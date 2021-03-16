Introduction

Right now, I have room in my dividend growth portfolio for stocks in the consumer discretionary sector and the information technology sector. As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for new opportunities to add to existing positions or start a new position. In a previous article, I analyzed Lowe's (LOW) in the discretionary sector, and in this article, I will take a look at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

I bought shares in Starbucks roughly 3 years ago in mid-2018 when the shares were trading for a forward P/E of around 25. I consider myself lucky as the share price has more than doubled since I bought the shares. However, the fundamentals don't seem to run as fast as the price. Therefore, I decided to analyze Starbucks once again.

I will use the graph below to analyze the company. This graph represents the methodology I use to analyze dividend growth companies. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine whether Starbucks is a good company, and more important whether it's a good investment for dividend growth investors.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea, and various food products.

Fundamentals

The company has been growing its sales steadily up until 2020 when Covid hit, and as people lost their jobs, and lockdowns limited movement, discretionary spending was down. However, as the economy is recovering especially in the United States and China, the forecast by the company is for 2021 to reach an all-time high in terms of sales, which is very impressive for a company that more than doubled its sales in the last decade. Following 2021, analysts covering the company expect a growth rate in the high single digits area.

The EPS has been growing even faster. In the decade before Covid, the company's EPS has almost quadrupled. The EPS growth was achieved due to top-line growth as well as buybacks and margin improvement. Covid hurt the company, but the company's guidance for 2021 is for similar EPS as the company achieved in 2019. Following 2021, analysts covering the company expect a growth rate higher than 15% annually.

The company has been growing its annual dividend payment for a decade. The dividend growth rate during that decade was 20%, but investors shouldn't expect a similar growth rate shortly. The company's payout ratio isn't as high as it seems using GAAP earnings, yet even with a payout ratio of around 60% of the non-GAAP EPS, there is no much room for growth outside the growth in the EPS. The company's current yield is 1.5% despite the relatively high payout ratio due to the current valuation.

In addition to dividends, the company is also returning cash to shareholders in the form of buybacks. Buybacks are a tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders, and I support buybacks in addition to dividends. In 2020, the number of shares outstanding has increased, yet I believe that this is temporary, and as the EPS recovers, the number of shares outstanding will continue to drop.

Valuation

The biggest risk, which I see as a very meaningful short, medium, and term risk is the valuation. The company is trading right now for a forward P/E of almost 40. As you can see in the graph below, the P/E has been following the price, which implies that there have been no changes to the EPS estimates and that the P/E expansion is solely due to the price going up, and not due to revisions to the forecasted earnings.

While the company seems expensive even for a company that grows at 15% per year, I decided to look at the graph below from fastgraphs.com. The company's average growth in the last twenty years has been 18%, and the average P/E ratio was 34. Right now, the growth rate is lower yet the P/E is significantly higher. The company will have to execute perfectly for two years to return to its average P/E ratio.

While Starbucks is a company with great fundamentals, its valuation remains challenging. The company does have a fantastic growth rate in their top and bottom line, they pay a growing dividend and buying back the shares. However, the current valuation is hard to justify as the company is trading for the same valuation of leading IT companies despite a lower growth rate.

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity is the global recovery. People around the world have been locked down at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Once the vaccination operations around the globe will allow the restrictions to be lifted, I expect more people will go out, and spend more money eating out, going to coffee shops with friends, and Starbucks will capitalize from that. It will also capitalize on the fact that in the U.S alone, consumers have saved over $3 trillion US Dollars.

The company's growth in the U.S is based on adapting to consumers' tastes as well as attracting consumers and getting their loyalty. Cold brews, which used to be a rather small segment just a decade ago, has been growing rapidly. In 2020, cold brews accounted for 60% of the beverages sold. Besides, the loyalty program is being adopted quickly by clients, and in 2020, 1 in 4 sales was made using the app. The ability to offer the American public what it wants and keep him loyal to the brand is a key growth element.

Another growth opportunity is China. The company is focusing on the Chinese markets, and it has impressive growth in customers participating in the loyalty program. There was a 35% increase in active members in the fourth quarter alone, and the digital sales have doubled when compared to Q4 2019. The strategy is similar to the American strategy, promote digital orders, and keep the customers loyal to the brand, and so far, it seems like Starbucks is doing it very well.

Risks

The share price has been skyrocketing in the last 12 months, and it has crossed the $110 mark for the first time. However, at the current price, there is no margin of safety and the risk is enormous. Three years ago, in mid-2018, when I bought Starbucks, it sold for around $60, and the forecasted EPS was $2.4. Right now, the shares have almost doubled, yet the EPS estimate is only 18% higher. In my opinion, investors in Starbucks are taking a big risk investing in the company at this valuation.

Moreover, while during the 3 years the EPS has grown only 18%, the profitability has declined. Both operating margins and profit margins have decreased, and while they will recover in 2021, their margins will still be lower than they were in 2018 and 2019. Also, the company's leverage has been rising as well. 2021 will see an improved EBITDA, which will lower the debt to EBITDA ratio, yet this is insufficient to justify the current valuation. The company's EPS has grown 18%, margins are lower, debt is higher, yet the valuation is skyrocketing.

The current valuation of Starbucks is so high that its valuation is higher than the valuation of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). It is in-line with the valuation of companies like Visa (V), Nvidia (NVDA), and Adobe (ADBE). All four companies are growing at a faster pace than Starbucks, and have much higher profit margins if the business environment deteriorates. Therefore, I can't even explain how disturbing I find the current valuation of this fantastic company.

Conclusions

There is no doubt that Starbucks is a high-quality company. The fundamentals are sound, there are impressive growth opportunities around the globe, and the company is poised to grow. However, there is a major risk for investors considering buying Starbucks at the current price, and it's the valuation. Look at the graph below of 18 years in the history of Coca-Cola (KO). Investors who bought the shares in 1998, had to wait 18 years to reach the same price. In this period of time, the EPS has more than doubled. While Coke was a good company, it was a poor investment.

Even the best companies can be bad investments with the wrong valuation. Therefore, I believe that investors should keep Starbucks on their watchlist. It is indeed a great company to hold, but this valuation seems extremely risky in my opinion, and my advice is to hold your current shares and wait for a better valuation to add, and that is what I am going to do.