Elevator Pitch

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is referred to "the world's second-largest payment processor" after global market leader Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) in a May 21, 2020 Reuters news article. In this article, I compare Visa with Mastercard to see which financial stock is the better buy.

Visa's and Mastercard's most recent quarterly financial results were above market expectations, and both of them also saw a significant improvement on a QoQ basis. The key differences between Visa and Mastercard lie with their mix of debit/credit card transactions, geographic exposure and relative emphasis on the B2C/B2B markets.

I think that Visa is the better buy because of its larger exposure to debit card transactions and the US market, on top on the fact that it is cheaper than Mastercard.

Visa Stock

I analyze Visa, Inc. in this section of the article by evaluating the company's recent quarterly financial results and highlighting three key areas where V is differentiated from Mastercard Incorporated.

Visa announced its 1Q FY 2021 (YE September 30) financial results on January 28, 2021. Although the company's top line and bottom line were both down YoY in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Visa's financial performance exceeded market expectations.

V's revenue decreased by -6% YoY to $5,687 million in 1Q FY 2021, but this represented a QoQ growth rate of +11% as compared to Visa's 4Q FY 2020 revenue of $5,101 million. As a comparison, Visa, Inc's top line was down -17% for both 3Q FY 2020 and 4Q FY 2020. Furthermore, Visa's actual 1Q FY 2021 revenue was $180 million higher than market consensus revenue estimates.

The company's non-GAAP earnings per share declined by -3% YoY from $1.46 in 1Q FY 2020 to $1.42 in 1Q FY 2021. This was a significant improvement as compared to the -22% and -28% YoY decline in non-GAAP earnings per share for Visa in 3Q FY 2020 and 4Q FY 2020, respectively. Also, Visa's 1Q FY 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share was 11% above sell-side analysts' forecasts of $1.28. In the company's recent earnings release, Visa noted that its non-GAAP numbers "exclude equity investment gains and losses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and non-recurring acquisition-related costs."

The key reason for Visa's lower top line and bottom line on a YoY basis in the most recent quarter is a decrease in cross-border volume, as a result of travel restrictions imposed in various parts of the world to combat COVID-19. Visa, Inc's total cross-border volume and cross-border volume excluding transaction conducted within Europe fell by -33% YoY and -21% YoY, respectively in 1Q FY 2021.

A recovery in cross-border volume is expected to be a key driver of Visa's earnings growth in the quarters ahead. At its 1Q FY 2021 results briefing on January 28, 2021, Visa, Inc highlighted that "cross-border growth is poised to recover sharply once vaccines facilitate reopening of borders." It also noted that "if the cross-border business comes back in a meaningful way", this will translate into "much better growth on the top line than that double-digit increase in expenses that we're planning."

Based on S&P Capital IQ data, the market expects Visa to grow its revenue by +6% YoY and +18% YoY for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Sell-side analysts also see the company increasing its non-GAAP earnings per share by +9% and +25% YoY, respectively for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Moving on, I will be going into detail about Visa, Inc in three key areas where the company is differentiated from its key competitor and peer, Mastercard Incorporated.

Firstly, Visa derived approximately 60% of the company's gross dollar volume in calendar year 2020 from debit programs, while Mastercard had a relatively lower 54% of its gross dollar volume last year coming from debit programs. In absolute terms, Visa's gross dollar volume of $6,788 billion for 2020 was almost twice as large as Mastercard's 2020 gross dollar volume of $3,431 billion.

Having a larger debit program is a positive in the current environment, and such trends could last beyond the pandemic.

Visa emphasized at the KBW Payments FinTech Conference on February 23, 2021 that "we've seen a real shift from cash to Visa debit cards at the point of sale" in calendar year 2020. While the company acknowledged that "credit will absolutely rebound to pre-COVID growth levels" in time to come, Visa also stressed that "consumers are not using credit cards more for consumer behavior and preference-driven reasons" and "debit will emerge structurally stronger than it was pre COVID."

Specifically, Visa, Inc mentioned at the recent KBW Payments FinTech Conference that the coronavirus pandemic has prompted more consumers to use debit cards (as opposed to cash) for transactions that are of a smaller dollar value, and the increased penetration rate of e-commerce is also a driver of higher debit card transactions (i.e. most new e-commerce users are paying with debit cards rather than credit cards as they make the transition from cash) . In my opinion, this will be positive for Visa, which has a large debit program as compared to its rival Mastercard.

Secondly, Visa has a relatively smaller exposure to international markets outside the US as compared with Mastercard. Prior to COVID-19, Visa and Mastercard generated 39% and 30% of their respectively gross dollar volume from the US in calendar year 2019.

Visa's relatively larger exposure to the US market has been favorable for the company in the most recent quarter. V's gross dollar volume was up +5% YoY in 1Q FY 2021 (fourth quarter of calendar year 2020), while MA's gross dollar volume only increased marginally by +1% in the same quarter. This is likely attributable to the stronger recovery in transaction volume in the US as compared to other parts of the world. With the US ahead of many other countries in terms of the progress of the vaccine rollout program, Visa with its larger contribution from the US market could continue to out-perform Mastercard in the near-term.

Thirdly, Visa has a relatively stronger emphasis on the B2C (Business To Consumer) payments market, while Mastercard is more focused on opportunities in the B2B (Business To Business) payments market.

One example is Visa Direct, which is "a real-time payments network for business and person-to-person (P2P) payments" for which Visa is "just starting to see the momentum in the US", according to a February 2021 article published on Visa's website. Visa noted at the company's 1Q FY 2021 earnings call on January 28, 2021 that "Visa Direct has the ability to grow on a number of vectors" and mentioned that "all these B2C use cases, things like food and grocery delivery and online gaming and insurance claim payouts" are still "in the early innings of a baseball game in terms of our ability to continue to make progress and drive those."

Another example is that Visa is clearly interested in deals in the B2C space. Bloomberg reported on January 13, 2021 that Visa "walked away from a proposed $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid Inc." after "facing a prolonged antitrust fight with the U.S. Justice Department." In its investor presentation explaining the rationale for the proposed deal involving Plaid earlier, Visa had highlighted that a deal with Plaid will lead to "enhanced coverage of P2P and B2C use cases by integrating connector and payment services for fintechs." The failed Plaid deal has not deterred Visa from further merger & acquisition opportunities, with the company stressing at its recent result briefing that "we will look to partner and we will look to buy, and it will be a combination of capabilities and approaches that will allow us to continue to be a player in this space."

Mastercard Stock

In this section of the article, I will review Mastercard's recent 4Q 2020 results and continue to touch on the areas where Mastercard Incorporated operates differently from its peer Visa, Inc.

Mastercard reported the company's 4Q 2020 financial results on January 28, 2021. Similar to Visa, Mastercard delivered a QoQ improvement in its financial performance in the most recent quarter, and its quarterly revenue & earnings surprised on the upside when compared with consensus estimates.

MA's YoY revenue decline has narrowed from -19% in 2Q 2020 and -14% in 3Q 2020 to -7% in 4Q 2020. On a QoQ basis, Mastercard's top line increased by +7% to $4,120 million in the most recent quarter, and this was better than sell-side analysts' 4Q 2020 revenue forecast of $4,010 million.

Mastercard's adjusted diluted earnings per share fell by -16% YoY from $1.96 in 4Q 2019 to $1.64 in 4Q 2020. But the company's 4Q 2020 adjusted diluted EPS was still higher than its 3Q 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.60 and market consensus diluted earnings per share of $1.52. Mastercard disclosed in its 4Q 2020 earnings release that its adjusted earnings per share "exclude the impact of gains and losses on the company's equity investments" and other non-recurring and non-core items.

Looking ahead, market consensus sees Mastercard's top line expanding by +18% YoY for both this year and next year, respectively. Sell-side analysts also expect the company's adjusted earnings per share to grow by +24% YoY and +29% YoY, respectively. The sell-side consensus numbers were sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

On the surface, it seems that Mastercard boasts superior growth prospects compared with Visa. But this is misleading, as Mastercard benefits from a lower base as its adjusted earnings per share fell by -17% YoY in FY 2020, while Visa's non-GAAP earnings per share was only down by -7% in the most recent fiscal year. More importantly, I think that the market might not have incorporated the sustained growth in debit card transactions and the relative strength of the US market vis-a-vis rest of the world in the revenue and earnings forecasts for both companies.

Notably, Mastercard's financial performance in the most recent quarter was inferior to that of Visa, as Visa had a relatively narrower decline in its top line and bottom line as highlighted above. This is likely due to differences between the two companies, especially with respect to the mix of debit/credit card transactions and geographic exposure.

As mentioned in the preceding section, Mastercard has a smaller debit business as compared to Visa, and debit programs accounted for a relatively lower proportion of the company's gross dollar volume vis-a-vis Visa.

At its 4Q 2020 earnings call on January 28, 2021, Mastercard acknowledged that debit card transactions increased during the pandemic period. It noted that "in a downturn, debit is all generally preferred" as "people really want to spend the money that they have and avoid taking on extra burden in terms of additional debt."

It is also noteworthy that Mastercard is expanding its debit business. MA disclosed at the company's recent results briefing that its "debit share in the U.K. from low single digits to approximately one-third of the market" following recent wins. Mastercard also highlighted that it will be "the network partner for the Citi (C) Plex account on Google Pay" which "will include a digital debit Mastercard." This might be an indirect endorsement of Visa's views (highlighted in the preceding section) that debit cards could see structural growth post-Covid.

Separately, a December 18, 2020 Morningstar research report mentioned that "Mastercard looks to be in a better position (vis-a-vis Visa) to benefit from international growth, as its relative market share is higher outside the U.S." In the preceding section of the article, I already noted that Mastercard has a larger exposure to international markets outside the US as compared with Visa.

Mastercard's relatively larger exposure to international markets is a negative in the current market environment. As an illustration, MA's gross dollar volume for international markets was flattish in 4Q 2020 at $1,220 billion as compared to $1,223 billion in 4Q 2019. In contrast, Mastercard Incorporated's US market saw a +4% YoY growth in gross dollar volume from $507 billion in 4Q 2019 to $527 billion in 4Q 2020. This validates my views that payment transactions in the US are recovering faster than the rest of the world, and this trend could continue for a while.

Another key difference between Mastercard and Visa lies with their relative focus on the B2C/B2B markets.

Mastercard places a stronger emphasis on the B2B market, and it sees more untapped opportunities in the B2B market as compared to the B2C market. At the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference on February 10, 2021, MA said that consumers "have started to experience from a consumer standpoint the value of the digital transaction", but similar trends on "the B2B side" have not "resulted in meaningful shifts in volume and in revenue" yet. Specifically, Mastercard noted that there is "increased dialogue and demand for moving away from cash and check to electronic forms of payment in the B2B environment", but "the ecosystem is not completely ready to handle that mass shift which has taken place."

In other words, there are growth opportunities in the B2B payments market, but they could take a longer time to bear fruit. This means that the positive impact of Mastercard's efforts in the B2B market might not be visible in the company's results in the near-term.

Is Visa Or Mastercard A Buy?

I have clearly outlined the differences between Visa and Mastercard in the earlier sections of this article. Visa and Mastercard are similar in the sense that both companies will benefit from credit returning "to pre-COVID growth levels" and debit becoming "structurally stronger than it was pre COVID", as per Visa's comments at the KBW Payments FinTech Conference on February 23, 2021.

But I think that Visa is the better buy because of its larger exposure to debit card transactions and the US market for reasons highlighted above, on top on the fact that it is cheaper than Mastercard. The market values Visa at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 40.7 times and 32.4 times, respectively; while Mastercard trades at 47.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 36.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E. Consensus numbers were obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risk factors for Visa and Mastercard are a slower-than-expected recovery in cross-border volume, and a longer-than-expected time for transaction volume to be restored to pre-pandemic levels.