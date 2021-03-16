Four months ago, I advised investors to buy the dip in Alto Ingredients' (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares, then Pacific Ethanol, after the company surprisingly raised capital at truly underwhelming terms despite widespread expectations for strong cash generation going forward.

While COVID-19 hurt the company's core renewable fuel business severely, the pandemic actually caused sales for Alto Ingredients' high-quality alcohol products to increase materially, mostly due to temporarily elevated demand from producers of sanitizers and disinfectants.

Source: Company Presentation

As these products carry much higher margins than the company's core renewable fuel business, the earnings picture has seen strong improvement in recent quarters:

Source: Company's Press Releases and SEC-Filings - Note that the Company has not filed its 10-K yet.

That said, my enthusiasm already waned after a weaker-than-expected third quarter report with gross margins down more than 1,000 basis points sequentially and adjusted EBITDA boosted by a $11.8 million one-time settlement gain.

On the conference call, management pointed to lower spot demand for products related to the sanitizer and disinfectant markets and logistical constraints caused by lock repairs on the Illinois River but nevertheless reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $66-$86 million.

In addition, the company managed to enter into fixed-price contracts for the majority of its 2021 specialty alcohol production for terms of one year or more. On the flip side, management hinted to potential push-outs for some of this volume into future periods should product sell-through not match customers' expectations.

In sum, management's visibility into 2021 appeared very low at that time.

Unfortunately, things haven't really changed since then as evidenced by the company's disappointing Q4 report last week which missed consensus expectations by a mile even after adjusting for $24.4 million in impairment charges related to the decision to sell the company's remaining idle fuel grade ethanol plants.

Thanks to the wide range provided by management, adjusted EBITDA came in within guidance albeit at the very low end.

As expected, the company used the majority of proceeds from recent asset sales and the above discussed equity offering to further reduce outstanding indebtedness with net debt down to below $50 million at the end of Q4, representing a year-over-year decrease of $175 million.

On the conference call, management disclosed that only 50% of the company's recently increased specialty alcohol production capacity of 140 million gallons has been firmly contracted for 2021 thus leaving up to 70 million gallons for spot market sales should customers indeed decide to push out sanitizer-related product deliveries into next year.

While the company expects its fixed-price specialty alcohol contracts to generate at least $60 million in gross profit this year, currently negative gross margins in the renewable fuel segment could weigh materially on the company's consolidated gross margin performance.

On the call, management warned of substantially weaker first quarter renewable fuel margins as compared to Q1/2020 but with a large part of the company's fuel grade ethanol production capacities having been idled last year, the resulting hit to earnings should be somewhat less severe.

With the additional uncertainty regarding potential pricing for the company's currently uncontracted specialty alcohol volumes, management simply has no chance to provide an even remotely accurate forecast for FY2021 at this point.

Depending on the development of renewable fuel margins and the company's ability to sell its uncontracted specialty alcohol volumes at sufficient prices over the course of the year, there's a very wide range of potential outcomes.

Given the issues discussed above, my previous expectation for adjusted EBITDA to exceed $125 million this year now appears wildly optimistic.

At least the company's balance sheet is expected to improve further with management targeting to repay all remaining term debt until the end of this year by using proceeds from additional asset sales.

The uncertain full-year outlook in combination with expectations for weak first quarter results will likely keep the shares range-bound until the company's first quarter earnings release in May.

Bottom Line

After a near-death experience in early 2020 and the subsequent strategic decision to focus more on specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, Alto Ingredients has entered FY2021 in vastly improved financial condition.

With Q1 results likely to be weak and a very wide range of potential outcomes for the remainder of the year, only highly speculative investors should consider using last week's earnings-related selloff to initiate positions.

Hopefully, management has gained some visibility by the time the company reports first quarter results in May.