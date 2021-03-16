Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GPMT) carries a high level of risk because of the concentration of its portfolio in office and hotel mortgages. These hard-hit segments will likely pressure the loan portfolio size this year. Additionally, the company will likely need to provide further reserves for these risky loan segments. Further, the margin will likely trend downwards as loans will get repaid and new loans will originate with lower floors. Considering these factors, I’m expecting Granite Point to report distributable earnings of around $1.00 per share in 2021, down from $1.17 per share last year. The forward dividend yield and potential price upside combine to give a total expected return that is not high enough for the high level of risk. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Both Loan Portfolio Size and Margin to Drag Net Interest Income

Granite Point focuses on Office, Hotel, and Multifamily Commercial Real Estate loans. Offices made up 44.7% and Hotels made up 16.8% of total loans at the end of last year, as mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation. Partly due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on offices and hotels and the resultant lack of good lending opportunities, the portfolio’s principal balance declined by 8% year-over-year in 2020 to $3.9 billion. As the impact of the pandemic and the emerging work from home culture will likely continue to hurt office loans, I'm expecting the portfolio to decline further this year. It is difficult to foretell when the work-from-home culture will stabilize because businesses that are currently choosing to go back to the office may change their decisions in the future if enough of their competitors start working remotely and saving costs.

However, the management appeared optimistic in the fourth quarter's conference call. According to the management, the vaccination process and the monetary and fiscal support will help net interest income this year. Further, the management expects loan repayments to play an important role in loan originations.

Considering the negative outlook for office loans and management's guidance, I'm expecting the mortgage portfolio to decline by around 5% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020.

Along with the decline in the loan portfolio, the net interest income will likely get impacted by the net interest margin (“NIM”). Around 98.5% of the portfolio is based on floating rates, as mentioned in the presentation. A majority of the loans have floors. As mentioned in the conference call, about 87% of the loans have LIBOR floors of at least 1%. The management mentioned that the loan repayments and the origination of new loans this year will likely compress the NIM as new floors will be closer to current rates, which is consistent with market standards. Further, if the management tries to get higher floors, then they will come at a greater cost.

Considering the outlook on the loan portfolio and the NIM, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 15% year over year in 2021.

Provisions to Further Drag Earnings

The company released some of its prior loan loss reserves in the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, for 2021, I'm expecting further provisioning because the credit risk is still high. The management modified 12 loans with a total principal amount of $685.4 million as recently as the fourth quarter of 2020, according to details given in the presentation. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it is closely monitoring a few loans amounting to $240 million, representing 6.1% of total loans. In comparison, the allowance for loan losses was only 1.7% of total loans at the end of December 2020. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of $10 million this year, as opposed to $54 million last year, and nil in the years before the pandemic.

Based on the outlook for net interest income and the provision expense, I'm expecting Granite Point to report distributable earnings (formerly core earnings) of around $1.00 per share in 2021. On a GAAP basis, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $0.77 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the remote working culture.

Estimating a Forward Dividend Yield of 6.6%

Based on the earnings outlook, I’m expecting Granite Point to pay a quarterly dividend of around $0.20 per share this year. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 6.6%, using the March 15, 2021 closing price. The following table shows that the payout ratio implied by the dividend estimate is quite comfortable from a historical perspective.

Valuation Analysis Shows Small Price Upside

I’m using the price-to-distributable earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value Granite Point Mortgage Trust. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.0x in the recent past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast distributable (or core) earnings per share of $1.0 provides a target price of $12.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 1.5% downside from the March 15, 2021 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

As Granite Point invests in mortgages instead of direct real estate, it can also be valued using the price-to-book multiple (“P/B”). The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 0.8x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $16.9 gives a target price of $14.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 15.0% upside from the March 15, 2021 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $13.0, which implies a 6.8% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 13.4%. In my opinion, this return is not high enough for a company that has high exposure to office and hotel mortgages. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust.