Puxin Limited (NEW) CEO Yunlong Sha on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call March 16, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yunlong Sha - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Jessie Jin - Investor Relations, ICA

Peng Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Li - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Puxin Limited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to [Nadia Wang], IR Director. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Anita. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining Puxin's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call. By way of introduction, this is [Xiaoxi Wang], Investor Relations Director at Puxin Limited. We appreciate your time and ongoing interest in Puxin.

The company's results were released earlier today and are available on our company's IR website at ir.pxjy.com.

On the call today, we have Mr. Yunlong Sha, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Peng Wang, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sha will give us a brief introduction of the company's business operations and highlights, followed by Mr. Wang who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

I will remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market conditions and related to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Sha. Mr. Sha will give his remarks in Chinese and Ms. Jessie Jin from ICA, our IR firm -- agency, will translate for him in English. Mr. Sha, please go ahead.

Yunlong Sha

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Jin

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and good morning to you all. Thank you for joining Puxin Limited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call. In the fourth quarter of 2020, COVID-19 outbreak rebounded in some cities, but was eventually effectively controlled by the government. In line with local epidemic prevention measures, we had to once again temporarily close some of our learning centers and move the courses online. To ensure the safety and health of every student and staff member, we have strengthened epidemic prevention health measures in our learning centers. Looking back on 2020, while Puxin's total revenues were impacted by the pandemic, our core K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, still achieved a steady growth, with a year-over-year increase of 8.9% in revenues. During 2020, Puxin had strategically focused on K-12 offline tutoring services by increasing investment in R&D for products designed for elementary school and junior high school students. For instance, we formed a dedicated animation product team, tasked with the mission to enrich the teaching materials for our elementary school students and to increase customer retention rate through enhancing students' interest in learning. Meanwhile, Puxin continued to further develop the online-merge-offline, OMO model. The OMO model has allowed us to seamlessly integrate offline and online K-12 tutoring services to provide top-notch services that improved the quality of teaching and customers’ satisfaction rate.

Puxin's unwavering commitment to the K-12 tutoring services and effective cost control measures have empowered us to weather the storm in 2020. Benefitting from the exceptional operational capabilities of our PBS system, the total operating expenses in 2020 fell 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, achieved RMB2,099 million in 2020. We also made a positive progress in adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, achieving RMB212 million, a substantial 137.3% year-over-year increase. The business of studying abroad tutoring services has not yet fully recovered, with RMB697.6 million in net revenues in 2020, a year-over-year decrease of 39.9% from RMB1,160.1 million in 2019. With the widespread of COVID-19 vaccination in China and overseas as well as the anticipation of global economy recovery, we expect the study abroad market to rebound in the coming year. Moving forward in 2021, with the rebound of the economy of China, Puxin is confident to achieve a high-quality growth in the year.

In the near term, we will continue to focus on cost control and margin improvement, target K-12 tutoring services as the core of our growth strategies, implement the OMO strategy more efficiently and improve growth and profitability, in order to deliver a long-term sustainable shareholder value.

Now, I will hand the call over to Mr. Wang, our CFO, who will walk you through our financial details.

Peng Wang

Thank you, Mr. Sha. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Please be reminded that all amounts quoted here will be in RMB and all percentage increases will be on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated. Please also refer to our earnings release for detailed information of our comparative financial performance on a year-over-year basis.

Let's start with the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenues were RMB718.3 million, a decrease of 16.4% year-over-year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in student enrollments from 872,950 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 763,626 in the same period 2020. Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, were RMB546.7 million, a decrease of 5.3% from RMB577.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in student enrollments, which is caused by the rebounded COVID-19 outbreak in some cities.

Cost of revenues decreased by 13.3% to RMB404.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost which reflects the decreased demand for study abroad services attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 13.3% to RMB 403.9 million. Gross profit was RMB313.9 million, a decrease of 20.1% year-over-year. Gross margin was 43.7% compared to 45.7% for the same period in 2019.

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.5% year-over-year to RMB450.2 million. Selling expenses decreased by 7.6% year-on-year to RMB290.9 million. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 7.2% to RMB287.9 million, a primary decrease in -- due to decreases in market expenses and marketing staff compensation.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.4% to RMB159.3 million. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 6.7% to RMB156.5 million. The decreases were primarily due to a decrease in staff compensation and daily operating expenses. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 34.1% to RMB6.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in number of options vested in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Operating loss was RMB136.3 million compared to RMB93.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating margin was negative 19% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to negative 10.9% for the same period in 2019. Adjusted operating loss was RMB129.9 million compared to RMB84.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted operating margin was negative 18.1% compared to negative 9.8% in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB68.8 million, a decrease of 36.8% year-over-year. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB0.78 compared to RMB1.26 during the same period of 2019. Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB62.4 million, decrease 32.5% year-over-year. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB0.72 compared to RMB1.06 during the same period of 2019. EBITDA was negative RMB24.1 million compared to negative RMB68.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA margin was negative 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to negative 7.9% in the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB17.8 million compared to negative RMB51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 2.5% compared to negative 6.0% in the same period in 2019.

Now for the financial results for the fiscal year 2020. Net revenues were RMB2,903.9 million, a decrease of 6.4% year-over-year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from our study abroad business attributable to the adverse impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by the steady growth of our K-12 tutoring services, supported by an increase in student enrollments.

Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, increased 8.9% to RMB2,099.0 million from RMB1,927.4 million in 2019. Net revenues from K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, as a percentage of total revenue increased to 72.3% from 62.1% in 2019. Cost of revenues decreased by 4.3% year-over-year to RMB1,558.6 million, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost which reflected decreased demand for study abroad services attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 4.2% year-over-year to RMB1,556.3 million. Gross profit was RMB1,345.3 million, a decrease of 8.8% year-over-year. Gross margin was 46.3% compared to 47.5% in 2019. Total operating expenses decreased by 17.2% year-over-year to RMB1,517.7 million. Selling expenses decreased by 3.3% year-over-year to RMB1,048.5 million. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 2.5% year-over-year to RMB1,035.2 million.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 37.3% year-over-year to RMB469.2 million. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 16.0% year-over-year to RMB456.7 million. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 87.8% year-over-year to RMB28.0 million. Operating loss decreased by 51.8% to RMB172.4 million from RMB357.5 million in 2019.

Operating margin was negative 5.9% in 2020 compared to negative 11.5% in 2019. Adjusted operating margin was negative 5.0% compared to negative 4.1% for the same period 2019. Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB32.2 million compared to RMB518.5 million in 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by decrease in share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and other operational costs and by the recording of exemption on social insurance and value-added tax and also the gain on disposal of subsidiaries in the year 2020.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.36 compared to RMB6.06 during the same period of 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB16.7 million compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB183.5 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.19 compared to negative RMB2.14 during the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited of K-12 tutoring services, excluding Puxin Online School, was RMB212.0 million, an increase of 137.3% from RMB89.3 million in 2019.

EBITDA was RMB121.3 million compared to negative RMB349.1 million in 2019. EBITDA margin was 4.2% in 2020 compared to negative 11.2% in the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB170.2 million compared to negative RMB14.1 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.9% compared to negative 0.5% in the same period in 2019.

Next, we'll move on to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total cash and cash equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB563.0 million compared to RMB606.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The current portion of restricted cash consisted primarily of deposits with Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our bank borrowings within 1 year term.

Finally, for guidance. For the first quarter of 2021, based on information available as of the date of this press release, the company expects net revenues to be between RMB683.7 million and RMB721.3 million, which represents a decrease of 4% to 9% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I now turn the call over to the operator and open the call up for Q&A. Operator, we are ready to take questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Mark Li with Citi.

Mark Li

[Foreign Language]. Let me translate my questions. So I have 2 questions. The first one is, could you share a bit more color on your 2021 outlook? And also, do you see any updates on the latest Beijing offline after school tutoring policy and the impact to you and how is your strategy?

Peng Wang

Yes. Thank you, Mark, for your 2 questions. For the first question, typically, we do not give the yearly guidance for the top-line, either for the bottom-line, but I -- yes, I will give some color on the -- on the top-line of K-12 and the other business units within the Group, for the K-12 business, it will be the core -- again, will be the core business of Puxin in 2021. As you may have well known, we did only 1 acquisition in the year 2020. So looking at the 2021, the K-12 business, we expect the primary driver of the top-line of our K-12 business will be the organic growth of our current K-12 section. So we are looking at a combination of increased operating efficiency of the current centers and some physical expansion. Within the cities, we have well established our business. So yes, we are looking at a solid organic growth. We are not going to give the guidance of the yearly growth rate, but we are looking at the solid organic growth for the K-12 business.

And as to the study abroad section, we are -- now we are quite confident that the business is going to rebound with the controlled COVID-19 viruses in those developed countries like United States, UK and Canada, Australia. So we expect the study abroad business to rebound probably in the second quarter of this year. So we will shed more color on the top-line of this business in the next earnings release.

And as to your second question, for the impact of the current policy. Firstly, we have had such experiences of an industrial regulatory movement, for example, in the year 2018 through the first quarter of 2019. So I have 2 points to share with you. Firstly, as a public company, we are -- we aim at increasing the compliance of the company, which I believe will be a bigger impact for those smaller and medium-sized players in the industry. Secondly, we believe that with the regulatory policies, it will be in the favor of the larger players as the demand is still there and the effective supply is kind of decreased. So we are expecting a short-term impact from these policies. But in the medium-term and long-term, we are expecting a solid organic growth for the K-12 business after the regulation policies. Thank you.

Mark Li

So may I have a quick follow-up? So for the offline tutoring in Beijing, so have we got any timeframe or color when to resume the offline tutoring?

Peng Wang

Well, as far as I know, Puxin will well be ready to reopen our learning centers quite recently. And well, yes, of course, we will -- yes, we will try our best to be in full compliance with the newly released regulations. Yes. But I believe our learning centers in Beijing will be reopened very soon.

Operator

The next question comes from Natalie Wu with Haitong International.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. This is [René] on behalf of Natalie. So I got one question regarding your sales and marketing strategy. Could you share with us more color about your sales and marketing strategy this year? And which channels are you going to more focus on spending? And could you also share with us some metrics about your ROI, that would be very helpful. So let me translate my questions. [Foreign Language].

Peng Wang

Thank you for your question. For the marketing and the sales channels and expenses, I have 2 points to share with you here. Firstly, as the core business of Puxin, the K-12 section, it will be our core for the coming years. And we will phase our business offline. So we will invest heavily on the internal research and development, as Mr. Sha mentioned just now. So we will not rely heavily on those marketing and sales. Instead, we will focus on the quality of programs and products.

As to the per student cost, acquisition cost, we believe the branding and quality of Puxin increases year-over-year. The marketing and sales expenses per student will be steadily decreasing. And for the channels -- well, for the cost -- the trend of student acquisition -- the cost of student acquisition trend, we do not see an increase in the marketing and the sales expenses due to the competition. Instead, we believe that the market is still highly fragmented. And they -- over 90% of the market shares are still in the smaller and mid-sized players.

So to some extent, we can say, your marketing and sales expenses rely more heavily on the quality of your teaching and the services -- and tutoring-ready services instead of the market competition. So thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a follow-up question regarding your G&A expenses. I noticed your G&A increased about [50%] quarter-over-quarter. Could you help us understand why it surged on a quarter-over-quarter basis?

Peng Wang

Okay. That's primarily due to the increases in the quarterly share-based compensation and the bonuses and the sales related expenditures. So yes, that's the primary reason.

Operator

Next question comes from [Yi Yongjian] with [Ping An].

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Jin

Sure. So Mr. Yi, then has 2 questions. The first one is, how is the profitability for the K-12 business in the fourth quarter? And the second question is, due to the COVID-19 situation, the study abroad business has got greatly impacted by the COVID-19, the current business development of this sector and did it reach the breakeven point by this year?

Peng Wang

Well, for your second question as to the impact of COVID-19 on the study abroad business section. Firstly, as the vaccine process is still underway, so we are still experiencing a yearly decrease in the first quarter of 2019 -- 2021 compared to 2020 around 30% in the sector. But we are quite confident as -- we are confident that the vaccines rollout in those developed countries, of course, including China, those travel ban and other restrictions will be removed by the end of the second quarter or in the early time of the third quarter. So we are looking at a solid rebounding of the study abroad business by the end of the second quarter or in the early third quarter. So that's our expectation for our state of our business in the coming 2 quarters.

And for your first question as to the K-12 profitability in Q4, the K-12 business in the Q4 was in loss. And again, primarily due to the lasting effect of the COVID-19, as we have several cities who are -- who were negatively impacted by the rebounded COVID-19 in the third quarter of 2020. So for the fourth quarter of 2020, the K-12 OP margin was 8.4% negative but for the whole year the K-12 OP margin was 4.5%. And we expect that trend to go on in this year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There appears to be no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to [Nadia Wang] for any closing remarks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Anita. In closing, on behalf of the entire management team of Puxin, we'd like to thank you again for your participation in today's call. If you have any further inquiries in the future, please feel free to contact us at ir@pxjy.com or puxin@icaasia.com. Thank you.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.