Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is a clinical stage biopharma targeting immune-mediated diseases, which according to the company affect 7% of people in western society and cost up to $40 billion per year worldwide to treat. Aldeyra’s therapies generally work by dampening immune cell activation and proliferation to decrease systemic inflammation. This lowered inflammation is then what beneficially affects the patient. Aldeyra recently reported positive Phase 3 results in its leading pipeline indication, and the stock rallied substantially earlier this year.

Figure 1: Aldeyra Stock Chart (source: finviz)

In this article, I discuss the company’s technology and clinical results, take a look at the balance sheet, and provide the results of my discounted cash flow analysis.

Aldeyra’s Technology Platform and Products

The central idea behind Aldeyra’s approach to treating immune-mediated diseases versus what is typically done is that Aldeyra is taking a systems-based approach vs. targeting a single protein or pathway. Modulating the immune system this way in theory can provide the most beneficial effect while avoiding many symptoms of a full immune system suppression which can cause toxicities and off-target effects. Aldeyra does this by affecting targets upstream of important immune system regulators like the level of immune cell proliferation and migration, cytokine and antibody production, and innate immune cell activation.

Figure 2: Aldeyra’s Approaches to Immune Modulation (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

The first of these mechanisms is targeting reactive aldehyde species (RASP). RASP are molecules produced by various cellular metabolic processes that trigger inflammatory signaling pathways. Aldeyra says that RASP is behind the type of autoantibodies we see in autoimmune disease patients and that they are common in both ocular and systemic immune-mediated diseases. Reducing RASP should turn down intracellular inflammatory signaling which should then alleviate inflammation-based disease symptoms.

RASP inhibitors make up six of the 10 current indications in Aldeyra’s pipeline, including the two that are furthest along and already have some positive Phase 3 results.

Figure 3: Aldeyra’s Pipeline (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

The first of these RASP inhibitors is reproxalap which is a treatment for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The rationale behind getting a single therapy approved for both of these diseases is that the symptoms of these diseases are often overlapping. Reproxalap theoretically then should be more effective than drugs that treat one or the other indications because they may not actually address all of the underlying issues. This is especially important because treating one of these two diseases can actually sometimes exacerbate symptoms of the other which is clearly counterproductive. The best example of this is that the primary treatment for allergic conjunctivitis (antihistamines) actually aggravates ocular dryness.

Aldeyra has conducted trials that show both rapid and durable effects of reproxalap. As far as Phase 3 trials go, Aldeyra first initiated its RENEW-Part 1 trial in April 2019. This trial tested 422 patients that were randomized to either receive reproxalap or placebo four times daily for 12 weeks. RENEW-Part 1 showed both quick and sustained effects, with substantial activity already clear at one week and maintained throughout the duration of the trial.

Figure 4: RENEW-Part 1 Results (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

Aldeyra next conducted the ALLEVIATE Phase 3 trial in allergic conjunctivitis patients. This trial was a challenge-based trial that assessed scores on a scale of ocular itching. 318 seasonal allergic conjunctivitis patients were randomized between either one of two doses of reproxalap or placebo. Each patient was then subjected to an allergen challenge and followed for 60 minutes.

Figure 5: ALLEVIATE Allergic Conjunctivitis Trial Results (source: Aldeyra’s 2019 10-K)

The left-hand part of Figure 5 shows a comparison of the area under the curve which would represent the overall scores over time on the itching scale used. Reproxalap showed a reduction in ocular itching that was highly statistically significant. The right-hand part flips this by showing the actual positive responder rate at each point in time throughout the trial, again showing a statistically significant positive effect for reproxalap.

The next part of Aldeyra’s clinical program was the TRANQUILITY Phase 3 study. This was comprised of a “run-in” cohort of patients that were exposed to a dry eye chamber challenge and a main cohort that will be followed for a longer time period. The dry eye chamber part of the trial is complete, and Aldeyra announced positive topline results earlier this month that showed a statistically significant decrease in dry eye symptoms at essentially all times throughout the 90-minute dry eye chamber challenge.

Figure 6: TRANQUILITY Run-In Cohort Results (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

23 patients were randomized to either reproxalap or placebo. Patients received four doses the day before, one dose two minutes before entering the dry eye chamber on day two, and one more dose 45 minutes after entering the chamber for a total of six doses over two days. In addition to the reduction in dryness score shown in Figure 6, redness was also decreased within minutes. This is particularly noteworthy because redness is actually an FDA-approvable endpoint in itself and is a primary complaint of dry eye patients. Aldeyra was also measuring the quantity of RASP in patients’ tears during this trial, and that data will be available in February.

After receiving those positive results, Aldeyra is now looking to initiate the main cohort of the TRANQUILITY trial with dosing starting in the first half of this year with results to follow in the second half. Aldeyra chose to do use another two day challenge design where the primary endpoint will be ocular redness over 90 minutes in the dry eye chamber. This is a measure that posted consistently positive results in the prior cohort, so I'm very optimistic about the outcome here.

Figure 7: TRANQUILITY Main Cohort Design (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

Aldeyra is also already conducting its INVIGORATE Phase 3 allergic conjunctivitis trial. This trial features 100 patients total randomized between reproxalap and placebo and measures ocular itching between 110 minutes and 210 minutes in a chamber that continuously exposes patients to ragweed pollen.

Figure 8: INVIGORATE Phase 3 Trial Design (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

Aldeyra has said results should come in the first half of this year, although it’s worth noting the company has warned that the ongoing pandemic could potentially affect that timeline. Aldeyra is also planning to initiate a confirmatory TRANQUILITY-2 Phase 3 trial in dry eye this quarter as well.

Figure 9: Reproxalap H1 2021 Activity (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

Management has said that an NDA should get filed in these indications later this year assuming trial results continue to look as positive as they have so far. Aldeyra is positioning reproxalap as a first-line therapy for chronic dry eye which means it will face stiff competition. There are thought to be about 20 million dry eye disease patients in US, with the two main treatments for the chronic form being cyclosporine (Restasis/Cequa) and lifitegrast (Xiidra).

The two biggest differentiators for reproxalap though that will hopefully help it get sales are that 1) reproxalap actually treats the underlying inflammation rather than being more geared to simply lubricating the eye and 2) reproxalap works much faster than these current therapies. In fact, Aldeyra touts that 60% of patients discontinue cyclosporine and lifitegrast therapies within the first year because of their delayed onset of action. As discussed above, reproxalap looks to work in just minutes and can even be used prophylactically. Sales numbers from these drugs are useful to look at though to see reproxalap’s potential. Restasis racked up $1.41 billion in sales in 2017 while Xiidra’s peak is estimated to be $2 billion+.

As you may remember, I’ve previously written on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) that recently launched the dry eye drug Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate). Eysuvis isn’t as much of a direct competitor though because Eysuvis is solely targeted on acute or short-term dry eye unlike the others mentioned above.

In addition to the roughly 20 million dry eye patients in the US, there are about 30 million allergic conjunctivitis patients who don’t respond well to currently available therapies. Allergic conjunctivitis is typically treated with antihistamine eye drops, NSAID eye drops, or mast cell stabilizer eye drops at present. There isn’t nearly the same level of big-name competition in this space as there is in dry eye with many of these products even being over the counter. The most noteworthy competitor to me is Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) Dextenza which will likely be approved later this year.

Dextenza is a hydrogel insert that slowly releases a corticosteroid into the eye over time to treat allergic conjunctivitis. While I think Ocular has huge potential in other areas and really like the company overall, I’m not as bullish on the idea that people will commonly get an eye insert implanted for a condition like allergic conjunctivitis, so again I think reproxalap has a potentially clearer path to sales uptake in this indication.

Management said they are having ongoing partnering discussions around reproxalap, but at this point, I am assuming they will launch the product on their own. Aldeyra has said pricing should be $500 to $550 per month at the low end which is roughly equivalent to the other dry eye therapies listed above. Predicted peak sales I’ve seen are north of $500 million for dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis combined, but I think this could be a very conservative estimate.

I used $650 million as my baseline peak sales in dry eye for Kala, and when looking at Ocular Therapeutix’s Dextenza, I thought peak sales in allergic conjunctivitis could be up to about $600 million. If market uptake is strong, it’s not unreasonable to think reproxalap sales could near or achieve sales in blockbuster territory. Indeed, Aldeyra has touted the total addressable reproxalap market as being $20 billion+, a number that will clearly never be reached but is still an interesting perspective to consider.

In addition to reproxalap, Aldeyra has ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) inhibitor, in development for two more eye diseases, proliferative vitreoretinopathy and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. ADX-2191 is actually the well-known chemotherapeutic and immune-modulating agent methotrexate put into a form suited for intravitreal injection. Once injected into the eye, ADX-2191 acts as an anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory agent.

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) is a disease with no FDA-approved therapy and about 4,000 patients diagnosed per year in the US. PVR is a disorder where retinal cells excessively replicate and often start producing large amounts of collagen resulting in the formation of scar tissue in the retina. This scarring can directly lead to a loss of vision or blindness, but it can also lead to retinal detachments and especially subsequent retinal detachments after an initial retinal re-attachment surgery. Retinal detachments in and of themselves are a huge risk for vision loss, so this is a very serious condition for patients.

Figure 10: Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Opportunity (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

ADX-2191 for PVR has been granted the FDA’s Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, and a Phase 3 trial for prevention of recurrent retinal detachments due to PVR is ongoing. At standard orphan pricing, this could be at most up to a $400 million market in total by my calculation, so it would be reasonable to think Aldeyra could make $100 million to $200 million per year at peak. Aldeyra should be able to get ADX-2191 on the market not far behind reproxalap if results from the Phase 3 trial are good.

ADX-2191 is also being investigated for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. This is a serious but rare retinal cancer, with a low median survival rate of just 4.83 years. There are currently about 2,900 patients in the US with 600 new diagnoses per year, but there are no FDA-approved therapies. Aldeyra is hoping to receive an Orphan Drug designation in the first half of this year, and the company appears to be holding off on announcing any strategic decision about moving forward with the program until that point.

Aldeyra also has a pre-clinical RASP inhibitor program for ADX-103/10X. I won’t go into detail here, but I do think it’s interesting that this is also a potential treatment for retinal diseases. The company has specifically mentioned that a possible target is dry AMD which would be an enormous opportunity. Dry AMD actually makes up 90% of AMD cases although wet AMD is what you hear about more and is what produced the mega-blockbuster Eylea. Dry AMD also has no FDA approved therapies at present.

Aldeyra also has RASP inhibitor ADX-629 for the treatment of more systemic immune issues like COVID-19, atopic asthma, psoriasis, as well as a protein chaperone inhibitor in ADX-1612 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and COVID-19. I will not cover those in this article, but I will publish an update down the road that does cover them in detail. I like that Aldeyra has such a large amount of potential therapies in development, and I think that ADX-629 and ADX-1612 can potentially help to grow cash flow for years to come after Aldeyra hopefully already has its ocular disease therapies on the market.

Aldeyra’s Balance Sheet Gives the Company a Long Runway

Aldeyra reported having $77.9 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4, but the company just raised $74.7 million at $9.50 per share earlier this month. Post-raise, Aldeyra should now have around $150 million. Aldeyra’s full-year 2020 net loss was just $37.6 million, and Aldeyra also has a low amount of long-term debt with just $12.7 million at present. Pre-raise, the company had said its cash would fund operations through 2022 before the raise and now says it is sufficient through the end of 2023 post-raise.

Perceptive Advisors already owned over 6 million shares and added over a million more at $9.50 in the offering earlier this month bringing their total position to about 8.7 million shares. There have also been a few insider purchases each of the last two years with zero sales, and the CEO personally owns over 900K shares. These all point to Aldeyra likely holding potential value rather than being a value trap.

Aldeyra’s Valuation Looks Substantially Discounted Compared to its Potential

I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis to get a better sense of Aldeyra’s relative value proposition. As with all of my discounted cash flow models, I only factored in cash flows through 2031 (the next ten years) just due to the inherent uncertainty of predicting cash flows beyond that timeframe. I also factored in continued R&D costs around recent levels for future years modeled. I then estimated expenses for SG&A, marketing, and COGS at 34%, 5%, and 15% of gross product revenues respectively, although I used the current numbers for these and only swap to the percentage once revenues are to the point where that would result in a higher estimate. As always, I used a 10% per year discount rate and applied an additional discounting for developmental and regulatory risk as appropriate.

For sales, I used estimates in the ballpark of those listed above, and I only included ALDX-2191 in addition to reproxalap, not any of the systemic therapies that are much earlier in development. Thus, any eventual value recognized from the pipeline beyond reproxalap and ALDX-2191 would be all upside to this model.

Figure 11: Results of My Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

As you can see from Figure 11, Aldeyra is substantially undervalued in all but my most bearish scenario shown, and even in that one, the company looks about fairly valued at present. Aldeyra does trade for a bit above the usual 50% margin of safety I like to see in the base case, but significantly below it in the two more bullish scenarios. This again gives me a reasonable amount of confidence that Aldeyra does in fact offer a good opportunity right now as the insider and fund buys of late suggest. Absent a complete collapse, downside is likely somewhat limited from here, but Aldeyra's upside potential is big.

Risks to My Thesis

The biggest risk for Aldeyra in my view is not in getting reproxalap approved; rather, it’s the competition the drug will face once it hits the market, especially in dry eye. Several of its future competitors are much larger companies, and their products are already well-established in the market. It’s not inconceivable that reproxalap could really struggle finding a foothold despite what looks like clear competitive advantages in its clinical data. Reproxalap could also face payor coverage problems, especially given that major competitor Restasis will have cheap generic versions on the market in the coming years.

Aside from reproxalap, the systemic therapies are only just now about to start Phase 2a proof of concept trials. It’s very possible that none of them will pan out, leaving Aldeyra with nothing else to contribute to cash flow. This could be problematic, especially given that Aldeyra will likely have higher cash burn when more therapies reach late stage while Aldeyra could also be launching reproxalap alone.

Conclusion and Strategy

Aldeyra has a unique approach to treating immune-mediated diseases by hitting targets upstream of the usual culprits. Aldeyra’s RASP inhibitor reproxalap has been showing strong results in dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis and is poised to start taking market share in 2022.

Figure 12: Aldeyra Value Proposition (source: Aldeyra’s Corporate Presentation)

Aldeyra’s balance sheet is strong, and its net loss is very low for a company with late-stage therapies which means Aldeyra’s cash runway will last until after the company has its first product on the market if all goes well. Finally, my discounted cash flow analysis suggests there is substantial upside to be had even in my conservative base-case scenario.