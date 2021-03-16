Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) has been the ugly duckling of the Home & Personal Care space for a number of years now, declining by more than 50% over the past 5 years, while both the market and other consumer staples enjoyed a period of outstanding returns.

EPC has been in the midst of years-long trend in lower shaving frequency which had a profound impact on most of its brands. The recent pandemic did not help either as skin care products suffered as well.

Nevertheless, everyone knows that past performance is rarely indicative of future returns and even a poorly performing business could become an attractive opportunity, if management steers it in the right direction.

Edgewell's painful story

Since 2013, EPC's total revenue declined by more than 21% going down from $2.4bn in 2013 to $1.9bn over the last twelve months.

Operating profitability also declined over the period, making EPC one of the worst performers both in terms of profitability trend and top-line growth.

In a stark contrast to other major Home & Personal Care competitors, EPC was the only company alongside Unilever (UL) which noted a decline in sales over the past 5 years.

Adding the lack of dividend, which was only recently reinstated, over the period and the pain of holding EPC is extremely hard to swallow. Making matters even worse, EPC is now set to be replaced in the S&P 500 MidCap 400 index by Flowserve (FLS), which in turn leaves the S&P 500.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

As I mentioned earlier, one of the main factors behind this poor performance over the recent years has been the lower shaving frequency over the recent years, which took its toll not only on EPC but Procter & Gamble (PG) Gillette brand as well.

While in the case of PG, its large scale and diversification across many product segments negated the impacts of the struggling grooming business, EPC was almost entirely dependable on the sector.

Even after years of continuous decline, the grooming & shaving category still makes 60% of Edgewell's total sales.

The proliferation of subscription-based grooming products has only made the matters worse for EPC, as younger demographics are much more willing to opt for such a service.

Share of consumers likely to consider a personal grooming products subscription in the United States as of February 2017, by generation

With Unilever entering the field with its acquisition of the Dollar Shave Club and PG having the large scale to invest behind its existing Grooming brands, EPC has been fighting an uphill battle against two of the largest global consumer staple businesses. Naturally, this led to M&A talks with other names in the space and namely the $1.4bn deal for Harry's, which fell through last year.

The way the proposed merger between EPC and Harry's developed and EPC's share price reacted, both at the announcement of the potential merger and at the date when EPC announced that it will not pursue the deal any longer, suggests that Harry's was perhaps going to be the big winner out of the deal and that EPC's shareholders might actually be better off without paying a hefty premium for the hot disruptor.

The hope for a turnaround

As the pandemic closures are slowly coming to an end and declines in grooming and skin care categories are stabilizing, there is a renewed hope that the EPC business could finally turnaround.

Management now expects organic growth in low single digits with further improvement in EBITDA margins.

However, the hope for this 2-3% organic growth is nothing new and has been on investor presentations for a number of years now.

This time around, however, the new management appears to have more solid reasons to expect that the sales exodus is finally coming to an end as pandemic headwinds slowly subside and, more importantly, as EPC business is pivoting towards e-commerce and Direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.

In our largest e-commerce channel, Amazon, consumption increased by 65%, and we gained 150 basis points of market share in the Wet Shave category. During the quarter, our team successfully migrated our Schick, Bulldog and Skintimate sites to a new best-in-class Shopify digital platform. This, combined with the steps we've already taken to enhance content and overall site performance, has meaningfully improved the customer shopping experience. Dan Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer Source: EPC Q1 2021 Earnings Transcript

Latest quarterly results did come better than expected as Sun and Skin Care segment grew 37% and Wet Shave segment grew slightly from the same quarter a year ago.

Margins also seem to have found a bottom and stabilized, driven by Project Fuel cost savings.

While gross profitability suffered over the recent years, EPC's strong brands still drive relatively high price premiums and place the company close to some of the leaders in the Personal Care space.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Where EPC lags behind is its higher level of fixed costs relative to sales, which results in a lower EBIT margin than what its gross profitability would suggest.

One of the reasons for this is the company's relatively smaller size, combined with a significant international exposure.

As a comparison Church & Dwight (CHD) and Clorox (CLX) which are close in terms of size but are predominantly focused on the U.S. achieve much higher EBIT margins for the same level of gross profitability as EPC.

EPC is also valued very conservatively relative to its current operating margins, which is partly related to the company's significant sales decline in recent years. That is why it's current Price-to-Sales ((P/S)) multiple of x1.0 is significantly lower than what its EBIT margins would suggest.

Assuming EPC's P/S multiple reverts closer to the above trend line, while retaining current profitability, it should trade at close to x1.9 sales or nearly twice its current levels.

Other business related risks

There are two other significant risks for Edgewell's business that also prevent the company from trading closer to its peers.

Firstly, EPC's significantly lower interest coverage ratio and much higher Debt to Free Cash Flow bring in additional risks to shareholders.

This is rarely a problem for profitable and stable businesses in the Personal and Home Care space; however, in the case of EPC's declining sales and lower margins, this risk has grown larger over the recent years.

As of the end of fiscal year 2020, there was also a significant amount of senior notes due in 2022.

Very recently, this risk was largely mitigated with the private offering of $500M of 4.125% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due April 1, 2029 that will be used to redeem the notes due in 2022. However, this remains a key focus area for current and potential shareholders, as a potential widening in corporate spreads and any further declines in EPC's profitability could have significant implications for the company.

Secondly, EPC has significantly lower bargaining power with retailers due to its smaller size and heavy reliance on one key customer - Walmart (WMT).

The Company’s largest customer, Walmart Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Walmart”), accounted for approximately 22% of Net sales in fiscal 2020. No other customer accounted for more than 10% of the Company’s consolidated Net sales. Purchases by Walmart included products from all of the Company’s segments. Additionally, in fiscal 2020, Target Corporation represented approximately 10% of net sales for each of our Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care segments, respectively. Source: EPC 10-K 2020

EPC's management has been trying to mitigate this risk by also expanding partnerships with other retailers with significant e-commerce presence, which could slowly reduce its heavy exposure to WMT.

Conclusion

Edgewell Personal Care has been one of the worst performers in the Home & Personal Care space for a number of years. Heavy reliance on shaving & grooming product categories has been a major headwind for the business as lower shaving frequency and proliferation of DTC competitors disrupted the category.

The business top line and margins, however, appear well on track to stabilize as EPC's management is expanding partnerships with retailers and expands into adjacent product categories. The company's conservative valuation on the other hand offers a significant upside, should management succeeds in achieving even low single digits top-line growth.