With a market capitalization of €144 billion, The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) is one of the major corporations in the world and among the top 20 companies in Europe (sometimes even among the top 10). Without spoiling too much at this point, it seems pretty well established, that Unilever is a large, stable company, but has problems to grow and can only report revenue growth in the low single digits.

(Source: Unilever CAGNY Presentation)

In the following article, I will take a closer look at Unilever to determine if the stock could be a good long-term investment at this point as low growth rate companies are not excluded from the range of great investments.

Business Description

Unilever is a British multinational consumer goods company, that was founded in September 1929 by the merger of the Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie and the British soap maker Lever Brothers. Today, Unilever is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, which employees about 149,000 people across the world and sells its products in about 190 countries. These products include food, energy drinks, baby food, ice cream, tea, coffee, pet food, toothpaste, frozen pizza, beauty products, pharmaceutical, consumer health products and many more. With more than 400 brands and 2.5 billion consumers worldwide, it is quite likely, that the average household is using several of Unilever's brands every day.

In fiscal 2020, Unilever generated €50,724 million in sales, which is reflecting a decline of 2.4% compared to fiscal 2019. Diluted earnings per share also declined a little bit - from €2.14 in fiscal 2019 to €2.12 in fiscal 2020 (reflecting a decline of 0.9%). But Unilever could report a free cash flow of €7,671 million in fiscal 2020 - an increase of €1,539 million (or 25%) compared to fiscal 2019.

(Source: Unilever CAGNY Presentation)

Unilever is reporting in three different segments:

Beauty & Personal Care : In this segment, Unilever is selling skin cleansing (soap, shower), hair care (shampoo, conditioner, styling), skin care (face, hand and body) and deodorants. In fiscal 2020, revenue from this segment (or turnover as Unilever calls it) was €21.1 billion with underlying sales growing 1.2% driven mostly by volume. Operating profit in 2020 was €4,311 million, which led to an operating margin of 20.4%.

: In this segment, Unilever is selling skin cleansing (soap, shower), hair care (shampoo, conditioner, styling), skin care (face, hand and body) and deodorants. In fiscal 2020, revenue from this segment (or turnover as Unilever calls it) was €21.1 billion with underlying sales growing 1.2% driven mostly by volume. Operating profit in 2020 was €4,311 million, which led to an operating margin of 20.4%. Home Care : This segment is mostly selling ice cream, savory (soaps, bouillons, seasoning), dressing (mayonnaise, ketchup) and tea categories. In fiscal 2020, this segment generated €10.5 billion in sales with underlying sales growing 4.5% (especially driven by volume). Operating profit in fiscal 2020 was €1,243 million, which led to an operating margin of 11.9%.

: This segment is mostly selling ice cream, Foods & Refreshment: This segment is selling fabric categories (washing powders and liquids, rinse conditioners) and includes a wide range of cleaning products. In fiscal 2020, the segment generated sales of €19.1 billion and the underlying sales grew 1.3% (especially driven by price). Operating profit in 2020 was €2,749 million and operating margin was 14.4%.

Growth

I already mentioned above, that Unilever has trouble to grow. However, that statement should not be misinterpreted: When looking at the numbers Unilever reported in the last three decades, revenue could increase over time, but we see fluctuations and growth rates for revenue are in the low single digits on average. Net income was also fluctuating over the last three decades, but could increase at a much higher pace.

(Source: Author's work)

Unilever is focusing on several strategies to drive growth in the years to come. One is focusing on eCommerce growth, which is an important strategy for many companies right now. In case of Unilever, eCommerce sales are responsible for about 9% of total sales and eCommerce sales could grow 61% YoY. Growth was especially high in the United States of America as eCommerce sales were growing 123%.

(Source: Unilever Q4/2020 Presentation)

Additionally, Unilever is trying to focus on emerging markets and is trying to leverage its emerging markets strength. And Unilever is also trying to accelerate growth in the United States as well as China.

And finally, Unilever is trying to focus on the high growth spaces of its portfolio. Unilever is continuing to change its portfolio and is focusing for example more and more on prestige beauty as well as skin care on the one side and functional nutrition as well as plant-based foods on the other side.

Wide Economic Moat

Unilever has a wide economic moat based on its wide range of well-known and well-established brands - these are brands like Dove, Knorr, Lipton, Rexona or Ben & Jerry's. 13 brands out of the 400 brands are generating more than one billion Euro in revenue every single year (see chart above).

(Source: Unilever Q4/2020 Presentation)

The reason brands are so powerful and lead to a wide economic moat for a company is quite simple: Brands usually deliver a constant experience for its customers and this consistent experience for the customers drives loyalty of these customers and the companies shouldn't give the customer any reason for switching to another company and another product. Unilever is generating a competitive advantage as it is reducing search costs for the customer. By recognizing a brand, I know I can trust the product and be sure I will get a similar quality as in the past.

And it is rather difficult for competitors, to reproduce the assets and brand names Unilever has as it would cost a lot of money to establish similar brands as Unilever. And the pricing power of Unilever and its ability to raise prices a little bit every single year is proof, that competitors can't copy Unilever's brands and products so easily.

When looking at the numbers, there is also little doubt, that Unilever has a wide economic moat. First of all, the gross margin was increasing over the last decade at a very stable pace, which is a good sign of pricing power. Operating margin was fluctuating a little more, but we can see also a more or less stable uptrend.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And especially return on invested capital is clearly hinting, that Unilever has a wide economic moat. On average, RoIC was 19.11% during the last decade and fluctuating between 15% and 25% in most years.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at the performance of the stock since the 1970s, Unilever also outperformed the S&P 500, which is another good sign.

Dividend

Unilever is also paying a quarterly dividend to its shareholders since the fourth quarter of 2009. In the years before, the company was paying a dividend on a semi-annual basis and at least since 1999, the company increased the dividend every single year (at least in Euro, in GBP the dividend fluctuated quite heavily due to the exchange rate from quarter to quarter). Right now, Unilever is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.4104 resulting in an annual dividend of €1.7072 and a dividend yield of 3.7%. When taking the earnings per share of fiscal 2020 and the newly announced quarterly dividend, the payout ratio would be around 80% right now. This is rather high and should make us cautious. But Unilever always had a rather high payout ratio and considering, that Unilever only has to spend about 20% of its generated cash as CapEx, the company certainly can pay out a rather high amount as dividend. Overall, I would see the dividend as very safe despite the high payout ratio.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from the dividend, Unilever also used share buybacks to distribute money to the shareholders, but not as aggressive as some other companies. Since 2011, the number of outstanding shares declined from 2,908 million to 2,630 million right now - a decline of 10%. It seems unclear, if Unilever will continue its share buybacks at a similar pace in the years to come. During the last earnings call, management made the following statement:

Now things like buybacks, they remain a really critical part of our capital allocation toolkit, and it sits alongside that first call, which is after investing in the business, which is to pay an attractive and growing dividend. That's all part of an approach of returning the dough to shareholders. We don't have anything to say around -- currently in relation to share buybacks, and we'll just wait and continue to see how the cash position develops as we go forward.

Balance Sheet

When talking about the safety of the dividend or how likely it is, that Unilever can spend cash on share buybacks, we also have to look at the balance sheet, because the ability to distribute cash to the shareholders also requires a more or less healthy balance sheet.

On December 31, 2020, Unilever had €27,305 million in short- and long-term debt. When including lease liabilities, derivatives and other financial liabilities, total liabilities are even €29,656 million. When comparing total debt to the company's total equity of €17,655 million we get a debt/equity ratio of 1.55. While the D/E ratio is higher than I would like to see, the picture looks better when comparing the total debt to the company's ability to generate cash. When subtracting €5,548 million in cash and cash equivalents Unilever has on its balance sheet, it would take only 2.3 times of fiscal 2020 operating income (€9,367 million) to repay the outstanding debt - and this number seems acceptable.

(Source: Unilever Q4/20 Announcement)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Unilever has presented itself as a very stable company with a more or less stable balance sheet and a wide economic moat, but troubles to grow. In order to determine, if Unilever is not only a great business, but also a great investment we have to calculate some kind of intrinsic value or determine what a fair price for the stock might be.

We can start by looking at simple valuation metrics and the best metric - in my opinion - is price to cash flow. Right now, Unilever is trading for 13 times free cash flow, which is not extremely cheap, but by no means expensive. It is also the lowest ratio since 2014 as Unilever traded between 14- and 21-times free cash flow in the last few years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

While simple valuation metrics are indicating, that Unilever is rather cheap right now (at least when looking at the last decade), we should rather use a discount cash flow calculation to determine a clear intrinsic value for the stock. Most simple valuation metrics don't factor growth rates in and here lies the problem. As we mentioned above, Unilever seemed to have trouble growing in the past and nobody should expect Unilever to grow with a high pace at this point.

CAGR since 1983 since 2000 since 2010 since 2015 Revenue 2.10% 2.24% 1.74% 3.12% Net Income 5.87% 10.50% 3.14% 6.86%

When looking at past growth rates, we can expect revenue to grow at about 2% annually (seems like a realistic number). Net income growth was much higher in most years and we can still assume, that Unilever will improve its margins slightly over time, which will add to the bottom-line growth (maybe about 1.5-2%). Unilever also decreased the number of outstanding shares and we can expect about 1% additional growth from share buybacks, although it is unclear if Unilever will continue the share buybacks. Overall, I would assume 5% growth for the bottom line to be realistic.

(Source: Unilever CAGNY Presentation)

5% growth for the bottom line seems to be rather conservative when looking at management's multi-year financial framework. Management is expecting underlying sales growth to be between 3% and 5% in the years to come and as Unilever is expecting profit growth to be ahead of sales growth, earnings per share might grow even more than 5%.

Nevertheless, we are assuming 5% growth till perpetuity and take the free cash flow of fiscal 2020 (€7,671 million) as basis as well as a 10% discount rate. This is leading to an intrinsic value of €58.33 for Unilever making the stock undervalued at this point. But we have to be a little cautious when using the free cash flow of fiscal 2020. Especially the capital expenditures in the recent past have been rather low leading to a very high free cash flow, that might not be sustainable. But with a margin of safety of 20-25% in this case, we should not be too worried about using a number, that might be a little too high.

Conclusion

Unilever seems to be a high-quality company and could be a good long-term investment as long as we are clear about its short-comings. Despite being a rather recession-proof business, revenue as well as net income are fluctuating from year to year. And although revenue is increasing over time, the growth is only in the low single digits and we should certainly not expect Unilever to become a high growth company. But even when we assume, that Unilever will grow its bottom line only in the mid-single digits, the stock still seems undervalued and with a dividend yield of 3.7%, it also seems to be interesting for dividend investors.