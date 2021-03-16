WestRock (NYSE:WRK) faced a severe downturn last year due to the coronavirus crisis. It also faced a setback early this year due to a ransomware attack. However, the company has begun to recover lately. Nevertheless, as the stock has essentially doubled in the last ten months, the big question is whether the stock has further upside or most of the easy money has been made.

Business overview

Before the onset of the coronavirus crisis, there were concerns over a potential surge in the global supply of containerboard products due to the efforts of some producers to enhance their production capacity. Even worse, the pandemic caused a severe global recession and thus it hurt the business of WestRock. In its fiscal 2020, the company incurred a 29% decrease in its adjusted earnings per share, from $3.98 to $2.74, due to a 4% decrease in its revenues and lower gross margins.

As if the pandemic were not enough, WestRock incurred a ransomware attack early this year. The attack caused material delays in many processes and thus it took its toll on the results of the running quarter. However, it is important to note that this is a non-recurring issue, which has been resolved. Even better, thanks to the massive global vaccination program underway, the pandemic is likely to subside in the second half of this year.

It is also important to note that WestRock has already begun to recover strongly from the pandemic. In the latest quarter, WestRock grew its total packaging shipments 5% over the prior year's quarter thanks to 8% growth in North American box shipments, to an all-time high level. As a result, the company grew its adjusted earnings per share 5%, from $0.58 to $0.61, and thus exceeded the analysts' consensus by $0.07. Notably WestRock has missed the analysts' earnings-per-share estimates only twice in the last 23 quarters. This is a testament to the strong business performance of the company even under adverse business conditions.

Moreover, WestRock recently provided an update regarding the running quarter. Despite the ransomware attack and some disruptions caused by adverse weather, the company has grown its North American box shipments per day by 6% over the prior year's quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

Growth in Brazilian box shipments per day is even stronger, at 17% so far in the quarter. It is thus evident that WestRock greatly benefits from the increased box shipments, which have resulted partly from the "stay at home" lifestyle caused by the pandemic.

Overall, after the initial shock from the pandemic, WestRock has proved somewhat resilient to this crisis. If the pandemic subsides, the company will benefit from the recovery of the global economy and the resultant pent-up demand. If the pandemic persists for a while, WestRock will continue to enjoy nearly all-time high box shipments. Thanks to its strong business momentum, WestRock is expected by analysts to grow its earnings per share 27% this year, from $2.74 to $3.49.

Valuation

WestRock is currently trading at 14.6 times its expected earnings per share of $3.49. The stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9 during the last four years. Therefore, the stock seems fairly valued right now.

Some investors will claim that analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 21% in 2022 and by another 12% in 2023, from $3.49 this year to $4.73 in 2023. This means that the stock is currently trading at only 10.8 times its expected earnings in 2023 and hence it may be viewed as cheap from this point of view.

However, it is important to realize the high cyclicality of this business. When business conditions are favorable, some producers increase their production and thus they eventually exert great pressure on the margins of all the producers. As the production level of other companies is beyond the control of WestRock, it is evident that the earnings of the company are affected by factors beyond its control. The 53% plunge of the stock between early 2018 and mid-2019 (before the pandemic), which was caused by concerns over high inventories in the containerboard market, is a stern reminder of the high cyclicality of the business of WestRock. Consequently, investors should pay special attention on the valuation of WestRock.

If WestRock meets the analysts' estimates in 2023, it will post all-time high earnings and hence it will be at the upper part of its business cycle. It is thus prudent to expect the stock to trade at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its historical average ratio in that year. To cut a long story short, WestRock may be somewhat cheaply valued right now but it is not at great bargain levels anymore.

Final thoughts

After having a rough year in 2020, WestRock is recovering strongly this year thanks to the increased demand for boxes in its major markets. However, the market has already rewarded WestRock for its improved business performance and its promising prospects. In the short run, the stock is likely to remain in an uptrend thanks to the enthusiasm of the market over the strong business momentum of the company. However, the stock currently seems nearly fairly valued from a long-term perspective and hence most of the easy money has been made on the stock.