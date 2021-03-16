Digihost Technology Inc (HSSHF) is a bitcoin miner benefiting from the ongoing bull market in cryptocurrencies. The company's mining operation is conducted at a data-center in Buffalo, New York equipped with an industrial level power substation that provides low-cost energy as a core component of the cost structure. While the market cap of around $100 million is smaller than other peers in this emerging segment, the attraction here is that Digihost is generating some impressive production figures including a recent update with 35 BTC mined in February. We are bullish on Digihost that is well-positioned to benefit from climbing bitcoin prices and a solid growth strategy supporting a positive long-term outlook.

(Seeking Alpha)

Digihost Technology Background

Digihost currently has a mining capacity of 189 PH/s "petahash per second" which translates to the expected production of 1.2 bitcoins per day. At the market price of $55,000 per bitcoin (BTC-USD), the implied monthly revenue run rate is approximately $2 million or $24 million for the full year. Indeed, the bullish case for the stock is simply that the top-line and gross margin can continue to climb as the price of bitcoin makes new all-time highs.

Notably, the figures for February at 35.02 bitcoins actually increased 4% month-over-month despite the fewer calendar days. This was in part due to the deployment of new mining rigs purchased in December. The company also noted it held a bitcoin balance of 219.72 BTC which translates to about $12 million in digital assets against zero long-term financial debt. Management is taking an optimistic view on the year ahead citing significant opportunities to expand the operation. From the press release:

“The fundamentals of our Company and its operations continue to be strong. Digihost is well capitalized and, with the exception of the non-current portion of premises leases, the Company continues to operate without any long-term commercial debt. These key attributes, coupled together with the recently reported Bitcoin balance of 219.72 held by the Company, puts Digihost in a position to consider and take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves, including the expansion of its productive asset base of state-of-the-art next generation cryptocurrency miners; securing additional access to clean and sustainable low cost sources of energy, as and when the Company’s operations expand; attracting and retaining best-in-class talent for our highly efficient Bitcoin mining operations; and, amongst other things, staying focused on creating long-term shareholder value.”

As it relates to the cost structure, the company highlights its leased mining facility is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor electrical substation with an option to more than double output down the line. This headroom provides the flexibility to expand new mining capacity as the equipment becomes available. In 2020, it was reported that the company was paying USD $0.038/kWh from wholesale pricing, a highly competitive rate for the industry. For the year ahead, Digihost intends to extend its footprint by acquiring additional bitcoin mining rigs while focusing on efforts to improve efficiency.

(source: Digihost IR)

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the company has taken advantage of the positive outlook and bullish sentiment to fund the growth plan with a series of equity offerings. On March 11th, raised CAD 25 million through a private placement of 9.4 million shares and 9.4 million warrants to fund the acquisition of additional bitcoin miners and general working capital. Separately, the company also filed a $125 million shelf offering which gives the company the option to sell shares and raise capital over a 25-month period.

In February, Digihost CEO Michel Amar personally bought $3.344 million in shares while committing to not receive a salary this year. Our take is that these steps help align shareholder interest.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In what has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting market segments, bitcoin miners have gained momentum through a recognition that bitcoin mining can be profitable at the current levels of pricing. The setup here is that Digihost financial results for the current quarter will be based on production during a period where the price of bitcoin has climbed by nearly 100% since the start of 2021. Shares of Digihost, including the over-the-counter share class trading in the U.S., have outperformed climbing about 150% this year.

We believe the stock has more upside supported by several positive trends in the broader crypto sector. Recent developments including steps by major corporations like PayPal Inc (PYPL), Square Inc (SQ), and even Tesla Inc (TSLA) to embrace bitcoin and accept payments add to the credibility that cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

The attraction of Digihost is its North America operating jurisdiction which avoids any of the perceived corporate governance weakness from some Chinese-based bitcoin miners. We are impressed by the solid monthly production figures and growth strategy of the company.

Going back to that monthly production figure of 35 BTC in February representing an estimated annualized revenue run rate of $24 million, the stock is trading at an approximate 4x forward price to sales multiple considering a market cap of $90 million. Assuming Digihost continues to acquire more mining rigs this year, it's likely the annual revenue has upside from that level implying an even smaller P/S multiple. We can also back out the $12 million in digital currencies on the balance sheet which also supports the fundamentals.

For reference, we can look compare Digihost with the segment leaders which are Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) each with a market cap of $4.2 billion and $3.8 billion respectfully. In February, RIOT announced it had reached 1.0EH/s "exahash per second" hash rate corresponding to 1,000 PH/s which compares to Digihost's current capacity of 189 PH/s. In other words, the market cap spread between Digihost against MARA and RIOT are significantly more than their current production levels and revenue run rates.

Taking the current global bitcoin network hash rate as a benchmark, we can use these figures to estimate each company's proportion of the global network and potential mining revenue at the current bitcoin price.

Data by YCharts

We find that while Digihost is trading at an implied 4x forward price to sales multiple, RIOT and MARA company much wider premiums at 36.7x and 24.2x each respectively. The analysis here is slightly complicated as Marathon and RIOT are each expected to ramp up capacity significantly with deliveries from purchased mining rigs in the coming months.

(BOOX Research)

Marathon has previously mentioned that assuming all its mining machine purchases are fully deployed, it expects to be producing between 55-60 bitcoins per day. The production level corresponding to the company specified 10,360 PH/s implies upwards of 21,000 bitcoins for a full year generating ~$1.15 billion in revenue by Q1 2022. RIOT has announced it expects to reach a total capacity of 3.8 EH/s (or 3,800 PH/s) by Q4 of this year. At these levels, RIOT and Marathon are trading a potential forward price to sales levels closer to 10x and 3.5x each respectively.

The advantage we see in Digihost is that the company has more production capacity right now while investors in MARA and RIOT are betting more on a 2022 story. A lot can happen between now and next year, and we believe there should be a premium attached the Digihost's relative valuation based on its current production capacity.

The other point is that the global bitcoin hash rate is expected to continuously increase over time essentially diluting each miners' share of the total implying there should be a premium for the near-term production. Overall, we believe that Digihost is simply undervalued relative to RIOT and MARA representing the buying opportunity in the stock right now.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of HSSHF as a buy with a price target of $3.25 representing about 30% upside from the current level and a 6x multiple on our annualized revenue run rate assuming a constant bitcoin price. In a scenario where the price of bitcoin climbs higher above $60k, the upside for Digihost can be more significant.

At the end of the day, the risk here comes down to the price of bitcoin. While the outlook may be positive, bitcoin is expected to remain volatile and a correction lower would likely pressure the stock price for Digihost as it forces a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. For investors that are bullish on the price of bitcoin, Digihost is a good option for a mining stock that we can outperform to the upside based on its operating leverage and growth opportunities.

Also, be aware that this is a micro-cap stock with a market cap under $100 million that carries an additional level of volatility and risk. Digihost and the other miners need the price of bitcoin to continue climbing or remain at elevated levels for the economics to make sense. Monitoring points for investors include the monthly production updates and the next quarterly report will be important to get a sense of the cost structure and financial margins.