Photo by JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in December of last year and stated that we believed downside risk was limited in this company. The reasons for our bullishness in Ceragon at the time was its solid position in the wireless backhaul industry as well as the huge increase in network capacity in recent times. The pandemic essentially accelerated the move into online services and Ceragon looks prepared to take full advantage. The reason being is that operators’ existing networks need to be updated, and quickly. There definitely is a finite "time" element involved here which should play into the hands of Ceragon. Carriers need increased network capacity to deal with increasing amounts of online traffic. It is just a question of time.

Furthermore, Ceragon's solid fundamentals are making themselves known on the company's long-term chart. As we can see below, shares broke out above the multi-year down-cycle trend-line (which began in 2007) in January of this year on strong volume. Shares rallied well above $6 a share on this move but have pulled back somewhat in recent sessions. Suffice it to say, when we take into account what is coming down the track here (in terms of new agreements) in the 5G sector, we do not see the $4 level getting breached anytime soon. Here are some reasons why.

Source: StockCharts.com

Instead of focusing on official numbers for the fourth quarter where a net loss of over $6 million was announced due to elevated costs, there was plenty of momentum in the quarter which was plain to see. With Ceragon's products and services deemed “essential business”, sales were able to grow by 5% sequentially and 4% on a rolling-year basis. The Indian market once more delivered and Europe reported its best numbers in over 10 quarters. Latin America also demonstrated strong momentum.

Costs were elevated but costs should dissipate somewhat once markets open up more. Supply chain costs for example have increased significantly in recent quarters due to the pandemic and there were some one-off charges also thrown into the mix in the fourth quarter. The only meaningful cost which will most likely rise over the first part of 2021 on the income statement will be R&D, which needs to be done to keep Ceragon at the forefront. Despite the negative earnings print in Q4, the company still managed to generate $11.1 million in operating cash-flow which was primarily used to pay down short-term debt. The outlook for operating cash-flow generation in 2021 remains strong with sales expected to grow by more than 7%, and the firm also expected to post a small profit.

The $11+ million in Q4 was the best quarter for operating cash-flow generation in 9 quarters. Shareholders should continue to monitor trends here as this metric gives an excellent insight into how well the firm is at generating cash.

Ceragon believes it is in pole position to take advantage of the 5G roll-out. The combination of the move to open networks along with the fact that Ceragon's in-house development of its products brings distinct advantages to the table for its customers. The company continues to increase its number of design wins, and many markets remain in their infancy with respect to 5G technology. However, it is all about how fast the roll-out can happen and if Ceragon can make bigger inroads in markets where it is not as strong. The technology definitely seems to be there. Now Ceragon needs carriers to step up their buying so the next accelerated phase of the 5G roll-out can begin.

Even when we consider the recent rally, shares still look undervalued from both an asset valuation standpoint as well as a sales one. Both the trailing sales multiple of 1.36 and the book multiple of 2.47 remain well below what the averages are trading at in this sector (4.45 & 4.88 respectively). Suffice it to say, based off current trends, we would expect the $4 level to hold before rallying back up to test long-term resistance (200-day moving average) around the $5.20 level.

To sum up, Ceragon seems poised to deliver on the next phase of its 5G technology. There is plenty of runway for growth here especially where the firm is very strong – wireless hauling. The recent breakout on the chart did not happen by accident. The only real question here is what type of momentum we will see in 2021. Investors need to be patient here as things should start accelerating by the end of 2021 at the latest. We look forward to continued coverage.