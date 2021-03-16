OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) became the latest Canadian cannabis firm to attract major investment from a tobacco or alcohol company. British American Tobacco (BTI) announced a C$221M investment in exchange for a 19.9% stake in OGI. We are now Neutral on OGI shares after this announcement as the market will likely ascribe a significant premium to OGI shares, despite our skeptical views. However, our previous cautionary call on OGI shares was spot on as the stock dropped 21% since our last publication and prior to the BAT announcement.

(Company Logo; all amounts in CAD)

The Investment

According to the press release last week, BAT will invest $221M into OGI by acquiring 58.3 million shares at $3.792 per share. BAT will hold just under 19.9% of OGI's ownership which is the maximum before it will be required to make a take-over bid for the entire company. Additionally, BAT and OGI will form a product development partnership and establish a Center of Excellence to develop cannabis products starting with CBD. OGI's current facility in Moncton, New Brunswick will be used to house the new research facility and both parties will contribute resources and participate in governance.

(Source: Investor Deck)

For background, BAT is a British tobacco company and one of the largest industry players globally. Similar to other tobacco giants such as Phillip Morris (PM), Altria (MO), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF), BAT has been struggling with headwinds from declining tobacco consumption and lack of product development. Its stock price has underperformed the broader market consistently in the past five years and it is generally viewed as a value trap due to its high dividend and poor outlook. It is easy to understand why BAT would be interested in cannabis due to similarities between consumption methods, user groups, and potential cannibalization.

(Source: BIT stock, Google Finance)

Also, we think BAT likely held talks with all major Canadian cannabis firms and ultimately decided on OGI due to cheaper valuation and more trustworthy management. First of all, BAT couldn't work with American firms so that limits the opportunity set to the top Canadian players. There are around 10 Canadian cannabis stocks that are large enough to receive a meaningful investment but most of them already have a partnership one way or another. As shown below, the only open options for BAT were OGI, Aphria (APHA), Sundial (SNDL), Aurora (ACB), and Village Farms (VFF) based on market cap and capabilities. The choice was pretty obvious given the circumstances for most of these companies: Aphria is in the process of merging with Tilray (TLRY), Sundial is a highly volatile company that was nearing insolvency months ago, Aurora is notorious for fiscal irresponsibility, and Village Farms focus on farming and its management is better at growing produce than R&D. For BAT, OGI likely stood out as this sleepy Maritime cannabis company with enough scale and a decent enough capital markets profile to work with.

(Source: Author, Company Logos)

Success Not Guaranteed

BAT is also the third global tobacco giant to invest in cannabis and progress has been largely disappointing so far based on results. Altria led the charge when it injected $1.8b into Cronos (CRON) in December 2018; we have long been cautious on Cronos, and so far, the partnership has done nothing for Altria despite dwindling cash balance at Cronos. Later in July 2019, Imperial Brands made a smaller bet by investing $123M into Canadian cannabis firm Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) through a convertible debenture which is convertible into 19.9% of Auxly shares at $0.81/share. Auxly shares closed at $0.40 last Friday which demonstrates another investment that has so far failed to show successes. Outside tobacco, Canopy Growth (CGC) was the first major cannabis firm to receive an investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) and is widely viewed as the catalyst that kicked off the first bull market for cannabis stocks in 2018. Therefore, the investment by itself is not a guarantee for success for OGI. What is important to understand is the potential benefits from access to capital and commercial and R&D capabilities at BAT.

(Source: Author)

OGI shares soared 54% during the two days after the deal was announced pushing its market cap to $1.6B. The stock now trades at 18x EV/Sales based on annualized results which is in-line with most other Canadian stocks. Prior to the deal, OGI was trading at a large discount to peers because it has been struggling with execution issues in Canada for almost two years. Revenue has been stagnant since early 2019 and its adjusted EBITDA deteriorated from positive $7M in Q1 F2019 to negative $6M in Q1 F2021. We think the BAT announcement is unlikely to improve OGI's Canadian performance meaningfully and any impact will likely be several years down the road. The announcement has helped OGI close its valuation gap with the peers so we think the upside is very limited going forward. As we have seen with Auxly's partnership with Imperial Brands, fundamentals will eventually settle in and the short-term hype won't last. OGI's near-term catalyst remains its Canadian operation which has not shown improvement for years.

(Source: Author)

Conclusion

In summary, we think the BAT investment is a positive catalyst for OGI and the stock has gone up ~50% and largely closed its valuation gap with peers. However, the reason for the valuation discount in the first place was OGI's persistent underperformance in its core Canadian business due to cultivation and product development mishaps. The BAT investment provided capital and opportunities for collaboration but none of these will meaningfully improve OGI's near-term performance, in our view. We have also seen the partnership between Auxly and Imperial Brands fade out over the past two years without tangible benefits observed. The investment by Altria has also done nothing besides funding the continued cash burn at Cronos and a questionable acquisition of a little-known U.S. CBD company. Therefore, we think OGI shares are properly valued at current levels and the market will likely remain supportive in the short term given the headlines and momentum. However, we are Neutral on the stock unless it could meaningfully improve its business and financial performance given the disappointing results. OGI is a show-me story and investors shouldn't buy in just because of the BAT deal and Auxly is the best cautionary tale for all.