Two ideas – memes, if you will – that have bounced around the online investing community, whether on Seeking Alpha or Twitter or elsewhere over the last 12 months are as follows:

Long-term investors should buy industry leaders in growing categories, and should hold them at just about any price, because in 10 years they will still be standing and will reward said long-term investors. 2020 was an unprecedented year in the modern era that created a lot of analytical challenges, and with the onset of vaccinations and the potential end of the pandemic, the winners in 2021 and 2022 will differ greatly from 2020’s honor roll.

These two memes are somewhat though not wholly opposed to one another. A long-term investor who believes in the first idea might view the second as more appropriate for traders. 2024 or 2025 is what matters, that investor might say. An investor or trader might buy the second idea and point to Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), or Microsoft (MSFT) in the 2000s and 2010s as examples of why valuation matters, even in a low-interest rate, overly liquid environment. We talk about this a lot on The Razor’s Edge, for example here.

I view myself as a longer-term investor, and yet I don't trust the first idea. I don’t think I’m smart enough to know what is going to be around and a category leader in 10 years, at least not to a high enough degree to pay higher valuations. I find it easier to identify companies that are attractively valued and that I think have solid prospects for the upcoming, let's say, 2-3 years. At the end of those 2-3 years, if I’ve been right the valuation should have rewarded me, and I can reevaluate. If I’m wrong, hopefully, I have been evaluating and learning all the while. I’m not opposed to holding stocks for the long-term, I just don’t trust my ability to correctly identify them that far in advance.

The second idea is interesting to me not because I am trying to ride a reopening wave for the next six months, say, or because I think I can anticipate the market sentiment that well. I am probably over-exposed to reopening, and have been since before things closed. Instead, I think the jostling around and compensating or overcompensating for what was pull forward or what will be here to stay can open opportunities for that next 2-3 year window, if one gets their analysis right.

This brings me to Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET.L) (TKWY.AS) and Grubhub (GRUB). The Netherlands-based food company (hereon, JET) is buying the US-based company in a transaction that should close in the first half of this year. GRUB’s shares will be exchanged for .671 shares in JET, which will then list ADRs in the US. Using end of day March 15th, 2021 closing prices, GRUB trades at just under a 1% discount to the closing price once you factor in the Euro-USD rate. GRUB’s shares are obviously trading directly with TKWY’s. Here on, I’ll refer to Just Eat Takeaway.com as JET, and will only refer to Grubhub when talking about their business.

I think JET is interesting as an investment for three straightforward reasons. First, the food delivery market had a huge growth year in 2020. JET’s share price reflects none of this growth – the stock trades right around its end of 2019 price.

Second, JET faces a lot of competition – and this is one of the fundamental risks to investing in this company or any of its peers – and has a track record and differentiated business model that may allow it to be the category winner, along with 1-2 other players.

Third, the food delivery market, though no doubt benefiting from the lockdowns and social distancing of the past year, appears to still have significant growth ahead, and JET has demonstrated that the final result can be attractive financially, even after the necessary adjustments to foster a successful marketplace.

I’ll break down those components and some background on the current environment below. Before I begin I should note that there are a few sources out there, including Newmoon Capital, Cat Rock Capital, In Practise, and JET’s founder and CEO, Jitse Groen, who informed my position and my interest in the stock. I list them as an acknowledgement and thanks, but also because (especially in Groen’s case) I might be biased by seeing their arguments in action. I’ll also note that I’m still in the process of building my position in both TKWY.AS and GRUB, and am eager to learn more, so take everything with a grain of salt and let me know what you disagree with. Lastly, Robert Vink’s article is quite solid, and especially adds value to JET’s iFood stake, which I ignored in my analysis. I hope to add a little bit in terms of synthesizing the investment case over the coming years.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Background

Price and valuation snapshot

My own calculations. TTM Rev = trailing twelve months' revenue, EV/Rev = enterprise value / revenue multiple, GMV = gross merchandise value, however the company defines it. Uses mid-day March 16th prices, a 5B GBP valuation for Deliveroo based on reports of what it wants to go public at – I suspect it will open higher. Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), which focuses more on Asia, MENA, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, is a 10% shareholder in JET.

What is now JET was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands. Jitse Groen was/is the founder and CEO of the company. Here’s a handy graphic from the company’s website of all the brands they’ve rolled out or rolled up, with Just Eat and the pending Grubhub acquisition being the biggest.

JET is focused on Europe, with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Israel as other markets they operate in (and the US of course once the GRUB merger closes). They claim market leadership in the UK and most of the markets they operate in. We’ll come back to this.

Q4 Earnings Presentation

The business itself is simple. Above the top line metric is gross merchandise value, defined by some firms as gross order value, gross transaction value, or gross food sales. Basically how much food or goods, on a $$ basis, are being bought/sold on a given platform. That number is composed of # of orders and average order value. Moving a step down, JET and peers take a cut of the total order, the take rate, which makes up their revenue.

Below that, there are the costs of running the platform and the costs of fulfilling orders, however, defined. This gets into the first main distinction between JET and peers – JET’s core model is a marketplace model, where they list the companies and facilitate the orders, but where the company itself delivers the order (or the customer picks it up). Many of its peers – most notably Deliveroo and Uber Eats (UBER), and DoorDash (DASH) in the states – primarily operate a logistics model, where they fulfil the orders themselves. JET also fulfills deliveries, but it’s widely considered a defensive move to keep customers on their app rather than a play to grow profit.

As you might imagine, it’s more expensive to actually deliver food than it is to just aggregate restaurants and diners and facilitate transactions. Uber Eats, with more than 175% revenue growth in 2020, had -$873M adjusted EBITDA, -22% margins. JET reported adjusted EBITDA of 256M for 2020, a 10.6% margin. Not that adjusted EBITDA is my favorite metric or that those are apples to apples adjustments. That just gives us an initial gauge on the different models.

JET’s Q4 presentation shows over 100% growth in delivery orders, which likely weighs on and will continue to weigh on the company’s profitability. But the latent argument is that JET can approach the sort of profitability they see in their original country, the Netherlands. They posted a 43% Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020, a drop from 54% in 2019, as they increase delivery orders to try to maintain market share. The Netherlands is a very dense urban environment, but that matters a little less for the fundamentals of JET’s model, since they are primarily facilitating marketplace orders there (delivery orders doubled YoY and reached just over 8% of total orders; marketplace orders grew 5x more on a pure volume level). The more significant factor would appear to be JET’s market leadership. JET’s 2020 performance in Germany – 62% order growth which led to 75% GMV growth, 82% revenue growth, and 544% Adjusted EBITDA growth (33% final margins there) attest to the possible leverage.

The Competition Question

So the core question is whether they can maintain that leadership in the UK – where Uber Eats and Deliveroo especially are gunning for them – and re-establish that, at least in some cities, with Grubhub. I don’t have differentiated insight on the UK and am reading what most people out of the country are reading. JET management still claims they are not only leading but outpacing their competitors, but Uber also said, “we believe we’re winning.” One can argue that JET’s poor stock performance in 2020 is a reflection of the pandemic giving new advantages to the delivery model of Deliveroo and Uber Eats; I’m reminded of Slack’s (WORK) free path to market dominance being stymied by Microsoft Teams being freely available as a sudden need emerges.

I prefer to avoid hyper competitive environments where companies and investors are ok burning capital to maybe, someday, achieve decent unit economics. The story of Tesla (TSLA) is in part the story of its competitors’ failing to adapt and their market caps flailing while investors gave Tesla nearly infinite rope, maybe bad for Tesla in the long term, but certainly bad for competitors. The same applies to just about all of Uber’s businesses. And in food delivery and foodtech, there’s Deliveroo coming to market, DoorDash, Uber Eats consolidating with Postmates, Delivery Hero, Glovo, Amazon lurking in the background perhaps (so far just an investor in Deliveroo), Instacart for groceries, and then companies like Olo (OLO) and Flipdish meant to align with the restaurants. There’s a lot of money going into the space.

The inversion of that is that, presumably, some of those companies don’t make it. But the ones who do are playing for real stakes, or else why would so much money chase it? I know irrationality can apply to prolonged time horizons. Too much capital can burn viable contenders as well as chewing up inferior companies. I think JET is set up to survive that storm, however, and be one of the companies left standing.

Why JET Could Win

There are three reasons I think JET can be one of the winners, and why I think it’s the best bet to do so. First, the marketplace first model is more economic, both for them and, I would imagine, the restaurant. This alignment should allow JET to spend what it takes to maintain its market position. There’s plenty of capital chasing this opportunity, and JET as an independent operator might otherwise be disadvantaged, but the capital markets are open and the business model cuts them more slack than their competitors.

Second, at least in Europe, is the regulatory pressure to employ drivers. There was a recent ruling in the U.K. stating that Uber drivers should be considered employees. Spain is pushing for the same sort of treatment. JET’s advantage in this area is that they employ their drivers already, so this is built into their cost structure. Obviously, an increasing presence of delivery orders vs. marketplace orders in their mix will hurt them, but they are better set up to endure this.

(As a side note – one wonders if actually employing drivers/riders helps JET post-COVID relative to peers when the economy is fully open. I have a friend here who works in carpentry and home services, and has been riding for Deliveroo because he’s not getting much work. He dislikes it, and as soon as he gets a full slate of work for his business, his availability on Deliveroo will drop off, which is one of the three planks of Deliveroo's model).

Fee caps

The last reason I think JET is worth is the industry set-up. This is also my biggest concern with investing in JET. Namely: restaurants are a skinny margin, high failure rate business in the best of times. The past year has been a very difficult time for the restaurant industry. And the role of third-party food delivery/order aggregators is controversial at best – they have to take their cut of margin, it's unclear how much they generate new demand vs. cannibalizing existing demand, some have been found to treat their restaurant ‘partners’ less than equitably, including Grubhub on several occasions. I haven’t come across specific poor behavior on JET’s part, but JustEat (pre-merger) was called out as an economic threat to restaurants. One would be naïve to assume JET doesn’t employ sharp elbows from time to time.

Which is relevant to this article not so much because I’m a softie – though I am, and like to see businesses that do well by their partners – but because a) businesses that do well by their partners will be more successful, assuming there is a real economic opportunity they are addressing, b) I don’t want to invest in a third-party aggregator that will be forced to enter the restaurant game. I don’t think there’s an equivalent, that is, to Amazon (AMZN) learning from its third-party marketplace to fuel its first-party sales in the food delivery/restaurant industry.

Fee caps in the U.S. during the pandemic in key cities is also an example of regulatory risk beyond the labor side of the equation. This is an ‘in-between’ industry, operating within older school restaurant and grocery models, and regulation on the labor front, the relations between different parts of the industry, and even taxation remain to be fleshed out.

It seems to me like delivery is not going to disappear in the next five years or so, and I think it’s much more likely that the category grows. Going back to the COVID meme, while orders at home skyrocketed last year, so did cooking at home or baking bread or spending time on our cuisine. When we reopen, I suspect time is going to be reallocated away from labors of curiosity in the household. We’ll go back to restaurants of course, but the ease and time savings of ordering from home, especially as we continue to work from home on a regular if not all week basis.

This puts some burden on all parties involved to make it work. JET, which already employs drivers, also would seem to have the best core economics, which gives them the most flexibility to adapt to make it work, even if that long term means passing on fees to consumers.

Covid Hangover Effect Vs. Long-Term Outlook

In the near term, here are what some of the players are saying for 2021:

JET in their Q4 press release: “We will prioritise market share over adjusted EBITDA and expect a further acceleration of our order growth in 2021 compared with 2020.”

DASH on their Q4 call: “While we have seen many positive signals from consumers and markets that have temporarily reopened during the pandemic, we acknowledge that vaccination and full reopenings could drive sharper changes in consumer behavior than current data would predict. Consequently, our 2021 full-year guidance reflects this uncertainty.”

Deliveroo in their IPO prospectus: “Given the large opportunity ahead of us, we expect that our GTV will grow 30% to 40% in 2021, and will, in the medium term, continue to grow 20% to 25%.”

Uber on their Q4 call: “As we progress throughout the year, the Delivery EBITDA should improve significantly, and we remain confident in achieving breakeven at some point in 2021. Putting it all together, we expect total company gross bookings to return to year-on-year growth in Q1 despite the current COVID impacts in Mobility as Delivery continues to drive strong growth.”

Set aside for a moment what 2021 looks like. I think 2023 is likely to see meaningfully more orders for JET + GRUB than in 2020. I suspect the end user will see more fees than they do now, but also that the convenience will be worth it. Here’s for example how Olo’s S-1 characterizes it:

However, consumer spending on restaurants is expected to rebound to $1.1 trillion by 2024 according to analysis by The Freedonia Group. Growing consumer demand for convenience has made off-premise consumption, which includes take-out, drive-thru, and delivery orders, the single largest contributor to restaurant industry growth. Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, off-premise consumption accounted for 60% of restaurant orders in 2020, and was expected to contribute 70% to 80% of total restaurant industry growth in the next five years, according to the National Restaurant Association. Meanwhile, delivery continues to grow as a percentage of sales. The average portion of total sales from third-party delivery in the 12 months ending August 2019 was 6.5%. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was expected to increase to 10% in 2020. As consumers have become accustomed to the immediate convenience of on-demand commerce, they are demanding the same digital experience from restaurants, placing significant pressure on restaurants to deploy solutions. This demand has only accelerated since the onset of COVID-19, as on-demand commerce has become a necessity for the majority of restaurants.

There are competitors of a sort who are trying to work more directly with restaurants – Olo works with major chains to give them an "on-demand commerce platform", Flipdish helps restaurants fulfill their own orders, ZeroStoreFront was founded by a former Grubhub employee (ex-Grubber?) – and the current logistics competitors are well capitalized and unlikely to fade quickly. I think JET’s structural advantages and its focus on the restaurant industry, as well as a model that allows it to work more closely with the restaurant industry, will enable it to maintain its position and continue to grow with or faster than the industry.

Putting Numbers On The Name

What does that get you? Before JET's report and guidance of accelerating order growth came out, I tried to model what I thought was a reasonable base case – 10% order growth this year (matching their Q1 growth last year, which when you balance out a strong H1 and a slower H2 sounds about right for 2021), and then some acceleration in 2022 and 2023, as well as upside in average order rates and take rate. GRUB is incorporated into the base from the get-go. I put on a 20% operating margin and a 28% tax rate as bogeys to assess 2024 earnings, and get 5.54 euros/share earnings. That has us at 15x 2024 earnings.

Now, that number is a little silly, both because the margin is sure to be wrong one way or another, and I don’t know what 15x uncertain 2024 earnings really mean. I’m trying to get direction of opportunity right rather than specific numbers. For example, here’s a scenario where orders are flat, which would mean negative in the back half of 2021, and no real leverage in order value or take rates.

24.7x 2024 earnings are also no bargain. But I think my modeling is conservative. Grubhub’s numbers last year showed good leverage once you factor out the money they spent or didn’t earn in restaurant support programs/fee caps. JET’s are harder to sort out because of the JustEat merger, but they’ve demonstrated they can make money. And I do think this category will grow well through this decade. Here’s one last scenario where order growth accelerates but profitability is challenged through 2024.

Again, this is illustrative. The embedded implication, I suppose, is that JET’s ability to produce EBITDA ex-acquisition costs will allow them to play the defensive delivery game until the regulatory scales and/or other pressures wear their competitors out. These ‘terminal’ 2024 numbers illustrate that you don’t need a lot for the endgame to be attractive to JET.

Final Comments

I should say I find the different apps largely interchangeable as a consumer in Spain. From a consumer perspective, a baseline level of service and enough selection may be all that matters. We have switched off between Glovo, Uber Eats, a company that uses Flipdish, and JustEat. Our loyalty is somewhat ephemeral, and this isn’t a Peter Lynch thesis, in other words.

The presence of food delivery in our lives doesn’t feel ephemeral to me, however. And JET – which got no real market upside from an unprecedented spike in customer interest, and has proven they can fulfill this consumer need profitably – seems positioned to me to outlast the competition and be a category leader. If that is the case, the valuation seems eminently reasonable. And if not? We can reevaluate either way in 2-3 years.