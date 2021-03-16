Photo by guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Leonardo DRS (DRS) has filed to raise $670 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a range of defense-related products and services primarily to U.S. military branches.

DRS has produced profits and free cash flow, but is a slow growing firm in an uncertain industry, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company and Technology

Arlington, Virginia,-based DRS was founded as a division of parent firm Leonardo SpA to develop technologies that can be applied across a range of military applications and operating environments.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer William Lynn III, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously the Deputy Secretary of Defense for the United States from 2009 to 2011.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Stryker medium caliber weapon system:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Advanced Sensors

Network Computing & Communications

Integrated Mission Systems

DRS has received at least $4.6 billion from investor parent firm Leonardo SpA.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues relationships with all branches of the U.S. government military and obtains contracts and subcontracts on a bid basis.

The company derived 84% of total revenue from U.S. government contracts, with the U.S. Army and Navy accounting for 43% and 32%, respectively.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 10.2% 2019 10.2%

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, was 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for defense spending was an estimated $1.7 trillion in 2018, with the U.S. accounting for 37.8% of that amount, or approximately $643 billion.

Annual spend between 2014 and 2018 grew at a CAGR of 3.6%.

These spending figures exclude veterans' benefits, weapon destruction, demobilization and defense conversion as well as civil defense.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

L3Harris (LHX)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)

FLIR (FLIR)

Cubic (CUB)

Elbit Systems (ESLT)

Others

Financial Performance

DRS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Increased net income

Decreased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 2,778,000,000 2.4% 2019 $ 2,714,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 494,000,000 7.6% 2019 $ 459,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 17.78% 2019 16.91% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 181,000,000 6.5% 2019 $ 163,000,000 6.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ 85,000,000 2019 $ 75,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 125,000,000 2019 $ 157,000,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of December 31, 2020, DRS had $61 million in cash and $1.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $69 million.

IPO Details

DRS’s parent firm Leonardo SpA intends to sell 31.9 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $670 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.36 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22%.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, as all shares are being sold by the firm’s parent company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole CIB, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG and UniCredit Capital Markets.

Commentary

DRS is spinning out from parent firm Leonardo SpA although it will still be a controlled company by the parent firm post-IPO.

The company’s financials have indicated only low growth in percentage terms, but have produced net profits and free cash flow.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been flat as revenue has increased and its General & Administrative efficiency rate was 0.2x in 2020.

The market opportunity for providing military hardware and related software to U.S. military branches is large but subject to the vagaries of contract wins or losses.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 57.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its heavy reliance on the U.S. government military for revenues. While recent financial results have been steady and the company has a long history in the defense business, it still operates on a contract by contract basis, which can lead to "lumpy" financial results.

As for valuation, management is proposing an EV/Revenue of 1.21x versus a basket of publicly held Aerospace/Defense EV/Sales multiples of 2.01x, as compiled by the NYU Stern School in January 2021, so the IPO appears reasonably valued.

While DRS has been a solid performer, producing profits and free cash flow, its revenue growth is lackluster and difficult to predict.

It’s hard to get excited about a slow growing firm in any industry, and in the defense industry with its uncertain, contract-oriented nature, it is an even bigger challenge.

So, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 23, 2021.