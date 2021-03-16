Avoid These Bad Ideas For Hedging Inflation And Rising Rates

Rising rates have become top-of-mind for income investors looking to protect their portfolio holdings. In this article, we take a look at some of the advice that is circulating on how to hedge an income portfolio from rising inflation or interest rates. Not all advice is created equal, so to speak, and some of it is either misleading or downright bad. We review some of these suggestions below and highlight what investors ought to keep in mind when thinking about rising rates.

Our main takeaway is that different rate and inflation scenarios require investors to take different steps. A messy technical-driven or Fed-sparked duration unwind requires investors to move up in quality, tilt to open-end funds and cut down on longer-duration sectors. A gradual move higher in rates can be more easily digested with higher-yielding sectors such as high-yield/unrated munis, mREIT preferreds and other credit assets.

Secondly, investors should consider not just what to add to their portfolios but also what to remove - some sectors such as taxable munis and investment-grade bonds are much more sensitive to rising rates than others and these could be lying around as lazy positions in portfolios. Removing existing exposures is a lot easier than trying to find creative solutions that may not perform as expected anyway. Finally, investors should consider allocations to value stocks which have typically delivered gains during periods of rising interest rates.

The Bad and The Ugly

One, not-so-great idea to hedge rising rates or inflation is to buy preferreds in cyclical sectors like Industrials which would benefit from a recovery in growth (that would also drive interest rates higher). The trouble here is that preferreds are, by design, more insulated from the shifts in macroeconomic activity than common stocks so their beta to somewhat higher growth is going to be fairly small - smaller than their beta to changes in rates.

The chart below shows that the Industrial preferreds sector has done okay in fifth place since the start of the year but the huge increase in rates since then should have propelled it much higher if the argument above were true.

Source: Systematic Income

Of course the push-back here is that the Energy sector - another cyclical part of the market - has done very well, being in third place but the reason for that is that it is a much lower-quality sector on average than the average preferred with yields around 2x that of many other sectors and the last few months have generally been very risk-on. The suggestion of leaning towards more cyclical sectors in this case just means "take more risk" by allocating to higher-beta securities. This is not a crazy suggestion but, to state the obvious, it is basically about taking more risk rather than shifting sector allocations.

Another suggestion to hedge rises in inflation or rates is to buy fixed-to-float issues as a way to "hedge inflation." This is just downright silly. First, if you believe anything coming out of the Fed, short-term rates aren't going anywhere for years. The Fed was quite clear that they are happy to see inflation run hot and won't do much of anything about it - there was an entire methodological change at the Fed for those that missed it. Secondly, by some metrics, unemployment is still around double digits which is a level where the Fed is not even thinking about raising rates.

Thirdly, inflation expectations have already run quite high so rising inflation is already priced in - so, arguably, actual higher inflation is not going to do much to asset prices since it's already in the price. Fourthly, for the bulk of fix-to-float preferreds Libor would have to rise around 2% before fix-to-float coupons are back at their current fixed-rate levels. In other words, if Libor rises by less than that then investors will lose out as the coupons of their fix-to-float holdings will step down, reducing incomes. And if short-term rates, all of a sudden, do start rising big time then those preferreds may just get called away anyway.

Fifthly, there is a small probability that Libor in the fix-to-float issues just gets fixed as a constant rather than participate in rising short-term rates. Legacy fix-to-float prospectuses generally reference "last available Libor" for the period when Libor is unavailable. Therefore, a cessation of publication of Libor could, in effect, fix Libor at a permanently low fixed coupon level. This is unlikely (and Libor termination has recently been extended to 2023) but legally this is a real possibility and should be taken into account by holders of fix-to-float issues.

Preferreds that are linked to the belly of the curve such as 5-year Constant Maturity Treasury rates don't have issues specific to Libor but do face issues of coupon step-downs and possible redemptions on much higher rates. Investors need to track how much rates need to rise for the floating rate to match their current coupons unless they are happy to accept potentially significantly lower coupons (again, not a crazy idea for investors who think that everything is already in the price and the current stripped yield is elevated as it compensates for the risk of a step-down).

For instance, holders of the Enbridge Series 1 (OTC:EBBGF) with a current fixed coupon of 5.949% need the 5-year Treasury yield to nearly triple from where it is right now if they don't want to receive lower coupons on the next reset date in 2023.

Another not-so-great idea to hedge against rising rates is to buy loan CEFs. This suggestion runs into the same problem as the Libor fix-to-float preferreds - that short-term rates are likely to remain anchored for years even if longer-term rates and/or inflation move higher from here. Another problem of relying on loan CEFs as a hedge is that CEFs are highly sensitive to possible dislocations in interest rates. For example, on Feb. 25th when we saw the messy Treasury auction and a spike in rates, loan CEF discounts widened nearly 1% despite the NAV holding up well. This kind of price drawdown makes it difficult for CEFs to retain capital during periods of uncertainty and volatility.

Source: Systematic Income

Another, generally, bad idea in our view is to hold funds that offer an embedded hedge such as the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) which we covered in some detail here. Holding IVOL as a rate hedge is akin to strapping a rocket engine to a cement truck for someone who wants a fast car. Yes, the yield-curve steepener options do provide exposure to rising interest rates and the fund has outperformed other TIPS funds but 90% of the fund is a long-duration deadweight which provides basically no yield (which shouldn't be confused with the fund's distributions).

Give Me Something I Can Use!

As with most things, the interest rate/inflation picture is more complicated than it may seem at first.

First, there are different types of risks facing investors. One type of risk is the kind we saw on 25th of February - a messy technical dislocation in the Treasury market. A similar type of dynamic could also come from a second taper tantrum if the Fed decides to take the foot off the pedal of their bond-buying programs. Investors wishing to hedge this kind of scenario should avoid either CEFs, lower-quality and long-duration assets. There are not a lot of good options here, at least, not with attractive yields.

Investors who want to be able to participate in the rally may either want to consider a barbell portfolio of high-income assets and higher-quality/less rate-sensitive assets that we discussed in more detail here. Ultra-short duration ETFs and Gabelli CEF preferreds are some of the securities that should stand up reasonably well in this type of scenario.

Investors who think that a much likelier scenario is the steady grind higher in interest rates should consider allocating to lower-quality assets which can withstand higher rates. For example, since the start of the year, high-yield-focused municipal CEFs have outperformed their investment-grade-focused counterparts due to the spread compression of high yield and unrated muni bonds which was driven by the same pro-growth dynamic that pushed rates higher. We also continue to like mREIT preferreds here as a sector as we view it being cheap relative to its de-risked fundamentals. As investors regain their comfort level with the sector, we think that yield compression can continue in that space also.

Source: Systematic Income

And for investors who want to hedge inflation risks - there are no real good answers there. This is because the types of products that are available to institutional investors such as inflation breakeven swaps are not available to retail investors. And because interest rates do not have to follow moves in inflation or inflation expectations, investors should be wary of anyone peddling an asset that "hedges inflation."

Finally, and this is somewhat heretical for income-focused commentary, but investors may want to consider an allocation to common stocks. As the following chart from GSAM shows, stocks have tended to do well right up to a 2-standard deviation move in rates over any given month. This may be just the hedge that some investors need in their portfolios.

Source: GSAM

In terms of sector exposure, GSAM makes the case for a focus on value over growth given the duration sensitivity of the latter.

Of course, shifting interest rates have major implications for rotations within the equity market, a dynamic made clear in recent weeks. In mid-2020, our equity valuation model showed that equity duration – the expectations of earnings growth far in the future – had become a more important contributor to multiples than ever before. One key reason for the importance that investors ascribed to expected future growth was the extremely low level of interest rates. As rates have risen, the contribution of equity duration to stock valuations has declined while near-term growth profiles have become more important. Practically, this means that both the improving growth outlook and rising rates have supported the outperformance of cyclicals and value stocks relative to stocks with the highest long-term growth.

Takeaways

Our key takeaways are that investors who are looking to decrease their sensitivity to higher rates or inflation should have a view on what scenario they are actually looking to decrease exposure to. This is because different scenarios require investors to take different steps in their portfolios. Another key message is that investors should carefully consider not just new assets to acquire that may or may not do well under various rate regimes but to cut back on their existing exposure.

For example, long-duration, higher-quality assets like taxable munis and investment-grade bonds are likely to underperform if rates continue to march higher. So lightening up on this kind of exposure may be more effective than searching for hedges to add to the portfolio. Finally, having a portfolio allocation to common stocks could just be the trick for many investors as value can perform relatively well in a reflationary market regime.