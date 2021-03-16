Investment thesis

Cloudera's (NYSE:CLDR) accelerating efforts into cloud services is a negative for revenue recognition in the short term, but the correct strategy to secure longer term growth of predictable earnings. With the shares on free cash flow yield of 4.0%, we remain buyers.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The outlook for the business as Cloudera's business model shifts from non-recurring revenues to annual recurring revenues.

The resultant picture for free cash flow generation.

We will take each one in turn.

From non-recurring to recurring

An area we did not cover in our initial piece is the impact of Cloudera's reported earnings with its shift to cloud services from on-premises on revenue recognition. This transformation is occurring faster than we anticipated, and will have a negative impact on reported sales growth into FY1/2022.

The company gave revenue growth guidance of approximately 3% YoY for Q1 FY1/2022, and 6% YoY for FY1/2022.

FY1/2022 revenue growth guidance versus underlying indicators

Source: Company, created by author

We believe other key performance indicators at Q4 FY1/21 provide a clearer picture of the outlook for Cloudera. We first take a look at current RPO which grew 13% YoY - these are amounts invoiced to clients for subscriptions for the next 12 months, and show that near-term visibility is high. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew at 10% YoY, which provides an indication that even with no selling activity YoY recurring revenues should still grow comfortably YoY.

The discrepancy in underlying growth trends with company guidance on revenue growth come from stepping back from non-recurring consulting fees. There is also the shift to cloud services from on-premises which means charging customers on a consumption 'pay-as-you-go' basis as opposed to fixed term license fees.

This does mean near-term weakness in sales growth. However, it does provide two positives - an improving sales mix, and better earnings visibility. As the cloud service Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) was launched in Q3 FY1/2021, gross margins have risen. There is significant scope for high operating margins down the line.

Quarterly gross margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

In order to state that the cloud offering is seeing customer success, it would have to show a high net expansion rate (the net retention rate). Management reported a rate of 120% for existing customers who migrated from legacy to cloud systems in Q4 FY1/2021. This is a high level, demonstrating customer success, and hence high earnings visibility from a growing recurring revenue stream.

A slow pace in FY1/2022 revenue growth can be viewed as necessary growing pains. Cloudera wants ARR which is a predictable earnings stream, but needs to see growth slow temporarily as one-off sales opportunities are dropped. Shifting customers over form legacy to cloud may take time, but if initial net expansion rates are at 120% this is an encouraging sign and we think this is the strategically the right thing to do.

Investors need to be aware of the mechanics of this slowdown - it is not due to losing customers or an uncompetitive roll-out of their cloud offering.

Now we look at the free cash flow outlook.

Free cash flow

Management has guided that it will continue to invest in the business into FY1/2022. Sales and marketing have been highlighted as key areas to grow YoY to support the roll-out of the CDP. Consequently, guidance for adjusted FY GAAP operating profit is flattish YoY.

Despite the launch of the CDP and focus on generating ARR, we see that Cloudera managed to generate record levels of free cash flow in Q4 FY1/2021. Cash flow from operating activities saw a major boost in Q4 FY1/2021 reaching record levels to date.

Quarterly free cash flow trend

Source: Company, created by author

Cloudera has proven that it can generate free cash flow in FY1/2021. With the cloud offering ramping, we believe this profile will continue to strengthen. Consensus forecasts are still plugging in consecutive growth in free cash flow for FY1/2022 and FY1/2023.

Valuations

With a positive outlook for free cash flow generation, the shares are trading on a 4.0% free cash flow yield for FY1/2022. This looks attractive to us, given that many cloud businesses are burning cash to generate a steep growth curve. This free cash flow generation profile demonstrates that the business is truly creating value, and with increasing ARR a more predictable cash flow stream is likely to follow.

Free cash flow and yield

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

Cloudera does not have a direct peer, but we have comparative free cash flow yields from companies in hybrid cloud databases and data analytics. MongoDB (MDB) has a free cash flow yield of negative 0.3%, Alteryx (AYX) is on 0.7%, Palantir (PLTR) on 0.2% and Snowflake (SNOW) on negative 1.4%. Whilst these peers have substantially higher sales growth profiles, we believe that Cloudera is making a successful and attractive transition into a sustainable cash flow generative company with a growing recurring revenue stream.

On an adjusted PER basis the shares are trading on 33.1x for FY1/2022. Although this is not a low multiple in isolation, all the aforementioned companies have negative adjusted EPS consensus forecasts. In our view this highlights Cloudera's stronger fundamentals but also reflects a higher level of business maturity.

Risks

Cloudera has registered only 2 quarters of performance of its CDP cloud offering aimed at providing a hybrid cloud solution. Initial signs are promising but the track record is far too short to draw a conclusion that this strategy will see long term successful deployment. Currently, efforts are being made mostly on migrating existing clients from legacy environments - customer churn therefore must be maintained at a minimum or there will be problems down the line as CRPO start to weaken.

The growth outlook for the longer term will depend on gaining new clients - there are some signs of this already as ARR growth was partly contributed by new accounts wins (said to be around 30%), but this will have to show scale and on a sustained basis. Cloudera is viewed as a technology solution that has a relatively niche following, so gaining scale may take some time as lead times can be lengthy particularly for the larger size assignments.

When launching a new product or service the key risk is excessive amounts of sales and marketing spend to drive new customer wins. During FY1/2021, 33% of total revenue was spent on sales and marketing which we believe to be a manageable level. If this proportion was to significantly escalate (to say above 50% plus) than there will be problems over how much free cash flow the business can generate into FY1/2022 and beyond.

Finally, going forwards management should give full disclosure in terms of key performance indicators to illustrate the strategic business shift to cloud services. This is to make sure that investors fully appreciate the more meaningful underlying metrics of the business, as opposed to looking too closely at the headline reported numbers to assess Cloudera's performance.

Conclusion

We feel management were guilty of springing a negative surprise in terms of the velocity at which Cloudera was shifting away from its non-strategic on-premises business. A more measured approach could have resulted in firmer revenue guidance for FY12/2022. However, the shift to cloud is happening now and not accelerating efforts here would have been detrimental in the longer term. Whilst the market may show some disappointment, we believe on balance Cloudera is executing the right strategy. With growth coming from a predictable earnings stream in cloud services, we remain buyers of the shares.