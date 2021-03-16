Investment Thesis

As President Biden begins to enact his pro-renewable energy policy agenda, the costs of wind and solar continue to fall, and information about clean energy spreads, the future seems to look brighter and brighter for owners of renewable energy assets like Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY).

The United Kingdom-based YieldCo is a great way for dividend growth and income investors to gain exposure to the long-term mega-trend of utility sector decarbonization. The stock currently yields 4.5%, and the dividend is likely to grow 5-8% per year for the foreseeable future. I consider it a solid BUY in today's market.

Image Source

The Renewables Portfolio

AY owns and operates an international portfolio of renewable energy, natural gas, electricity transmission, and water utility assets. This portfolio is made up of 1.55 GW of renewable energy production capacity, 343 MW of natural gas capacity, 1,166 miles of transmission lines, and some water utilities in Algeria.

Over 70% of AY's assets are renewables (wind and solar), while less than 15% are carbon emitting. And for those that are carbon-emitting, AY insists that these plants use the most efficient form of natural gas for utility-purposes.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

Notice also that, despite having assets around the globe, over 90% of AY's contracts are denominated in USD, which reduces currency fluctuation risk.

AY's power purchase agreements have an average of 17 years remaining at preset prices, which makes its revenue streams abundantly stable. Moreover, most of AY's debt is at the project-level and is self-amortizing, which means that regular principal payments are made similar to a mortgage.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

For all (as in, 100%) of AY's assets, project-level debt fully amortizes prior to the end of the power purchase agreement. In other words, as long as the power generation/transmission assets continue to function properly, the revenue streams they throw off will eliminate the debt associated with them before the end of the contractual period of fixed revenue. No refinancing required.

Of course, when interest rates drop, AY can refinance in order to lower its project-level rates, which expands the margin between cost of capital and asset yields.

Now you might be wondering who is on the other side of those power purchase agreements. If AY's customers (or counterparties/offtakers) are weak, then the revenue stream may not be so stable after all.

Fortunately, AY's customers are predominantly investment grade-rated utilities, governments, and corporations.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

For instance, you can see above that two of AY's top customers are Arizona Public Service, a subsidiary of investment grade-rated Pinnacle West Corporation (PNW), and California-based Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG). Another top customer is the central government of Spain.

This provides some assurance that most if not all of AY's customers will be able to continue making regular payments in fulfillment of their PPAs.

Recent And Future Growth

Fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results were reported recently, showing that AY had a very good year last year, with only a few slight hiccups.

Revenue came in at $244.5 million in Q4, up 14.7% year-over-year. Full year 2020 revenue was $1.01 billion, up <1% YoY. Revenue would have been much higher if not for an unscheduled outage at a South African solar asset in Q1 and lower solar radiation at its Spanish assets throughout the year.

Operating cash flow was very strong in 2020 at $438.2 million, up 20.5% YoY. Meanwhile, CAFD came in at $200.7 million in 2020, up 5.5% YoY.

For 2021, management issued CAFD guidance of $220-240 million, which if achieved would represent ~15% YoY growth.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

In 2020, AY executed $302 million of equity investments, and the company had already agreed to another $280 million of investments for 2021 by late February.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

As for the future, AY has multiple avenues of growth. For one, about 44% of the YieldCo is owned by Canadian utility company and renewables developer, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN). Likely, some of AQN's current or future renewables projects will be sold to AY under mutually favorable terms.

Other than a relationship with AQN, AY has three primary channels of growth:

Organic/internal growth, which involves revenue escalators, expansions, repowerings, or other operational improvements. Developments, in which AY would invest or co-invest in the construction of new renewable energy projects. Third-party acquisitions, in which AY would purchase a stabilized asset from a developer or utility company.

Between these three channels, AY expects to continue investing at least $300 million per year going forward, with the lion's share of that going to developments and third-party acquisitions.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

The higher-margin "low hanging fruit," however, is in organic investments, which AY expects to contribute 2-3 percentage points toward its goal of 5-8% annual cash available for distribution ("CAFD") per share growth.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

Fortunately, AY has plenty of liquidity available with which to finance these investments. That company boasts $750 million of corporate liquidity, including $335 million in cash, plus another $250 million of unrestricted cash at project-level companies available for reinvestment or expansions.

Assuming a 6.5% dividend hike in 2021, the annualized dividend would come to $1.77, which would give AY an 85% payout ratio based on the midpoint of 2021 CAFD per share guidance of $2.08.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

Balance Sheet

While by no means a fortress balance sheet, AY's debt level strikes me as reasonable, especially given the point above about full amortization prior to the expiration of each respective PPA. For assets with that much stability of cash flow, one would expect leverage to be a little bit higher.

Net corporate debt to pre-debt service CAFD was 3.0x at the end of 2020. However that was on top of net project-level debt to EBITDA of 5.9x.

Currently, combined (project and corporate) net debt to EBITDA sits at 6.73x. However, that ratio is a little lower when considering 2021 EBITDA guidance. Combined net debt to the midpoint of 2021 EBITDA of $840 million is a little lower at 6.38x.

Again, though, we must remember that the vast majority of AY's debt is self-amortizing, which effectively means automatic deleveraging. Regular debt service payments include some for principal, which increases AY's equity in each project over time.

Source: AY Q4 2020 Presentation

What's more, as interest rates go down, management has the opportunity to refinance or modify loans at lower rates. This saves money and boosts return on invested capital. Recent refinancing led to a $12 million reduction in interest expense in 2020 over 2019's number.

Risks To Consider

There are a few risks to consider before investing your hard-earned money into AY.

First, while the technologies keep getting better and better, renewable energy assets simply do not produce electricity as reliably as fossil fuels do. Variability of the weather will inevitably cause electricity generation to fluctuate by a few percentage points from year to year. The wind doesn't always blow, and the sun doesn't always shine.

One reason AY's revenue growth was so meager in 2020 was because its Spanish solar panels got less sunshine throughout the year than what's usual. That can happen with renewable energy assets, and no technological advancement will ever be able to change that.

Second, keep in mind that many of AY's assets are located in emerging markets such as Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Mexico, South Africa, and Algeria. These areas can be less politically and economically stable than developed countries. Though it's unclear from the information that has been disclosed, the unscheduled outage at AY's South African solar plant in the first half of 2020 might not have happened in a more developed country. If that assumption is accurate, then more interruptions of asset operations could happen at AY's emerging market plants in the future.

Bottom Line

Despite relatively small fluctuations in revenue over time, AY is part of a growth trend that extends as far as the eye can see into the future. The technology is advancing, and the political will to push for more of it is picking up around the globe. That makes AY well positioned to benefit from the worldwide wave of decarbonization.

It's also a good opportunity for dividend growth investors. If the dividend rose at an average of 6% per year going forward, buying at today's 4.5% dividend yield would render an 8.1% yield-on-cost in ten years.

In my estimation, it is entirely plausible to expect AY's dividend to continue rising for decades to come.