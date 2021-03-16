IGR: NAV Discount Marked A Fantastic Entry, Again
Summary
- The fund has done well since we last wrote on it.
- It has closed the massive discount to the NAV gap to normal levels.
- We go over the numbers today as well as how we played it in the past.
When we last wrote on CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR), it was trading at a discount of close to 20%. We had noted a curious trend then. Which was that IGR's discount (not the stock) peaked in the last five years, twice, near 20%. Both of those times also coincided with REITs were not getting much love.
We concluded that IGR could capitalize on the recovery of the Real Estate sector with its defensive line up of assets. We laid out the best case scenario:
The best-case scenario for investors would be a return to a 10% discount alongside a 20-30% rally in the sector. That would provide a tailwind for 35-45% total returns including distributions. While we like this fund here, we prefer playing the sector by selling selective cash secured puts and covered calls ourselves. We don't currently own this, but it is a good choice for those that want someone else to manage their money.
Source: IGR: A Global Play On Real Estate
To make a long story short, we now have THREE instances where the IGR discount to NAV has peaked near 20%.
The total return for the 4 months or so since then has also not disappointed.
Although we liked IGR in November 2020, we preferred to write options on individual plays in the sector. Did we change our mind though? And why? We get to these answers later. But first, let us review the fund as it stands today.
The Fund
IGR is a closed end fund that holds publicly traded real estate securities diversified across sectors and regions. About 60% of the fund is invested in US via common or preferred shares.
Source: IGR
Its primary aim is to provide high current income to its investors and to that end invests upwards of 80% of its assets in income-producing investments, including REITs.
Top Holdings
IGR's portfolio of 81 securities was valued at $1.23 billion at the end of February 2021. The fund is heavily concentrated and the top 10 made up 43% of the total assets.
Source: IGR
The bulk of the top 10 are in defensive sectors including Tower REITs and Industrial and Self Storage assets. While this is a global REIT, only two non-US stocks grace the top 10. Yes, we see more retail than the last time, but with the economies reopening and the vaccine rollout, this should strike less of a fear in investors' hearts than if they sighted this in 2020. Besides, look at the abundance of the "good" REIT sectors in this list.
The fund managers also noted regarding their conscious choice to buy the over-sold sectors in the latter part of 2020.
In the second half of the year, we selectively added stocks that represented "great value" and had been "over-sold" in the net lease, mall and grocery-anchored shopping centre sectors. We funded these by selling some stocks that had outperformed strongly earlier this year, particularly in the data centre sector.
Source: 2020 Annual Report
Distributions
IGR distributes $0.05 monthly, and that has remained unchanged since 2016, pandemic including. When we last wrote about it, IGR was yielding over 10%.
It still yields about 8% on market price, which is more or less in line with the last few years. Barring 2017, return of capital or ROC, however, has formed a healthy chunk of the distributions in the last five years.
Source: 2020 Annual Report
A cursory glance at the top 10 holdings will tell you that there is no way that IGR can fund its distributions just through underlying holdings cash flow. The bulk of its REITs yield far, far less than what it actually distributes.
Yes, the REIT does use some leverage but that is more than offset by management fee drain.
Hence, IGR relies on capital appreciation to make up the shortfall of distributions funded by net investment income. In this regard, IGR has succeeded. This is reflected in the NAV staying around the $8 range despite the what should have been depletive ROC distributions.
Performance
IGR has provided decent returns to its investors since inception.
Source: IGR
While it made up some of the distance since last November, it has still come in under the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). It however, continues to outperform the Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI).
Some of the underperformance against its US brethren is due to its over distribution policy. You will almost always see managed distribution funds underperform as the fund has to often "sell low". Some underperformance has also come simply because it has non-US holdings and as can be seen above, US has outperformed (VNQ>VNQI).
How We Played It
While we traditionally use only Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls for our portfolio, the vaccine announcement by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) did force us to run to this fund. We bought this and Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) on November 9, 2020. As the discount to NAV narrowed and we found more individual opportunities, we closed out both positions.
Conclusion
IGR is an interesting choice to get some non-US exposure while sticking close to home for the bulk of the portfolio. We got into it as a way of quickly gaining exposure on a day when the markets were jumping around and it was hard to sensibly deploy Cash Secured puts or Covered calls on individual plays. Now, we are past that phase and more importantly, the discount gap has notably closed. We are now downgrading this to a neutral rating. This does not mean that we expect it to go down. It just means that the risk-reward is not as compelling. This is especially true on the discount to NAV which has appreciably narrowed. We will keep an eye on this, and if the market develops a disdain for REITs and blows out the discount, we will be all over this.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.