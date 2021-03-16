Distribution is a challenging business; done well, it can generate pretty attractive cash-on-cash returns, but razor-thin margins mean you can never take your eye off the ball. Margins have been a challenge for Core-Mark (CORE) over the years, and it has led to a share price that has yo-yo’ed between the low-to-mid-$20’s and the low $40’s for about seven years.

There are certainly things to like about Core-Mark today. The company should see higher-margin food sales rebound in the second half as consumer behaviors normalize, and the company is likewise leveraged to what should be a new wave of growth in in-store prepared foods at convenience stores (or “c-stores”). On the other hand, sustained FCF generation leverage has been hard to come by and is crucial to driving more upside.

I do see a decent, but not spectacular, potential return from here, and while there is no reason that Core-Mark should see another sharp pullback, it’s worth noting that those have often been good times to buy for more patient investors.

Cigarettes Today, Food Tomorrow

The last few quarters have seen Core-Mark enjoy a tailwind from another round of cigarette price increases that have helped to offset weaker sales of higher-margin food, candy, and merchandise products.

Revenue rose 2% to $4.25 billion in the recently-reported fourth quarter, beating expectations by about 2%. Cigarette revenue rose more than 4% (to $2.84B) on steady volume (up 0.3%) and higher prices, offsetting a 2% decline in non-cigarette sales (to $1.4B) that included an 8% decline in fresh/food, a 4% decline in candy, and a 5% decline in general merchandise.

As there are significant margin differences between the two core revenue drivers, gross margin was impacted, declined 26bp to 5.43% on the greater mix of lower-margin cigarettes (gross margin of 2.4% versus 11.6% for the non-cigarette business).

Still, operating costs were a little better than expected (particularly warehouse/distribution), and “a little better” is all it takes for a model with such high operating leverage. While operating income did decline slightly (to $25M), it beat by close to 80%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $55M, beating expectations by more than a third.

I do not believe that there has been any fundamental change in the quality of Core-Mark’s non-cigarette business and that, instead, this is simply a byproduct of consumers changing their behaviors in the pandemic. They’re still willing to risk their health to go in for a pack of smokes (obviously their respiratory health is not a major concern), but many other customers are opting to just fill their tanks and skip the snacks.

As the pandemic burns out and behavior normalizes, I expect to see non-cigarette sales rebound (particularly fresh/food and candy), helping boost margins. As Core-Mark annualizes the cigarette price increases, I do expect that growth to flatten back out.

Maybe Even More Food Tomorrow?

One potential driver to watch in the coming years is growth in in-store prepared food offerings from c-stores. Foodservice has grown from about 16% of inside sales a decade ago to around 22%, but has flattened out in recent years.

It’s a pretty profitable opportunity, though, and five of the 10 largest C-store operators in the U.S. have announced places to enhance and expand their in-store prepared food offerings, including Core-Mark clients Murphy USA (MUSA), Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), and Seven & I’s (OTCPK:SVNDY) 7-Eleven.

The opportunity there is relatively straightforward, as Core-Mark can look forward to expanded fresh food/ingredient sales into those customers, with accordingly higher margins. I’m not as confident of the opportunity in the smaller independents that Core-Mark serves, as I don’t really see them having the resources to compete in those offerings, but perhaps that’s another program Core-Mark can launch in the future.

On the subject of food, management has also signed an exclusive agreement with Fresh & Ready Foods that should help them further expand their fresh food assortment (Fresh & Ready sells pre-packaged sandwiches, salads, and so on). Core-Mark has also launched a private label effort that should see more commercial support as post-pandemic behaviors normalize.

The Outlook

I was impressed with management’s announcement of a three-year, $375M capital return plan. Even with that plan, though, it doesn’t sound like Core-Mark is done looking for M&A opportunities. I don’t get the sense that management wants to do a large deal (and they don’t need to), but a select acquisition here or there to bulk up a region could make sense.

Since my last article, Core-Mark’s performance has actually tracked my expectations pretty closely – 2019 revenue was within $45M (0.2%) of my estimate, while 2020 revenue was within 1%, while EBITDA in both years was about 4% better than I’d expected.

Consequently, not too much changes with my revenue modeling – I do still see meaningful opportunities in areas like fresh food and packaged food, not to mention ongoing opportunities in areas like vendor consolidation, but Core-Mark hasn’t been tracking above my expectations here yet.

On the margin side, I’m guardedly optimistic that Core-Mark is seeing some of the leverage I hoped to see a little sooner than I’d modeled. I’m now looking for EBITDA margin to go from around 12% in 2020 to 13% over three years and toward 14% in 2025. If they can do that, and maintain the implied pace, a FCF margin close to 1% over the next decade is possible, which has pretty significant implications for FCF growth and valuation.

I’m not going fully over to my bull case yet, but I am now looking for mid-single-digit FCF growth on low single-digit revenue growth, with the potential for upside.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe that Core-Mark should trade in the low $40’s now, with a long-term total annualized return potential in the high single-digits. That’s not spectacular, but it’s not bad, and I do still see upside.

My only concern now is what I suppose you’d call technical – when Core-Mark shares have reached this level in the past, something comes along and knocks it back down. I think that’s less likely to happen this time, as I do see meaningful drivers in the second half of 2021, but I don’t dismiss it as a risk factor.