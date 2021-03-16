Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take our first look at Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). Despite being public for a long time, this small cap concern has never popped on to our radar until now. A full analysis on Caladrius follows below.

Company Overview

Caladrius is based out of New Jersey and is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. The company was formerly known as Neostem but changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in 2015, a few years after going public. The shares currently trade just above $2.00 a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $125 million.

Source: March Company Presentation

The developmental thesis of Caladrius from its website 'is many diseases including heart attack, chronic heart failure, critical limb ischemia, and stroke are all caused by an acute or chronic deficit in the supply of oxygenated blood. One of the body's natural responses to areas with low levels of oxygenated blood is the recruitment of CD34+ cells to those tissues. Caladrius's CD34 technology leverages the body's natural repair mechanism to induce the development of new blood vessels, preventing tissue death by improving blood flow'.

Source: March Company Presentation

The company believes its manufacturing process to produce these cells will be more economical than current CAR-T methods.

Source: March Company Presentation

As can be seen above, the company has several frying pans in the fire as far as its pipeline is concerned.

One of the more important efforts is around CLBS16 which is targeting Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction or CMD.

Source: Company Website

The candidate showed encouraging results in a 20-patient proof-of-concept Phase 2 study 'ESCaPE-CMD' that was financially supported by a grant awarded from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health. A 105-patient Phase 2b trial 'FREEDOM' recently was initiated. Enrollment should be complete by year-end with topline data scheduled to be out sometime in the third quarter of next year. Source: March Company Presentation

Another key effort is targeting critical limb ischemia which basically is a blockage or impediment to blood flow to the lower extremities which is often found in individual with severe diabetes and other chronic afflictions and can lead to amputation among other serious medical complications.

Source: March Company Presentation

The company's offering is called HONEDRA and it's targeting a subset of these patients.

Source: March Company Presentation

The company believes HONEDRA could be a multi-hundred million dollar opportunity in Japan and early results have shown very positive data for the treatment of Buerger's Disease. Enrollment is ongoing in a key registration trial in Japan and results should be out in the second quarter of next year. The company is targeting a potential approval in the first half of 2023 under Japan's regenerative medicine law. This law enables an expedited path to conditional approval for regenerative medicine products that show sufficient safety evidence and signals of efficacy in a Phase 2 study.

Source: March Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

On February 26th, Caladrius was reiterated as a Buy at H.C. Wainwright with a $10 price target. Prior to that, the last analyst activity around CLBS was in May of last year when Chardan Capital maintained its Buy rating and $6 price target, Dawson James downgraded the stock to a Hold and Brookline Capital Markets initiated the stock as a new Buy with a $7 price target. There has been no insider selling in this stock since early in 2017.

The company burned through just under $20 million of cash in FY2020 and ended the year with just under $35 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Caladrius then raised an additional $90 million via both a $25 million and $65 million sale of its common stock to several institutional and accredited investors in a private placement priced at-the-market. Management on its fourth quarter press release stated 'based on existing programs and projections, the Company remains confident that its current cash balances will fund its operations for the next several years'. The company has no debt.

Verdict

Source: March Company Presentation

Caladrius certainly has multiple 'shots on goal' with its pipeline. Its technology and developmental approach seems intriguing. The company's pipeline has myriad and definable trial milestones on the horizon as well. With its recent capital raises, the firm is well funded to get through these developmental efforts. I am surprised the company has not attracted more analyst coverage given all this.

There appears more than enough here for a small 'watch item' position in CLBS while the company advances its pipeline. Options are available against the equity and are lucrative and appear to have good liquidity as well. Therefore, yesterday I established a small holding in this stock using covered call orders utilizing the October $3 call strikes.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum