We are heading into the 2021 crop year in the US with the highest grain and oilseed prices in over six years. Each year is always a new adventure in the corn, soybean, and wheat futures markets. Producers and consumers use these markets to hedge their output and requirements. Price volatility attracts speculators and trend-following traders and investors.

Corn, soybeans, and wheat are critical ingredients in the foods that provide nutrition to people worldwide. The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and beans and the leading wheat exporting nation. US farmers feed the world each year. While the path of least resistance of prices is a function of the weather, the demand side of the fundamental equation is ever increasing. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited our planet. According to the US Census Bureau, as of mid-March 2021, the number was over 29% higher at 7.749 billion. Each year, consumers require more grains and oilseeds than the previous year and less than the next.

As we head into the 2021 US crop year, the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus bill threw a curveball at producers. This piece does not take a position on the US government’s decision to address the “equity” and “equality” issue under the new administration. However, it outlines why a policy that amounts to a shift toward “equity” is reparations in an attempt to correct the misdeeds that occurred over 160 years ago changes the fundamental equation for some producers resulting in inequality.

The Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) moves higher and lower with agricultural commodities with an over 13% exposure to the corn and soybean futures markets.

Subsidies distort commodity prices: The sugar market is an example

In the world of agricultural commodities, supply and demand is often a primary cause of bullish or bearish trends. The pricing cycle can take prices to lows where production slows, inventories begin to decline, and demand increases at lower prices, creating price bottoms. They often move to highs where producers increase their output, inventories build, and consumers opt for substitutes or refrain from purchases at high price levels. In free markets where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, pricing cycles work well. Commodity traders often say the cure for low prices is those low prices and vice versa on the upside.

The world is far from a perfect place. Many countries consider certain commodities a national security matter. Citizens depend on leaders to provide essentials, and food is at the top of the list. Therefore, governments often provide financial subsidies that encourage production.

Sugar is an example of a subsidized market. The sugar No. 11 contract reflects the price of free-market sugar that grows in either sugarcane or beet form worldwide. Brazil is the world’s leading sugar producer and exporter. The South American country employs the world, free-market price. In the US and Europe, sugar producers receive government subsidies. The subsidized price tends to be far higher than the world price. In the US, sugar No. 16 reflects the US domestic price where consumers pay a mandated higher price for the soft commodity than available in the free market. Sugar #11 for May delivery closed at 16.13 cents per pound on Friday, March 12. Sugar #16, the US subsidized market, closed at 30.45 cents per pound on the same day, almost double the world, freer market price.

The bottom line is that subsidies distort free market supply and demand fundamentals as they reward domestic producers by causing domestic consumers to pay higher than market prices.

The $1.90 trillion US stimulus package provides “equity” subsidies, which are reparations

Last week, the US government approved its latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. Helicopter payments have already begun hitting accounts all over the country. Buried in the legislation was a $5 billion allocation for farmers of color who have lost 90% of their land over the past century because of “systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt.”

The stimulus package adds another nearly $2 trillion to the US deficit, increasing the national debt to the $30 trillion level, another in a long series of all-time peaks. Along with a tidal wave of liquidity to the tune of $120 billion per month of US debt asset purchases and the Fed Funds rate at zero percent, monetary and fiscal policies are weighing on money’s purchasing power. The legacy of the 2020-2021 pandemic will come with a massive price tag.

As we move into the 2021 crop year, costs are rising for all US farmers

As in the sugar market, any subsidies can impact the fundamental equation for commodity markets. Soybean, corn, and wheat prices are heading into the 2021 crop year at the highest levels in over six years.

The monthly chart shows that soybean futures are going into the planting season at the highest level since June 2014. The beans traded to a high of $14.60 per bushel on March 8 and were near $14.20 on March 15.

At just below the $5.50 level, corn is at its highest price since July 2013. The coarse grain hit a high of $5.7425 on the nearby CBOT futures contract in February and was sitting not far below the peak.

At over $6.40 per bushel, CBOT soft red winter wheat futures are at the highest price since late 2014. The $6.93 high in January was a level not seen since May 2014.

As an agricultural producer, US farmers satisfy domestic requirements and feed many other parts of the world. Time will tell if a new level of subsidies that favor farmers based on racial considerations will impact prices.

The rise in agricultural commodity prices has put upward pressure on the Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (DBA). The fund summary and top holdings of DBA include:

DBA has net assets of $895.49 million, trades an average of over 1.26 million shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

The chart shows that since reaching a low of $13.15 in June 2020, DBA rose to $17.27 or over 31%. DBA holds corn, soybeans, and other agricultural products.

Another consideration for supply and demand fundamentals and the US economy

The price tag for the stimulus will impact the US economy for years to come. COVID-19’s legacy will be higher corporate and individual tax rates. Meanwhile, one of the lasting issues is that the wealth gap increased substantially over the past year. The stock market rose to all-time highs, making the wealthy richer, and left those without investments accounts that lost jobs and struggled through a challenging year in the dust.

Time will tell if the stimulus affects agricultural production in the coming years. However, the overriding policy shift could cause changes in markets across all asset classes.