

The margins especially during 2Q21 saw some impressive increase, and there is now a massive backlog as opposed to nearly none of around 2 years ago. The THO RV backlog is now at $10.8B, including $2.6B for the European markets, with the rest split between motorized and towable NA.

Inventory levels are firmly lower. If you recall the worry regarding nearly 150,000 units in inventory 2-3 years ago, that has now gone down to below 80,000 and was as low as 70,000 only a few months ago.

The entirety of the sales increase at this point was a mix of organic and additions from the Tiffin Group (December 2020), with net sales increases relating to increased shipments from both. The gross profit increase of 61.8% Year-over-year is of course excellent as well. To my knowledge, very few manufacturers in motorized products manage a 15%+ gross profit margin - well, Thor does just that.

Towables especially is a superb segment with a massive backlog, net sales and over 16.5% in gross margins...

(Source: Thor Industries)

...with motorized not far behind in terms of growth, and almost eclipsing the former. The trends are clear - people want to buy RVs.

Growth in the European segment was more modest, with a near-13% gross profit margin and a 132% backlog increase YoY. However, some of this is no doubt because of continued lockdowns and restrictions in some European geographies which are still causing havoc for these dealers and for sales.

For the first time since 2007/2008, the RV retail registrations are actually trending above the overall average levels of the CCS index, which is extremely rare.

(Source: Thor Industries)

This causes some worries, and it should concern holders of Thor as to what could happen when this reverses and dips. For now, the company holds an absolutely solid lead in the NA market in both relevant RV segments. While Forest River may be a competitor, Thor is simply larger in every way, at least for the time being. What's more, their lead is even growing in motorized.

In terms of capital management and all-important debt management, the company hasn't yet made any down payments on the M&A debt. In fact, long-term debt has increased by about $200M since July 31st, 2020. While not worrying in this interest rate environment and for a company with these sales figures, it's something to keep an eye on.

However, the company's communication is clear. Thor not only expects these trends not to disappear but even to see continued strength in the RV industry for the remainder of the fiscal. The company is managing some supply chain issues in order to increase output but is expecting some delays in deliveries of things like chassis. There is, as such, a bit of COVID-19 impact. How material this should be expected to be however, that's something different. The company expects all of the constraints to start lightening towards the end of 2021.

The interesting trend is that the company actually sees the demand for RV outpacing their supplying ability for the second half of 2021, with normal dealer restocking beginning in early 2022. Thor is also seeing some very interesting trends in terms of buyers.

"The tangible evidence supporting our outlook and the continued expansion of the industry beyond the pandemic include a number of items. First, Millennials, a market bigger than the baby boomers, are buying RVs earlier than previous generations. Historically, consumers that enjoy the RV lifestyle trade in, and often up, every 3 to 5 years. Next, work from home means work from anywhere, including in your RV. We are seeing the pandemic work-at-home trend turning into a lifestyle choice as more and more people choose RVs as their mobile office. "Ongoing dealer consolidation also demonstrates a positive long-term outlook from the large dealers. Dealers are investing heavily in additional service centers and destination show rooms, all to support the current and anticipated larger end-consumer base." (Source: Thor 2Q21 Press Release)

While no guarantees are of course forthcoming, these trends all point in one direction - that the way things have been going for Thor is at least very unlikely to decline over the near term.

Let's look at what these trends have done to the company's valuation.

Thor Industries - What is the valuation?

Unfortunately, with great results, come great valuations. Now that I've spent some time building Thor up, let me tear it down again.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

No matter what way you slice it, Thor Industries is a BB-rated, cyclical automobile/RV manufacturer. Those words alone should spell the sort of expectations and trends you can expect from the company. To say that the company would be anything but cyclical is an illusion, no matter what current trends are.

This means that it's very important to recognize but the up-and downcycle of the business, as opposed to far more defensive companies which operate in different markets. It's clear to me that we've reached what can only be the beginning or middle of an upcycle for the company, with 132% EPS growth expected to materialize in Fiscal 2021.

If you had bought Thor when I considered the stock bullish, your returns up until this or similar points could have been 238% in less than 18 months.

My own returns in my profit rotation were over 180%, and I still maintain a small position in the company - at least for the time being.

However, past returns aren't future returns, and the future is looking more problematic than the past returns would suggest.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even maintaining a similar-level profit to an upcycle with stimulated RV demands as well as a high, 14-15X P/E multiple, the company would, invested in today, generate potentially less than the S&P 500, to the tune of around 7.5% in 3 years.

Those are some very poor returns, and they're based on profit outperformance for the year, as well as maintaining and increasing those profits in high-single digits until 2023.

I find this not to be well-established in the company's typical history, nor in the analyst forecast accuracy of less than 60%. This, to me, spells danger. The fact that the yield is terrible at less than a 10-year risk-free treasury yield is just another mark against this great company, and the combination of all of these factors - fundamentals, cyclicality, valuation, earnings expectations, forecast accuracy - can only spell one conclusion.

No.

The stance I maintained in my last article/s is one I still maintain to this date. While there has been a valuation increase since then, I still maintain that to enter the company as an investment today would be a bad idea. The upside is nearly non-existent, the yield is below treasuries, and even in times of outperformance, the company hasn't maintained these levels for long.

Like any cyclical, Thor will come back down.

I hope that some of you, dear readers, have found some love for this RV company in watching how it acted during the worst pandemic in over a century, and that we, once things go back down, can start establishing some very profitable investment positions that generate above-market returns.

Analyst targets are predictably high...

(Source: Google Sheets, S&P Global, Author's Calculations)

It becomes quite amusing to watch analysts scramble for their price targets during times of upheaval. Less than a year and the price target for Thor has nearly tripled in the eyes of these analysts. Ridiculous, of course - Thor was never, in my eyes, worth only $55/share long-term, but neither is it worth $140 or above. It's a cyclical stock, and we need to find a compelling average for the company to target which is inclusive of expected growth to some degree.

I maintain my target of around $85-$90/share, for now, meaning this company is excessively overvalued.

How to invest in Thor Industries

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

As mentioned above, I don't consider the long-term investment option to be a particularly appealing way to go about it here. Given the company's potential 3-5 year average return expectations, I would say that the risk is that you're putting your money into low-growth, or zero-growth investment here. They certainly won't disappear, but your money won't be beating or even necessarily tracking the market development.

Because of this, my answer for the long-term investment potential is "No".

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

I thought that Thor Industries might be an acceptable put option target - but it turned out that the company has climbed too high for any available contract to worth the time when we're looking for contracts that actually pay us decent money. A 4% return annualized for nearly 100 days when exposing nearly $10k isn't something I'm interested in, especially if the strike price inclusive of Premium is essentially the upper end of fair value for this company.

Because of this, I can only say "no" to such a scenario. Even if you have the capital available, this is not something I'd do.

Option 3 - Selling covered calls

Selling calls on this company would be an extremely dangerous venture, given the potential for short-time appreciation. I wouldn't engage in the practice unless you really want to sell the position you have. Still, any covered call contract I could find showed returns of less than 1-2%, which isn't really something I'm looking for.

I call this a "no go".

Thesis

Most of the articles on Thor Industries for the past year or so have been neutral. There's a reason for this, and most contributors and analysts see that Thor has sort of hit a plateau in terms of valuation. Even if that is still rising - and stock valuations are rising for now - that's something I view as momentary.

I love Thor Industries as an investment at the right valuation - but that valuation isn't now. The company's overall fundamentals set a higher demand for the returns we're able to get, and I can only recall the potential 30-50% CAGR returns of 1-2 years ago when there was a real potential to make money here.

As usual, I didn't put enough capital to work in this investment - but back then there were also significantly more appealing options for investment available in terms of pure fundamentals and quality.

So, my thesis for Thor is simple.

We'll wait, and we'll watch. When the company comes back down, it's time to strike here. Until then, I remain on the sidelines, watching the company climb - and fall, as it will.

Thank you for reading.