In a previous report, I had a look at the Q4 2020 earnings of Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) and what I noted is that sequentially there was not much improvement visible, but with the typical winter months in combination with the pandemic, it was hard to actually show sequential improvements in the results.

However, I did see significant improvement in aircraft leasing and depreciation costs, and with a turnaround plan in place, there should be significant improvement in the leasing costs giving Norwegian cost flexibility as it becomes a smaller airline. In this report, I have a look at what the fleet reductions look like. I will have a look at the fleet by the end of 2019 and show what the fleet currently looks like and where it will be heading. Since Norwegian has an all-Boeing (NYSE:BA) fleet, this is of course also of interest to Boeing and its investors.

Norwegian fleet

Table 1: Norwegian fleet end 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

As a starting point, I take the Norwegian fleet at the end of 2019 and I have split the fleet not just by type but also by ownership. So there were 37 Boeing 787 aircraft and 30% of those were owned. For the Boeing 737-800, 40% was owned and for the MAX fleet that percentage was 77%. In total around 40% of the fleet was owned. There are two ways to look at that. The first way is that it gives around 40% of the fleet to engage in sale-and-leaseback transactions to increase liquidity. The other way to view it's that there are many aircraft that can be returned to lessors to reduce lease payments or for which a power by the hour contract can be applied as Norwegian has agreed on with lessors.

Changes to the fleet

Table 2: Norwegian fleet development (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What is already known is that Norwegian will become a smaller company shedding all its wide body aircraft from the fleet as the airline will focus on the Nordic markets at first and expand more toward Europe later on also requiring fewer Boeing 737 aircraft. That means that from the fleet of 156 aircraft 53 aircraft will remain as indicated by Norwegian in a presentation to creditors.

With the long haul operations having come to an end, four Boeing 787-9 aircraft already were removed and the other 33 aircraft will be returned to lessors or sold. Over the course of 2020, 21 Boeing 737-800 aircraft were removed from the fleet and the airline has decided not to proceed with the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 which from a near-term cost perspective does make sense. So, 18 aircraft will be leaving the fleet. That indicates that from the Boeing 737-800 fleet another 27 aircraft will be removed.

What the composition between owned and leased aircraft will look like remains to be seen, but if the ratios remain more or less the same, there will be 45 leased aircraft and eight owned aircraft, but it's going to depend on the company's liquidity position and flexibility requirements. Having owned aircraft will reduce the cash costs as the costs of the assets will be depreciation, which is a non-cash item, but the airline also could opt to sell its aircraft and primarily use lease aircraft. Since Norwegian has agreed with lessors on power by the hour contracts through 2022, that would give the company a flexible cash cost component that it can flex based on demand requirements.

Redeliveries

With the demand profile currently being extremely low for new aircraft, the big question is how successful lessors can be in placing the aircraft with new operators and how successful Norwegian can be selling the aircraft to new customers. Four Boeing 787 aircraft have been removed so far; Two are registered with Avolon now and two have been delivered by AerCap (AER) to Neos. So out of a leased fleet of 26 Dreamliners, 15% has been redelivered and AerCap has received Letters of Intent for some of the aircraft as well. At the moment it does seem like part of the Dreamliner fleet will be placed with a new airline that will take over the role of Norwegian Long Haul.

For the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft there don't seem to be any takers yet, but the decision to get rid of these aircraft also has been made fairly recently. I believe over time we might be seeing some lessors taking the plunge and take those aircraft from Norwegian.

For the Boeing 737-800, 10 aircraft out of the 21 removed aircraft have already found a new operator and 4 aircraft are back with their lessors. So, I'd say that despite the current demand profile for air travel there certainly are successes placing these aircraft with new customers and as lessors gain more confidence in the market as more of the Norwegian aircraft previously leased to the airline are being redelivered chances also increase that lessors will be looking to acquire the airline's excess capacity at attractive terms.

Conclusion

Norwegian will shrink from 131 aircraft to an airline with 50 aircraft for operations plus three spare aircraft. The airline will be eliminating the Boeing 787 fleet as its focus is now on the Nordic market and later on the European market. The airline also will remove the Boeing 737 MAX from the fleet focusing on the Boeing 737-800 fleet which has lower depreciation and lease costs. So, that's a cost-driven decision that I believe does make sense and I do think that some time in the future if Norwegian will become successful, it will once again consider adding the Boeing 737 MAX.

Previously there had been some concerns on the ability to place the excess capacity with other operators. For the Boeing 787 this might indeed be the case, because the current market conditions are not favoring wide body or international travels but there are always chances for airlines and lessors that look at the opportunities to acquire aircraft at a low price now and utilize them for the next 10-20 years. For the Boeing 737-800, we are seeing that around half of the fleet that has been removed since 2020 already was placed with a new operator.

That also gives Norwegian better opportunities to sell aircraft to these lessors if needed. There still is a big number of aircraft that needs to be sold or replaced, and especially for the wide body aircraft it won't be easy, but the arrangements with lessors will make Norwegian more agile in a very challenging market environment while lessors can use the current market weakness to acquire aircraft at attractive prices.