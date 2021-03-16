The Corporate Portfolio - Reviewing First New Investments

I wrote a few articles about the state and ambitions with my corporate investment portfolio. This article is one in the series where I further expand upon my plans and investments in this portfolio.

In this article, I aim to show you where the corporate portfolio is today in terms of holdings, and where I intend to put the next amount of capital. I also establish end-year 2021 dividend targets and portfolio size targets.

Let's get going.

The Corporate Portfolio March 2021

Going into March 2021, the corporate portfolio looks somewhat different than when I last wrote about it. The current state of the portfolio is as follows.

Investment Ticker Weight Dividend RoIC Realty Income Corporation (O) 18.50% 4.38% 12.16% Cash - 17.3% 0.00% 0.0% Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCPK:PZRIF) 5.44% 6.24% 3.35% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 5.43% 3.19% 1.70% Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) 4.88% 5.45% -1.69% Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) 4.30% 5.95% 7.24% British American Tobacco (BTI) 4.23% 7.15% -1.11% Altria (MO) 4.00% 6.90% 11.82% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 3.10% 4.13% 8.06% Merck (MRK) 2.94% 3.41% 0.81% AT&T (T) 2.88% 6.95% -4.18% Northwest Healthcare Properties Investment (OTC:NWHUF) 2.72% 6.06% 21.03% Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) 2.62% 5.60% 14.87% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 2.54% 8.83% -9.88% Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2.44% 7.59% -4.28% L3Harris Corporation (LHX) 1.85% 2.13% 1.64% Verizon Communications (VZ) 1.79% 4.51% 3.73% AbbVie (ABBV) 1.77% 4.72% 29.94% Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) 1.74% 7.38% -6.45% Artis Real Estate Investment Fund (ARESF) 1.63% 5.26% -14.44% W. P. Carey (WPC) 1.57% 5.97% 2.20% Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.55% 4.96% -19.87% Philip Morris International (PM) 1.41% 5.47% 4.47% Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) 1.10% 6.88% -43.08% Scotiabank (BNS) 1.01% 4.57% 6.31% MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.76% 10.46% -12.23%

Total Portfolio Value $22,044.27 Total Cash invested $21,095 Profit/Loss (Inclusive of Dividends) 5.36% Portfolio Yield 5.82% Portfolio Annual Dividends $1023.2 Portfolio Monthly dividends $85.26

(Source: Author's Calculations, Google Sheets)

As you can see, there have already been a few changes in the portfolio since the last report. There have been rotations, and the net result is a similar overall annual yield on my capital, but with significantly higher upsides and safeties where divestments and purchases have been made. The portfolio's total P/L is now positive thanks to these investments and this growth.

The following investments have taken place that has been as of yet unreported but may have been part of the viability assessment.

Bought 25 shares of Exchange Income Corporation for an annual dividend of +57 CAD.

Bought 7 shares of WP. Carey for an annual dividend of +$29.26.

Bought 15 shares of AT&T for an annual dividend of +$31.2.

Bought 12 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for an annual dividend of +$39.84.

Bought 11 shares of Altria for an annual dividend of +$37.84.

Bought 6 shares of Merck for an annual dividend of +$15.6.

Bought 16 shares of Bristol-Myers-Squibb for an annual dividend of +$31.36.

Bought 75 shares of Telenor for an annual dividend of +450 NOK.

Bought 5 shares of Philip Morris International for an annual dividend of +$24.

Bought 3 shares of L3Harris Corporation for an annual dividend of +$12.24.

Bought 5 shares of Verizon Communications for an annual dividend of +$25.1.

Together, these sales and reinvestments more than made up for the losses in dividends incurred by the selling of companies such as Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF), Kraft-Heinz (KHC), Energy Transfer (ET), and Equinor (EQNR).

Equinor was a bit of a surprise sale, given that I intended to perhaps maintain or increasing the position. However, after reading management comments on the company, doing some deeper forecasts of cash flow, and looking at where the market could be here in Scandinavia, I viewed the company's potential upside on a 3-5 year basis of just around 10-12% for an energy company to be sub-par, given investment alternatives out there and the risks involved.

So when Equinor climbed, as they certainly have as of late...

(Source: Nordnet.se)

...I decided to take advantage of my 11% RoiC inclusive of dividends and divested the position to reinvest into better upsides. I also deposited a wire transfer to the investment account today, totaling $5000. This means that as of this article, my corporate portfolio cash position is around $5300 which is set to be invested over the coming weeks.

When looking at my current corporate portfolio setup I like where the development is going. It's already far more stable, and I'm very confident in the companies that the portfolio has - even those currently in the red. The entire portfolio is close to the green, due to large amounts of freshly invested capital, but also investments climbing back up in tandem with the overall market.

My recent investments, as you can see, are more in line with what I would buy in my core portfolio. However, these are certainly not all the companies I'm looking at - so let me share some of the alternatives which I'm looking at for the next few weeks.

Options - Including Energy

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Corp)

Energy/Oil/Midstream - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

In this portfolio, I'm looking more actively at opportunities that could deliver shorter-term upsides with potentials for profit rotation in such opportunities. I believe Pembina's current undervaluation, even following the climb in oil, could be such an opportunity.

At current cash flow multiples, Pembina trades at around 9.2x to OCF/FFO. The company is BBB-rated, doesn't have much debt, and typically trades almost 2 full multiples more. With a monthly well-covered yield of 6.74%, even a flat development here at 8-9x OCF could bring returns of 32-50% until 2024, with full valuation returns of nearly 80% until 2024 based on an 11.5x OCF multiple and a growth rate of 5.43% in terms of OCF, backed by a miss ratio of less than 20% in terms of FactSet analysts.

Over the past few weeks, I've delved deeper into Pembina. While COVID-19 was unprecedented for the entire industry, Pembina, unlike many peers, managed to handle the pandemic without cutting dividends and has reported significant improvements in pipeline businesses since 2Q20.

The current 2021 outlook, according to the company, is far more positive, and the company is looking to perhaps reactivate some of its growth projects. However, the keyword here is safety. The company is one of the biggest in what they do, and has delivered solid results even during problematic times thanks to the company's low-risk and high-ratio of fixed-rate/fee-based contracts, with up to 95% fee-based. These obviously won't be as impacted by things like COVID-19 - as long as no one files for bankruptcy. PBA sticks mainly to investment-grade customers which helps this somewhat.

What I like about Pembina is the combination of the safeties as well as the advantages. There's no K1/MLP/LP here. There is a significant upside, there's a monthly payout, and there's potential for growth even in conservative scenarios.

If I had my corporate portfolio in an international brokerage, I might have written puts here - but for the time being, I may buy the common share for my corporate portfolio.

Other options

Aside from Pembina, most of the investment options I'm currently looking at are fairly similar to the ones I'm considering in my core portfolio. I reiterate, that I'm looking for companies that seem likely to deliver both short and medium-term upside. I'm not as focused on the long-term in this portfolio, but many of the companies I look at in my core portfolio seem likely to deliver outperformance even over the short term, 1-3 years.

I'm talking about companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which I've been beating a drum for some time now. There is, however, a reason for this beating of the drum, in that this company offers one of the most significant upsides that I see available on the market today.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Going from a premium valuation of over 20x earnings to a valuation of below 10x without really any seeming cause in terms of operating earnings is illogical to me. The company has delivered on significant, double-digit EPS improvements, and this should be enough to move the needle at some point.

I will continue to pour capital into my positions here - both corporate and core - until my portfolios can't handle any more exposure from a strategic perspective.

This company is set to deliver significant capital appreciation coupled with an admittedly, 3.22% yield (for this portfolio). At this price, I'm a constant buyer of BMY common stock.

Another company I'm heavily into at this time is Merck (MRK), also at a 3.5% yield. This company's potential upside isn't as massive as that found in BMY, but at 17-19% over the next 3-4 years to a total of 82% has the potential to really put your investment to the next level.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We're talking the best of the best here. In pharma, these two are as close as it gets to me. I won't buy Anthem much in the corporate portfolio, not as long as these two companies with better yields are available here, as my goals are more short/medium-term.

Because of this, finance is another focal point. While most opportunities at this point are gone, there exist some for those keeping an eye on valuations.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I see a certain inevitability in Unum (UNM) returning to normal valuations. Such a return at a 5-6% annual EPS growth until 2023 would bring about potential returns of nearly 70% in less than 3 years. That's the sort of opportunity I'm talking about.

Some of you might ask about Prudential Financial (PRU). The fact is, the company now trades above its historical discount for the 2021E EPS - so unless you're willing to pay a premium for the company's future expected growing earnings of 10.3% until 2023, you're at a loss here. The company's potential returns reflect this new reality, and investment will "only" deliver 40% total returns until 2023 at current valuations based on a forward 8.66x P/E ratio.

My PRU position in my core portfolio has appreciated nearly 45% in less than a year, and I didn't buy it at a great price either. The fact is, you're essentially missing the train, sitting here, and reading this information. If you want PRU, now might be the last time to get it cheap - and even now isn't that cheap.

I'm not buying PRU for my corporate portfolio. I want conservative 3-year rates of return of more than 50% in this portfolio, while also having a generous sort of yield. PRU has the yield - but doesn't have the returns.

More Energy Options

(Source: Magellan Midstream Partners)

If I'd been able to invest in K1s, I would have looked at Magellan Midstream (MMP), for one. The only way in my mind to invest in these sorts of companies is extremely discounts and well-covered yields, preferably internal/cash flow coverage. Magellan qualifies for this with BBB+ credit. The company currently trades at around 9.15x to operating cash flow, usually around 12x. Even if we don't get 12x, which we might not, at a 9-10x valuation based on an OCF growth rate of 4%, we're looking at 2-year returns of 35-45% and 3-year ones of over 50%. At a full valuation of 12x, that rises to almost 60%.

Magellan therefore would qualify here. The company aims to cover its distribution with FCF this year and hasn't seen at all as negative impacts as other oil companies and LPs by COVID-19.

That's part of what I look for here. I see myself surveying the wreckage of an industry when it comes to the energy sector. The companies that have actually survived are the stronger for it. Magellan is one of them. The company has bought back units and focuses on growth opportunities with potential returns of 6-8X EBITDA.

I believe that the future for these companies is a distribution coverage from FCF alone, and this is a good company to focus on here - at least partially.

(Source: Enterprise Product Partners)

Another is Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). This company actually sees an even better potential upside for the next 2 years when looking at the current valuation. Even trading flat at 8-9X OCF, we're looking at 30-40% returns in 2 years based on 4% OCF growth per year, and a return of well above 50% in 2 years. That's a great upside for a company with EPD's profile.

Look at the three companies I've mentioned when it comes to energy. These are Magellan, EPD and also Pembina Pipeline. While I currently may not be able to properly invest in K1's, I'm in discussions with my broker on how to effectively handle these investments from a corporate point of view.

However, these companies share some very key attributes which in my mind make them appealing potential investments.

First, they're all undervalued on an OCF and earnings basis. This is of course key. I wouldn't want to buy a fairly valued or overvalued energy company, and neither should you. Examples? I'd say Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and similar majors are all skirting dangerously close to both current overvaluation and even excessive valuation based on future results.

So, valuation remains key.

Secondly, fundamentals. All of these companies have investment-grade credit, BBB or BBB+ all of them, with some really good coverage ratios. None of them are above 90%, and both PBA and EPD are closer to 60% of DCF, with Magellan at around 89%. All of this is very good, and these companies all trend toward a 150-130% coverage ratio in terms of FCF, which is what we want to see. All of these companies also have some very good safety and dividend safety ratings.

Every single one is considered "Safe" by SimplySafeDividends, with Pembina skirting extremely close to "Very Safe" thanks to excellent coverage ratios and superb safeties overall.

Third, and this is a big one, given that it was one of the reasons so many oil companies fell - debt. Debt may not be a concern for some currently, given the low cost of debt, but I don't like to see a net debt/EBITDA ratio of above 3.8X for any energy company or MLP. EPD is at 3.61x on NTM, PBA at 3.46x and MMP at 3.77x.

If I was forced to pick out one of the three that I would consider too excessive, it would be Magellan, given its net debt/Cap of 70% and higher payouts compared to the other two. This is shown in the comparatively higher yield, indicating a higher risk.

In context, however, the real risk difference, while it exists, still has MMP at fairly conservative metrics for an energy company.

How I consider Energy

(Source: DepositPhotos)

One of the big questions I got for my corporate portfolio is how I consider energy investments, given the fact that I left every energy investment behind in my core portfolio.

I stand by this decision, given the relatively low long-term visibility of these investments.

However, the corporate portfolio doesn't have the sort of 30-50 year timeframe that I have in my core portfolio. I'm perfectly happy buying something with a short-to-mid term appreciation potential in this portfolio. This, to me, doesn't make it a swing-trade, but a valuation investment.

The simple fact is this - every sector or company can become undervalued.

As investors, we should only look at one thing. One.

Buy Low - Sell High.

That's it. The fact is, when a business starts trading under 10X, or under 5X, or under 3X of its OCF, then we need to ask ourselves whether the market is being rational. Is this company in distress? What are the reasons for the drop?

Often times we believe the market to be rational - for it to know something we do not.

In reality, the market's short-term movements are dictated by emotion, not by reason. So when you login in the morning and start looking at the market, at what's cheap and expensive, you need to be almost Vulcan in your considerations. Take the emotion out of it and look at the numbers, the logic, and the fundamentals.

(Source: DepositPhotos)

Is this some guarantee that you won't make bad investments? No - everyone makes bad investments. In my experience, however, by taking emotion out of the equation, having a low-risk tolerance and having a very methodical approach and remain unaffected by the hawking and crowing of unscrupulous market participants asking you to pay 50-200X earnings, revenue, or cash flow multiples for investments, you're likely to deliver market-beating results both short- and long term.

The challenge for me, being an outsider in the segment of energy, is finding good data and relatively conservative investments here. I've been reading up heavily on the sector, valuations, and investments in the business.

The conclusion that I've reached is the same most others who take the time to reach - fossil fuels, while perhaps going away in the future, are going to continue to be an intrinsic part of the world we live in for as long as everyone reading these words will live. There is a trend shift ongoing, but it won't break an infrastructure that's been built for 150 years.

(Source: Samtiden)

The issues of shifting production too quickly become very clear even here in Sweden, when during a simple cold winter, a municipality was forced to fire up an old, 600 MW crude oil generator due to electricity shortfalls. These shortfalls are indicative of structural issues in our national electricity generation as well as transmission, which will require hundreds of billions worth of investments to handle the increased demand from cities, living and industries, which is not mentioning the loads required from 100,000-500,000 EVs if the EV car trend continues to grow in Sweden.

Speak to any electrical engineer or electrician, and they simply chuckle. Oh, it's a solvable problem - anything solvable - but the main electricity infrastructure hasn't been seriously retrofitted for over 40 years.

So, Energy investments. I wouldn't want to own them extremely long-term given the potential volatility and low visibility that we sometimes can get in the sector, but at current valuations, there's a simple valuation case to be made for that the company's cash flows, which are currently representing needed resources and assets, are undervalued.

Finding a good way to invest in them is, to me, a good idea.

Wrapping up

My corporate portfolio has seen plenty of changes over the past 2 months. I've taken a sledgehammer to the construction, deployed more capital, and set some overall short-to-medium term goals for the entire investment.

As things stand now, here are my 2021 goals for the corporate portfolio.

1. A well-diversified portfolio of no more than 8% in any one investment, with a "good" spread in investments in terms of sector.

2. Each investment at a conservative potential 3-year average upside/RoR of no less than 14-15%, and yields of preferably no less than 3.5%.

3. Average portfolio yield of at least 5.5-6%.

4. Portfolio size of $50,000 by December 30th, 2021.

5. Annual Dividends of at least $2700/year, and $230/month on average.

So, this constitutes the latest corporate portfolio update. These are the purchases I've made, the current portfolio stats, my thoughts for more buys in March and early April of 2021, and where things are set to go for this year - at least insofar as my goals go.

I look forward to your comments, questions and opinions regarding where I'm taking this, and I hope you derive some value from this article.

Thank you for reading.