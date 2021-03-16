Since I last wrote about Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) the stock is down 3.5% versus the S&P 500 (SPY) which is up 9.5% and the Healthcare Sector (XLV) is up 5%. This isn't good. Yet my conviction in VRTX hasn't been higher, and I believe the correction is imminent.

In this article, I explain why and reiterate my updated PT of $318 which represents a 45% upside from the current price of ~$220. Consensus PT is $285, or a 29.5% upside.

Valuation: Model

Let's start with updates to my model. Vertex had an incredible 2020, and my model accurately estimated this year's revenue.

Image Source: Created by Author

But let's talk about my bear case. The bear case PT of $270 is still 23% higher than the current stock price! This truly remains an undervalued monopoly in the cystic fibrosis market.

My team and I constructed the bear case with aggressive estimates on increases in costs and decreases in penetration rates. In the bear case, we modeled the possibility that higher R&D and SG&A outlays will be necessary for international expansion and to capture increased market share. Additionally, we assume lower and slower penetration rates throughout. This is most notable, in international market penetration for the F508del mutation. Our 2022 estimate of 90% is 400Bps lower than base case. We also forecast the possibility that Kaftrio will not see mass patient adoption until FY 2022 due to a period of extended reimbursement negotiation.

Valuation: Market & Street

From an overall valuation basis, no matter which way you decide to view this company, it is grossly underpriced.

Image Source: FactSet

VRTX is currently trading right above PE NTM and PEG NTM 5 year lows at 18.7x and 0.5x respectively.

I have already covered why this once in five years buying opportunity exists in my previous write-up, but the short version of it is that the street over-reacted to VRTX's announcement that, based on early data of its Phase II trial of VX-814 in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), it is halting the trial and ending development of the drug. The stock fell 21% and hasn't quite recovered.

I detailed why this is an over-reaction (see thesis 3 in my previous article), and stand by it after having spoken to analysts at Oppenheimer, RBC and SVB Leerink as well the Investor Relations at VRTX.

Analyst sentiment on the release was constructive overall, with most highlighting solid Q4 results and forward guidance from management that was in-line with expectations. Most are encouraged by the growth potential from the CF business, and see further upside potential this year from the rest of the pipeline. Many point out a healthy balance sheet, and note the possibility for M&A activity in the coming periods. Consensus PT of $285 represents a 29.5% gap to upside.

Yet the stock remains cheap against the SPX. While the earnings of VRTX, relative to the SPX, have increased, its price has dropped. This is what is causing the PE NTM to trade near 5 year lows.

Image Source: Created by Author in FactSet

If the PE NTM were to revert to pre-21% crash, then without accounting for stronger earnings power, there should be a 27% upside.

Wait, but when and why would this happen?

When: I do not know. Warren Buffett wrote in his annual letter the following, "Investing illusions can continue for a surprisingly long time." Though he was writing about increasing prices in conglomerates, the lesson remains true for Vertex. Simply remaining at a lower level after the correction does not mean that the market has discounted the earnings power of Vertex accurately.

Why: The first part of the answer is that the crash was an over-reaction and the second part of the answer is that VRTX's core business has never been stronger.

Core business is stronger than ever

Despite the challenges the world faced against the backdrop of the pandemic, Vertex delivered extraordinary commercial performance, generating $6.2B in product revenues, representing more than 50% growth compared to 2019. For a mid-stage biotech company, this is truly incredible.

On Trikafta/Kaftrio, Vertex's new triple threat blockbuster breakthrough drug, the vast majority of eligible patients 12 years and older in the US were on Trikafta. In Q3, VRTX received early approval for Kaftrio in the EU and also secured reimbursement in England (one of the most CF afflicted countries). By the end of the year, with direct access to marketing authorization in Germany, portfolio agreements in Ireland and Denmark and the reimbursement deal in the UK, thousands of patients across the EU gained access to Kaftrio.

I was astonished to learn how quickly the company is getting approval in the EU and only bolsters our belief that international expansion in Latin America and the Middle East is imminent and perhaps sooner than our later 2022 estimate. Management did state that the runway for further growth still exists, "In terms of next steps in CF, we have line of sight to continued significant growth, as we expand access to the triple combination to more patients in the EU, secure approvals in new geographies, as well as extend treatment to patients with rare mutations and younger populations, starting with the 6 to 11 year olds in the US."

On CTX001, VRTX's most clinically de-risked program outside CF which is being developed with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), the groundbreaking clinical data in sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented in a plenary session at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Not only is this a strong indication of the upcoming trials but favorable from an administrative perspective in terms of fast approval if approved.

My thesis points on the market opportunity in total CF patients being larger than management was letting on has been partially recognized.

Notably, our key point of differentiation from the street was that management was sandbagging total CF patients in the US, UK, EU and Canada. Over the past several years this number was 75,000 but now management has updated it to be 83,000. Our estimate is that over the next 5 years with global launches, the number will trend closer to 100,000 patients representing an additional ~$5Bn in revenue.

Change Coming?

The broader market has not favored constant outperformers and high quality businesses like Vertex. Instead favoring higher growth, risky names (note: Vertex grew at 50% YoY!). But perhaps a change is coming.

Analysts continue to remain bullish on the stock. Recently, Cathie Wood's Genomic Fund (ARKG) started to aggressively add VRTX. As of 3/15, VRTX represents 4% of ARKG (~$392Mn). I believe this stake has been accumulated to reflect ARK's view that riskier stocks were due for correction and that larger biotech and pharma names can be proxied as enhanced cash. Nonetheless, VRTX is a fine company, and a safer way to play the upcoming genomic revolution being led by CRSP (did I mention VRTX's 0 debt and $6.7Bn in cash?), especially given disappointing results coming from the sickle-cell disease maker bluebird bio (BLUE). Barron's has come out with an article detailing why VRTX is a good buy as well and I recommend reading it.

Since I last wrote about VRTX, the company announced the following (excluding stellar results):

VRTX received a mini-tender offer for 1Mn Shares (~$210Mn)

A $500Mn Share Repurchase Program

The opportunity for M&A exists, but is something that isn't knowable (but would be welcome to diversify its CF business).

Conclusion

My key differentiating point in terms of total market size has been partially revealed by management to be true. With faster than expected growth in Trikafta adoption rates, we are encouraged by the overall business prospects. This is reflected in the financial superiority of the company where topline has grown 48%, a doubling of cash, no debt and robust share-repurchase authorizations along with potential for accretive M&A. The street/market continues to misprice the company, and so I wait for the imminent value based correction. My conviction is very high, and I reiterate the PT of $318 with a gap to upside of 45%.

I want to acknowledge and thank the efforts of my teammates, Ian, Jacob and ShaSha, in their help and collaboration for this analysis.