It is no secret that I haven’t been the biggest fan of REITs in the past year or so, given the numerous structural headwinds they’re facing as a group. Those headwinds, including tenant nonpayment, higher share of e-commerce revenue as opposed to physical shopping, and higher unemployment, are still largely in play. However, there are some select REITs that are in better shape than others, and one of those is Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

The stock has been in a strong uptrend since early November, when shares took off from ~$60 and have since doubled. We saw a pullback in early March that appears to be the pause that refreshes, and SPG is off to the races again. Momentum, as measured by the PPO, is still quite positive and turning higher once more.

In addition, SPG has vastly outperformed its peer group in the past few months, adding ~25% on top of the ~20% the group has outperformed the S&P 500 since November. In other words, SPG is flying and I don’t think it is done.

The rebound

Obviously, SPG has some work to do to recover from what was a treacherous 2020. All REITs suffered to some extent, but retail-focused REITs like SPG took the worst of it. Foot traffic fell off a cliff during the spring as lockdowns were in place, and a return to normal hasn’t happened. We’re getting there, and the vaccines are certainly helping. I expect that by next year, malls should see some kind of return to normal levels of traffic, which is bullish for SPG.

The REIT is still suffering with a measure of nonpayment from tenants as some of its customers simply cannot afford to pay on their leases. Those issues are abating, but SPG is not out of the woods by any means. Again, I think the worst is behind SPG in terms of all of these issues, but they persist and that is something that cannot be ignored.

Now, with a return to normal comes a presumed return to normal earnings, but as we can see below, there is much work to do.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FFO plummeted last year, but to be fair, it could have certainly been much worse. The good news is that SPG provided bullish guidance during the Q4 earnings release, and I see no reason why it cannot be hit, or even exceeded. Unemployment continues to fall, states are continuing their reopening procedures, the vaccine is being distributed extremely rapidly, and there is certainly an appetite among consumers and governments alike to get back to normal, or something close to it. All of this points to higher FFO for SPG in the coming years.

I don’t know when SPG will get back to $12 in FFO per share, but for now, given where the share price is, ~$10 in FFO per share is plenty, and there is upside potential to be sure.

In addition, the rebound in growth is now starting to show up in positive revisions to FFO estimates, which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FFO per share estimates plummeted throughout most of 2020, right up until we received the approval of the first vaccine in November. FFO estimates have been off to the races since then, and I see good cause for this, for the reasons I pointed out above. Anyone that has read my recent work on REITs knows that I take a very skeptical eye to this industry, but I see SPG as different, and in a good way.

Upgrade cycles can be extremely powerful in terms of driving rallies in the stock, and I think SPG likely has years of upward trajectory in FFO estimates.

Other considerations

Obviously, financing has been on the tongue of every REIT investor in the past year or so as the struggling REITs have taken it on the chin in terms of servicing debt. Simon is not immune from this, but as we can see below, there is plenty of ability to service debt in the coming years.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust’s debt rose in 2020, which is obviously no surprise, and its interest coverage ratios deteriorated. However, that was due mostly to the temporary decline in FFO, and I therefore expect 2021 to look much better as FFO begins to rebound. The important thing is that SPG has taken the opportunity to lower its weighted average interest rate to just over 3%, and that it has a reasonable amount of maturities in the coming years, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

You can read the table for the details but basically, SPG has spread its debt maturities out such that there are no financing concerns, even if the recovery takes longer than I believe it will. That’s a big positive, and it means the stock is much safer than it otherwise would be.

Finally, SPG has typically bought back a fair amount of stock, as seen below with share repurchases in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

This is a nice tailwind to FFO per share, but of course, SPG spent much less last year than it otherwise would have. Over time, as SPG begins to produce extra cash again, I expect share repurchases to become part of the equation again, adding a couple of percentage points to FFO per share growth via a lower float. This is just a bonus, and isn’t needed for the bull case.

Let’s value this thing

Valuing a rebounding REIT can be tricky, but in SPG’s case, I think it is rather simple. Below, I’ve plotted the stock’s price to forward AFFO per share for the past decade, and what we see is quite interesting.

Source: TIKR.com

This multiple has flown higher in recent months, but it is nowhere close to the historical range of the stock. Even if we just take the more bearish period of 2017 through 2019, there’s still upside to the current ~14x forward AFFO. I happen to think SPG has upside to at least 18x FFO on a sustained rebound where substantially all of its tenants are current with rent payments, so that means multiple expansion could account for significant share price returns, irrespective of FFO growth.

The bottom line

I’m no fan of REITs today, but SPG is different. Its portfolio is outstanding and rivals the best mall REITs available to investors. It has more than enough financing capacity to weather whatever storm may come, and it has several tailwinds for a rebound in FFO. Finally, I think the stock is still cheap despite its meteoric rise in the past few months. Given all of this, SPG is a buy.