Photo by eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) exploded in 2020, rallying by more than 200% to record highs of more than $450 a share. Since then, the stock is down along with the rest of the tech sector. Nevertheless, the company’s long-term growth story in the TV streaming business and digital advertising business remains intact.

Here’s why you should keep Roku on your radar throughout 2021, despite the tech market volatility.

Roku’s Core Business

Roku has carved a niche for itself as a reputable connected TV platform. The more the amount of users that turn to the TV streaming service, the more publishers the company can reach and, conversely, the more advertising revenues it can generate.

Seeking Alpha

Roku makes money by selling streaming players and other devices such as soundbars to users. Likewise, it makes money by licensing its OS to television manufacturers such as TCL that sell TVs with the software already installed.

It also makes money on subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix (NFLX), sharing some of their revenue on onboarding users from the platform. A good chunk of its revenues comes from advertising spend as advertisers are increasingly looking to reach out to the more than 51 million people on the platform.

Growing Subscription Base

The company has benefited a great deal from the COVID-19 pandemic presenting a perfect business opportunity. With more people being forced to work from home, content streaming has gathered pace, with more people turning to the platform to quench their thirst on various shows.

In 2020, the Roku subscription base grew to over 51 million, making it one of the biggest content streaming sectors. Likewise, active accounts have accelerated in recent years, reaching highs of 40% in the recent quarter. The total number of hours streamed has also been on the rise, clocking record highs of 17 billion hours in the fourth quarter.

Amid the stellar performance, Roku is yet to reach its full potential and well positioned to enjoy accelerated growth in 2021 and many years to come.

Advertising opportunity

Backed by a growing base of over 51 million active accounts, Roku is positioned to attract more advertising revenues as advertisers look to target its massive customer base. As more people spend more hours on the ROKU platform, a perfect storm for advertising growth might as well be brewing.

Seeking Alpha

The massive data trove transcending millions of users on the platform and viewing propositions continues to attract more advertisers to the network. Given that advertising on the network is data-informed, Roku remains well positioned to accrue a substantial amount of digital ad market share.

Roku remains positioned to monetize more than 50 million people through advertising and generate a significant amount of money on the advertising front. With the U.S. TV advertising landscape presenting a $70 billion opportunity, ROKU remains well-positioned to accrue a substantial amount of the pie for itself.

Content Deals

The rate at which Roku is signing new content deals also underscores its push to accelerate growth in 2021. The TV streaming platform has inked major content deals expected to attract more people into the platform, conversely, more advertising revenue.

HBO Max, owned by AT&T (T), is the latest to debut on the Roku channel store. Adding the likes of HBO Max all but strengthens Roku's edge in the TV streaming arena, expected to allow it to attract more users. Conversely, more advertisers are looking to target the massive user base.

In addition to HBO Max, Roku also acquired Quibi’s content distribution rights, conversely gaining access to more than 75 million premium shows and documentaries. Conversely, the massive library is sure to attract more users to the platform and strengthen its ad-supported premium platform.

Quibi’s content should go a long way in strengthening the Roku channel. In return, it should enhance the TV streaming giant advertising video on demand revenue AVOD.

Roku occupies a dominant position by aggregating all the streaming services which drive user growth, leading to better data, attracting advertisers and hence content. Remember 49% of CTV ads are going to Roku devices. HBO + Peacock needed Roku more than they need them.

In addition, the company already has a revenue-generating agreement with third-party subscription services.

“For every dollar we spent on Roku versus a large social media platform in July 2020, we had a 65% better return on investment with Roku as their promotional capabilities attract the right customers in the right mindset to build long-lasting relationships.” – CEO of Frndly TV

Roku Channel

Roku Channel remains well positioned to be a key growth driver in 2021. The segment now has more than 61 million and is still growing. As Roku signs deals for more content, more people are expected to sign up for the service expected to drive it to more households which should lead to growth in revenues.

Seeking Alpha

The engagement levels on the Roku Channel also are increasing at an impressive rate. Increased engagement level is one of the things that advertisers often look at while directing their advertising budgets. Likewise, the company will likely ink partnership deals with more advertisers.

Roku Channel is growing faster than the rest of the Roku Empire, all but strengthening TV streaming ability prospects in attracting more advertising dollars in 2021. The segment is also expected to strengthen Roku’s partnerships with content providers.

Valuation

Despite rallying by more than 200% in 2020, Roku is still fairly valued, with a lot of room for growth in 2020. The stock is currently trading with a 12-month trailing revenue of $1.5 billion compared to a massive $70 billion opportunity on the TV advertising segment.

While a price to sales ratio of 33 might look rich, the company's amount of advertising revenues remains strong to generate as digital advertising grows, and this should thwart any doubts. The company is increasingly attracting more advertisers thanks to an increase in the number of active accounts and engagement levels on the Roku Channel.

Increased user monetization should allow the company to generate more sales, which should help support further growth in the bottom line conversely, strengthen investor sentiments in the company.

Bottom Line

Roku is in position to attract more advertising spending in 2021, thanks to the massive growth in active accounts and engagement levels. Contrary to perception, its growth metrics do not face any significant danger from Netflix, a heavyweight on content streaming. Roku is purely a platform business and a television operating system at the consumer level.

The company exited 2020 with more than 51 million active accounts conversely, which will allow it to attract more advertising spending in 2021, given the increased engagement levels.