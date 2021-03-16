Most readers will probably recall the “bring out your dead” scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and I have to admit that Lexicon Pharmacueticals' (NASDAQ:LXRX) sotagliflozin (“sota”) is more than a little like the man who didn’t want to go on the cart – certainly far from dead, and a lot more alive than I’d been willing to give it credit for in the past. I do still see some significant obstacles in place, but there is also still a fighting chance.

I applaud management’s decision to go forward with an NDA submission for sotagliflozin for heart failure; I believe future partners are likely waiting for the outcome of competitor studies, but there’s little to be gained by Lexicon in waiting around. Lexicon will be hard-pressed to market the drug effectively on their own, but that’s a problem for another day.

A lot of Lexicon’s prospective value now rests on what sort of label sotagliflozin will get, not to mention the labels that the competition gets, and what sort of partnership arrangement the company can strike. If the drug can get one-quarter of the market with a one-third split of the profits, a fair value of around $8.50 seems fair, but there are a lot of moving parts to the model.

Plenty Of Unknowns Remain For Sota

Based on the strong results of the SOLOIST and SCORED studies, and the FDA’s agreement that the data obtained to date are sufficient to support a filing with a label including a reduced risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure, management has announced its intention to file a New Drug Application in the second half of the year.

There’s no way for an outsider to know how partnership discussions for the drug have gone, but clearly Lexicon hasn’t been offered a deal yet that management feels they can accept. I would imagine potential partners are either reluctant to commit or offering low-ball offers ahead of upcoming trials (more on that in a bit), and so management is choosing to take matters in their own hands and at least secure FDA approval.

With broad efficacy shown across multiple levels of ejection fraction (a key measure of heart health in cases of heart failure), Lexicon should be looking at a broad label, though it remains to be seen how the FDA will handle claims related to all-cause mortality and MI/stroke given the early halt of the SOLOIST and SCORED studies. It is at least plausible that the FDA could grant a broader initial label and require follow-up confirmation studies.

The Competition

The biggest unknown revolves around competition. Both AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Farxiga and Lilly’s (LLY) Jardiance produced strong data in patients with reduced ejection fraction, and have secured FDA approval for use in heart failure patients with reduced EF with or without Type 2 diabetes. We will soon have the results of trials in patients with preserved ejection fraction, with Astra’s DELIVER results expected this month and Lilly’s EMPEROR-Preserved expected in June.

If DELIVER and EMPEROR-Preserved both show meaningful benefits in this patient group, and I expect that they will, the competitive differentiation for Lexicon’s sota will be meaningfully reduced, and any prospective partner will be looking at a more challenging commercial launch against two well-established drugs with a nearly two-year head start in the reduced ejection fraction heart failure indication.

If the studies go the other way, though, the value of sotagliflozin could be significantly larger and Lexicon will be in a much better bargaining position. Given the significantly different market opportunity outlooks for sota based on those trial outcomes, I can understand why there hasn’t been a marketing partnership at this point – it’s not a binary outcome, but the value between the two scenarios is significantly different, as is Lexicon’s bargaining position.

Go It Alone?

If I’ve learned anything about Lexicon and sota over the years, it’s not to take anything for granted – I was surprised by the disappointing clinical trial results that led to Sanofi (SNY) abandoning their partnership, I have been surprised that the FDA has been so stubborn about the diabetic ketoacidosis issue with the Type 1 diabetes indication of sota, and I was surprised to see the strength of the cardiovascular benefits in the SOLOIST/SCORED studies.

Lexicon has long maintained that they do not intend to market sota on their own for “mass market” indications, including Type 2 diabetes. Clearly Lexicon wants a partner for the heart failure indication, but I cannot rule out the possibility that they will try to go it alone if they cannot find a partner.

It’s difficult to estimate the cost of marketing a mass market drug, as so few small drug companies ever try. Looking back at Amylin’s experience in the market, SG&A spending accelerated from $67M the year before Byetta (a drug for Type 2 diabetes) was approved to $172M, $282M, and $391M in the years following, and that was with a profit-sharing agreement with Lilly, so not a full go-it-alone marketing effort.

Of course, there are alternatives to building the infrastructure, including using outsourced sales reps. I’ve never seen these relationships work especially well for small biopharmas, but it is at least an option.

The Outlook

The opportunity for effective heart failure drugs is large. As I said in a prior article, the market potential for a heart failure drug can scale up into the multiple billions of dollars very quickly. Looking at the 1M or so heart failure hospitalizations in the U.S., that’s a good starting point, though I see no reason to limit the opportunity to patients with Type 2 diabetes given the Farxiga and Jardiance labels.

From there the numbers almost become a choose-your-own-adventure book. Will sota have to price more or less in line with existing SLGT drugs (around $5,000 to $5,500 net), or will Lexicon and/or its partner secure a premium to the $7,800 price of Novartis’ (NVS) Entresto (a non-SGLT-2 drug for heart failure)? A lot of per-share value lies in between. Likewise, assumptions about market share and partnership economics all have major impacts.

I currently expect sota to get around 15% share of the market, with AstraZeneca and Lilly getting about 25% each and the remainder going to other medications (or no treatment). If Astra and Lilly come up short in the preserved EF patient group, though, both the price and market share for sota could be meaningfully higher. Likewise with the economics on a partnership deal (I currently assume a post-partnership split of 33%).

All of that gives me a $5.50/share valuation for sota, with some risk discount still in place (largely tied to the label). Add in close to $2.90 for the Phase II pain drug LX9211 and a heavily discounted stub value for sota in Type 1 diabetes (where management is still trying to get the FDA to reverse its prior rejection), and the end result is an $8.50/share fair value.

If sota clears the FDA without any surprises, the fair value would go up another dollar. If the LX9211 proof-of-concept study in diabetic neuropathy is an unqualified success, another $6/share or so of fair value comes into play, with still more upside from a successful Phase III study.

The Bottom Line

Yet again Lexicon is poised on the edge of potentially make-or-break results, with the results of the DELIVER and EMPEROR-Preserved studies likely going a long way toward shaping the sort of market share and partnership agreement Lexicon can reasonably expect for sota. A successful outcome (for Lexicon) could drive significant upside, while a negative outcome (for Lexicon) would once again have the company facing tough choices and a difficult hill to climb to compete with those larger rivals.

Today’s price does seem to offer good upside to a risk-weighted “fair value”. Investors should note, though, that the spread between the bull case and the bear case is still very large, and investors should be prepared for some more big swings in the share price down the road.