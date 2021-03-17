Photo by IconicBestiary/iStock via Getty Images

King of the castle. King of the hill. King of the jungle. King of the blues.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Larry King. Stephen King. B.B. King. Billy Jean King. Nat King Cole.

There really does seem to be something to the name, despite people like Plato's objections. In his Republic, he wrote:

"The society we have described can never grow into a reality or see the light of day, and there will be no end to the troubles of states or indeed… of humanity itself, till philosophers become kings in this world or till those we now call kings and rulers really and truly become philosophers, and political power and philosophy thus come into the same hands…"

But since things are what they are, I'm going to rely on a different author's quote - albeit a very different kind of author with a much different mentality. By that, I mean Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who you might better know of as Lewis Carroll.

In Through the Looking Glass, published in December 1871 - which you might better know as Alice in Wonderland - he told the tale of "The Walrus and the Carpenter." That narrative poem was what Alice herself would have called "peculiar," considering lines that went like this:

"'The time has come,' the walrus said, 'to talk of many things: of shoes and ships - and sealing wax - of cabbages and kings.'"

I guess that's proof that even a broken (old-school) clock is right twice a day.

(Source)

A Powerful Money-Making Monarch

Sometimes, it really is just time to talk about shoes and ships and cabbages. Though, like the walrus, I'm not actually going to touch on those topics today.

But the kings part? That, I believe, always is relevant.

Don't worry. I don't aim to fill your newsfeed with more stories about royal drama. Besides, there isn't an actual king in that British bunch, only a variety of princes, from Philip to Charles to William to Harry.

That's no disrespect meant to any of them, for the record. The same goes for my statement that even Queen Elizabeth II doesn't have the kind of power we tend to associate with monarchs. As World Atlas states:

"The British government, commonly known as 'Her Majesty's Government,' is the central government of the United Kingdom. The government is headed by the prime minister, who appoints other ministers… "The government of the United Kingdom is accountable to the Parliament, a principle known as 'responsible government.' The monarch does not make an open political decision, but all the decisions are made by the Parliament and the government."

Perhaps less relevant but still interesting is this next part:

"The Parliament of the U.K. has two levels: House of Lords (Upper) and the House of Commons (Lower). The House of Commons is more powerful and can overrule the amendments of the House of Lords."

If any of that sounds familiar to my many American readers, it should. Our Founding Fathers were hardly operating in a vacuum. They were born British citizens and even fought under British assumptions of how the world should work.

Maybe that's why your born-and-raised South Carolinian REIT analyst here enjoys the idea of dividend kings so much?

Then again, maybe it's just because they're such powerful money-making machines.

(Source)

Federal Realty Has a Lasting Legacy

Dividend kings, of course, are dividend-paying stocks that don't pause their payouts. They have 50-year track records of faithfully doling out dividends to their investors… at least.

And, for the record, those track records include raising those payouts every single year.

While there are many real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have that goal in mind - and many more were doing a slow-but-steady job of getting there before the pandemic - there's only one that's actually been able to achieve it.

If you're a regular reader of mine, you already know I'm leading up to Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). In fact, even if you just began following me, there's a decent chance you know.

I covered this stand-out company in my March 14 article, "5 REIT Picks for Spring Break."

Now, I'm more than happy to include Federal Realty in such so-called listicle-type writeups. It fit very well into that one's thesis… which was REITs that can help fund the vacation you so soundly deserve.

At the same time, this company being what it is deserves its own piece as well. To back that belief up, just think about all the downs the last 50 years has included, like the:

1970s energy crisis

Savings and loan crisis in the '80s

1990's recession - which weighed heavily on commercial real estate especially

The dot.com bubble bursting in the early 2000s

9/11

The subprime mortgage crisis coming to a head in 2008 - another real-estate hating recession

The 2020 shutdowns

Yet Federal Realty took each one in stride, cutting back or adding on appropriately. More than appropriately, in fact. It handled those economic impacts like a pro.

Even like a king.

Honestly, with that kind of noble approach, not to mention results, I think even Plato would approve.

Federal Realty's Business Model on Full Display

Federal Realty is a fully integrated shopping center REIT that owns 101 properties. That includes mixed-use buildings, open-air shopping centers, and about 2,900 residential units.

Founded in 1962, the company has the longest record of paying and increasing dividends in REIT history. It's now up to 53 consecutive years of faithfully doing so.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

There are several reasons FRT has become the "king of the castle." Though I'll start with its quality real estate.

Its portfolio of properties is strategically constructed to target first-ring suburbs of eight major metropolitan markets:

Silicon Valley

Los Angeles

Chicago

D.C.

Boston

New York

Philadelphia

As illustrated below, Federal Realty has the best demographics in the shopping center sector. The areas it operates in boast $127,000 average household incomes and 170,000 average population sizes.

(Source: Regency Investor Presentation)

With such quality offerings, it only makes sense that it can charge the highest rents as well:

(Source: Regency Investor Presentation)

FRT also has a diversified platform in which the income is broken down as follows:

Mixed-use: 35%

Grocery-anchored: 24%

Super regional: 25%

Power center: 11%

Other: 5%

Over 75% of those shopping centers have a grocery component, for the record. And no retail tenant represents more than 2.7% of annualized base rent.

In fact, its top 25 tenants only account for 28% of ABR.

FRT does have 15% exposure to restaurants (8% full-service) and 4% exposure to fitness. As you well know, these categories are considered high-risk still.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

But neither stop us from being bullish on this dividend king.

Our COVID-19 Calendar on Federal Realty

Here are a few comments we made about this stellar though definitely damaged company throughout last year:

April 2020: Even with a 10% reduction in (funds from operations) FFO per share, Federal Realty has plenty of capacity to continue paying and increasing its dividends. Although not immediate, we do see a strong price appreciation opportunity that translates into annualized returns of around 19%.

May 2020: Within a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, a modest 2.5% or less position in FRT, from today's most attractive valuation in 12 years, could deliver both generous and growing income, as well as (17%-25% compound annual growth rate) long-term total returns.

October 2020: We acknowledge the risks involved. Yet its 5.4% dividend yield and long-term potential creates significant rewards potential.

November 2020: We still believe Federal Realty can generate strong total-return CAGRs moving forward. Investors buying shares today could be setting themselves up to generate total annualized returns of about 16.5%.

And here's one more, though from just last month:

February 2021: We're not losing sleep over our investment in Federal Realty because we have strong confidence that the most dependable dividend in REITdom will remain safe.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

We bought shares of it for the Cash Is King Portfolio on August 13, 2020, at $86. And shares have returned 32.4% since - vs. 21.2% for the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ).

(Sharesight)

Part of that is because all 101 of FRT's shopping centers remained open and operating throughout the shutdowns.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

And it marked improved collections every quarter last year:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

On the most recent earnings call, CEO Don Wood explained:

"… when you bifurcate our entire portfolio between the 75% or so of essential service-type shopping centers that we own and the retail component of the 25% or so of our properties that are mixed-use or lifestyle-oriented, performance varies greatly as far as percentage of rent collected or percentage of operating income diminution from last year pre-Covid. Predictably, it's what you would think. "The mixed use and lifestyle tenancy, heavy in restaurants, theaters, gyms, and the like has been disproportionately hurt by the shutdowns. There is no real news there. You all know that. But the irony is that those assets represent not only some of the best real estate that Federal Realty owns, but arguably some of the best, most desirable retail real estate in the country. That's not changing."

Remember folks, at the end of the day… it really does boil down to location, location, location.

Federal Realty and Its Fortress Balance Sheet

Federal Realty didn't cut its dividend in 2020. It raised it, just like always. One of the primary reasons for that capability was its disciplined capital structure.

Last October, it raised $400 million of unsecured notes in a green bond. And in December, it repaid $500 million of unsecured notes.

Also in December, FRT sold $170 million in assets for a blended in-place yield inside of 4%. That left the company with plenty of dry powder: $800 million of cash available and an undrawn $1 billion credit facility.

No debt is due until 2023.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

During a recent Citi conference interview, Wood explained:

"Our company came into COVID with a really strong balance sheet. And that's important because that allows flexibility of how you handle things a little differently than if it's not as strong, obviously… "We (also) kept the dividend. And it was really, really important. I know not everybody agrees with us on this… And I do want to make sure that two weeks from now when my annual shareholder letter is published, that you do read the rationale that I've got in there… Because to us, it's part of the REIT bargain. It's a critical thing, not just for today. Personally, I'm waiting with bated breath to read Wood's letter and then interview him about it."

The Earnings: Past, Present, and Future

Year-over-year relative to Q4-19, Federal Realty saw a direct negative net impact of $0.37 per share in Q4-20. As noted earlier, collections improved from the previous quarters' 72% and 85% levels to 89%.

But, for the full year, the dividend king REIT saw a decline of 29% in FFO per share year-over-year:

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Comparing that to the payout ratio based on year-over-year numbers, FRT's full-year payout ratio was 96%. And it was 107% in Q4-20:

(Source: FAST Graphs)

FRT has an extensive coverage spectrum, with 15 analysts weighing in on its 2021 and 2022 forecasts. Using FAST Graph data of their estimates, FRT should claw back to its normal payout ratio of around 75% in 2023.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

Here's a snapshot of FRT's iQ safety score in comparison to its peer-related metrics:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

As you can see below, FRT is trading at 9% below our "buy below" target. And shares are now yielding 4.2%:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

While shares are moving closer to fair value, we continue to hold the company in both the Cash Is King and Durable Income portfolios. We're thrilled we were able to purchase shares at very attractive levels - recognizing that we were also accumulating stock in a portfolio of irreplaceable trophy assets.

It's true that Federal Realty came extremely closely to losing its "Dividend King" status last year. And it's not out of the woods yet.

However, the value of this gem is worth far more than we bought into it during the worst of 2020. Plus, its exceptional real estate will produce profits for decades.

In closing, I'll quote from Alice again from Through the Looking Glass:

"I learned that I may not be able to change history. But I can learn from it."

Happy SWAN Investing!

(Source)