Photo by Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Does it seem like we're surrounded by bubbles these days? That's because we are.

Bitcoin is up 1000% in the past year.

A non-fungible token just sold for $69 million.

SPACs are IPOing at the rate of almost six per day.

In the first 10 weeks of 2021 SPAC IPOs have exceeded 2020's record number and raised as over $83 billion.

analysts believe we could see over 1,000 SPACs IPO in 2021, raising over $1 trillion.

And even the regular, relatively boring stock market is not immune from the speculative excesses. The S&P 500 is currently 37% historically overvalued.

S&P 500 2021 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

From 2020 through 2023 the FactSet bottom-up consensus for the S&P 500 is for 58% earnings growth, 17% annually, the best in a decade.

Boom times! But the market priced in all three years of growth in 2020. Now there's zero fundamental upside left for stocks until 2024 according to analysts.

If you buy and hold then you'll eventually do OK. Analysts expect about 5% annual returns through 2026, though not in a straight line of course.

If the prospect of 32% total returns, including dividends, over the next five years, sounds a bit underwhelming then how about this.

Harnessing The Power of Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips

Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett

Before we review the fundamental case for why British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is the best blue-chip bargain on Wall Street, let's take a bit of a history lesson.

Quality, low volatility, and dividend growth are all alpha factors, and BTI has them in spades. Not surprisingly BTI has delivered remarkable returns over time despite being in the second worst bear market in 34 years.

British American Tobacco Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Bear markets for BTI are nothing new. Tobacco stocks are notoriously controversial and go in and out of favor during multi-year cycles.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BTI is in a 52% bear market, the second worst in 34 years.

What explains this horrific price action? Was it a dividend cut?

British American Hiking Its Dividend For 21 Straight Years At Least

(Source: 2014 investor presentation)

(Source: 2018 investor presentation)

BTI has a 21-year dividend growth streak in local currency.

Becomes a dividend champion in 2025

Was it a significant deterioration in earnings?

From 2016 through 2020 BTI's earnings per share grew 10% annually, its dividends 8.2% annually.

Did the fundamental risk profile of the tobacco industry change from 2016 to 2017? Nope.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In 2017 BTI was trading at a 50% historical premium to fair value.

BTI's fair value is 13.5 to 14.5 PE

It was trading at 21X

No prudent investor ever pays such a premium for any blue-chip

Only speculators do

The market went from ignoring the very same risks that have always been at the heart of tobacco's risk profile to ignoring objectively good fundamentals, and focusing only on risks.

Risks = what MIGHT go wrong with fundamentals

Risks NEVER outweigh actual fundamentals

BTI went from 21X earnings to 8X earnings by late 2018.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI bottomed at 8X earnings in late 2018

It's pretty much stayed there for two years

While investors made 16% annual returns

Thanks to strong growth in fundamentals the stock remains at the best valuation in 20 years!

And prudent income investors have been building positions for a long time

Guess what happens when you buy a quality company at the best valuation in 20 years?

The Last Time BTI Was This Undervalued Investors Saw 1355% Returns Over The Next 15 Years

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Investors earned 25% annual returns for the next 15 years. Do you know what Wall Street calls 14% to 40% annual returns for many years?

They call such people the greatest investors of all time.

From bear market lows, British American Tobacco is literally capable of delivering returns on par with the greatest investing legends in history.

And that's exactly what we have today.

BTI Market-Determined Historical Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10 Year) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 5-Year Average Yield 5.63% $53 $54 $60 $61 $64 10-Year Median Yield 4.00% $75 $76 $84 $85 $90 25-year Average Yield 4.29% $70 $71 $79 $79 $83 Earnings 14.1 $65 $65 $70 $74 $78 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 19.1 $115 $119 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 14.9 $68 $95 $98 $108 $116 Free Cash Flow 17.2 $73 $79 $89 $99 $107 EBITDA 10.0 $68 $84 $89 $92 $97 EBIT (operating income) 10.9 $67 $85 $89 $93 $98 Average $70 $77 $80 $84 $89 Current Price $37.74 Discount To Fair Value 46% 51% 53% 55% 57% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 85% 105% 113% 122% 135%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI is trading at half its market-determined intrinsic value.

Think this is a dying company? The 20 analyst consensus disagrees.

BTI Market-Determined Historical Fair Value

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus Dividend 10% 1% 6% 6% 5% EPS 10% 0% 7% 7% 5% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 55% 3% NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 9% 40% 4% 10% 7% Free Cash Flow 12% 9% 13% 11% 9% EBITDA 2% 24% 6% 4% 5% EBIT (operating income) 1% 26% 5% 5% 5%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In 2020 BTI experienced the best growth of any large tobacco company.

From 2021 through 2024 steady growth in earnings, cash flows, and dividends are expected to turn it into a dividend champion by the middle of the decade.

Do you know who else doesn't think BTI is dying but has a bright future?

Management Guidance Is For 7% to 9% Annual Long-Term Growth

(Source: Investor presentation)

Management says they can deliver 4% sales growth and about 8% EPS growth over time.

How about rating agencies?

S&P: BBB+ stable outlook = 5% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Fitch: BBB stable outlook = 7.5% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Moody's: Baa2 (BBB equivalent), stable outlook = 7.5% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Rating agencies expect BTI to steadily de-lever on the back of slowly but surely rising cash flows.

BTI Consensus Balance Sheet Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe) Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 3.63 3.37 6.73 2021 3.25 3.15 7.50 2022 3.01 2.84 8.34 2023 3.31 2.54 9.40 2024 3.06 2.05 12.10 2025 2.78 1.72 NA

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If BTI's leverage falls as analysts expect it's headed back to an A-credit rating indicating a 2.5% or less 30-year bankruptcy risk.

What about bond investors, the so-called "smart money" on Wall Street?

The longest duration bond BTI has matures in November 2055 and yields 3.8% to maturity

Bond investors are confident BTI will have stable or growing cash flows for at least 35 more years

What about the ESG risk rating agencies? Surely regulatory risks and cancel culture coming for big tobacco is going to crush BTI, right?

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile.

Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models and ratings.

BlackRock - #1 asset manager in the world

MSCI - #1 indexing giant

Morningstar

Reuters'/Refinitiv

ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) - #1 corporate proxy firm on earth

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Canadian credit rating agency)

AMbest (insurance industry rating agency)

Bank of America- one of the 16 most accurate economic/analyst teams in the world according to Market Watch

Bloomberg

FactSet Research

Surely tobacco must score atrociously on ESG, right? It's inherently evil and deserves to die!

BTI ESG Risk Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 55.0% BBB Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 82.6% 27.8/100 Medium Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv (Combined ESG Rating) 50.0% 50th percentile, average Consensus 62.5% Above-Average

(Source: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv)

Actually, BTI is making good progress on a smoke-free future, in which it sells not a single cigarette anywhere on earth.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In 2020 BTI added 3 million non-cigarette customers

Hitting 13.5 million

Solid growth in a year when most companies saw double-digit declines

Leverage reduced about 10%

In a year when supply chains were all messed up and the S&P 500 saw 14% earnings declined, BTI delivered objectively excellent results.

Does this seem like a stock that should be trading at 8X earnings?

Priced for about -1% CAGR growth forever according to Ben Graham?

BTI Consensus Profit Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $25,776 $7,386.0 $12,118.0 $11,365.0 $7,613.0 2021 $25,470 $7,506.0 $12,186.0 $11,265.0 $7,560.0 2022 $26,423 $8,285.0 $12,727.0 $11,789.0 $8,076.0 2023 $27,409 $8,851.0 $13,288.0 $12,331.0 $8,559.0 2024 $29,980 $9,202.0 $14,348.0 $13,388.0 $9,471.0 2025 $28,608 NA $14,473.0 $13,241.0 $9,646.0 Annualized Growth 2.11% 5.65% 3.62% 3.10% 4.85%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Modest sales growth of 2% is expected over the next few years.

Earnings and cash flow growth is expected to be stronger due to Cost-cutting and margin expansion.

Does this seem like a company that's dying? A value trap?

Value is purely a function of fundamentals, not price. Growing fundamentals indicate BTI isn't a value trap, but potentially the ultimate deep value blue-chip bargain on Wall Street today.

BTI Consensus Payout Ratio And Retained Earnings Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT Margin Net Margin 2020 28.7% 47.0% 44.1% 29.5% 2021 29.5% 47.8% 44.2% 29.7% 2022 31.4% 48.2% 44.6% 30.6% 2023 32.3% 48.5% 45.0% 31.2% 2024 30.7% 47.9% 44.7% 31.6% 2025 NA 50.6% 46.3% 33.7%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

BTI is historically one of the most profitable tobacco companies on earth.

And analyst expect that profitability to slowly increase over time.

Operating income (EBIT)/operating capital (money it takes to run the business for a year) = Greenblatt return on capital.

Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

Using ROC and valuation Greenblatt's advanced "magic formula that beats the market" delivered 40% CAGR for 21 years.

BTI's returns on capital are in the top 14% of tobacco companies

Itself a very lucrative industry.

Those returns on capital have been growing 7.2% annually for 24 years.

Doubling every decade.

According to the second-best investor in history, BTI is among the highest quality and widest moat companies on earth.

And guess what? BTI continues to successfully transition to a sustainable smoke-free world.

(Source: Investor presentation)

By 2030 BTI plans to have 50 million non-cigarette customers

About 18% of sales from reduced risk products by 2025

Carbon-neutral by 2030

Plastics eliminated by 2025

A dying company? That's what the bears believe. On one side those who think BTI deserves to die and will do so because tobacco has no future.

On the other side is everyone who understands that BTI's future lies in selling reduced-risk product nicotine and cannabis. That includes

Management

20 analysts who collectively know the company better than anyone but management

S&P, Fitch, Moody's

Bond investors

Morningstar, MSCI, and Reuters'/Refinitiv

Joel Greenblatt

History

Objective factors regarding fundamentals in 2020

And consensus forecasts through 2024 and beyond

Oh and just for good measure let's consider the long-term growth consensus estimates.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

BTI's growth is expected to be 4% to 5% according to the 20 analysts who collectively know it better than anyone other than management.

Pre-pandemic guidance was 7% to 9% CAGR long-term growth

Analysts don't think that's likely

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters'/Refinitive)

4.6% to 6.4% CAGR growth consensus range

3% to 8% with the analyst historical margin of error

BTI Historical Growth Rates

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI Historical Fair Value PE

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI growing between 3.6% and 10% annually, has been valued by hundreds of millions of investors at 13.5X to 14.5X earnings, outside of bear markets and bubbles.

Thus about 14X earnings is market-determined intrinsic value.

91% probability that 13.5X to 14.5X earnings is fair value range for BTI.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Today BTI trades at 8.2X earnings, pricing in -0.6% growth forever.

It trades at 8.4X EV/EBITDA, Joel Greenblatt's and private equity's favorite valuation metric.

11.2 EV/EBITDA is the 13-year median

BTI is today trading at literally Shark Tank/private equity valuations.

Except it's one of the most profitable and highest quality companies on earth according to the 2nd best investor in history.

It's run by skilled and competent executives who will do all the work of growing into a smoke-free future for you.

In a world where people bemoan a lack of safe yield BTI yields 8%! And sports a 21-year dividend growth streak!

In a world of secular stagnation, BTI's management says it can deliver 7% to 9% CAGR long-term dividend growth, 3.5 to 4.5X the rate of inflation.

But above all else, in a market full of speculative bubbles, BTI is literally the best anti-bubble blue-chip buy you can make today.

What A Buffett Style Fat Pitch Can Do For Your Portfolio

Remember those horrible consensus return forecasts we saw earlier from the S&P 500? 37% overvaluation gets you zero returns through 2023 and just 32% total returns over the next five years.

Here's what a 51% discount to fair value and the best PE in 20 years gets you.

Behold The Power Of Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Investing

BTI 2021 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical, market-determined fair value by the end of this year

79% total return

108% annualized return

Over 2X the S&P 500's 5-year total return consensus...in a single year

That's the power of anti-bubble blue-chip investing.

BTI 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BTI grows as expected and returns to fair value by the end of next year, you'd make 100% total returns.

3X what analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver...over the next 5-years

That's the power of anti-bubble blue-chip investing.

BTI 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Through 2023 analysts expect potentially zero total returns from the S&P 500 if it returns to fair value

BTI 33% annualized consensus return potential

122% total return upside if it grows as expected

That's the power of anti-bubble blue-chip investing.

BTI 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 consensus total return potential? 5.0%

BTI 18.3% CAGR

3.7X the consensus return potential while you earn 5.3X the much safer yield

That's the power of anti-bubble blue-chip investing.

My Personal BTI Position

How high is my conviction in BTI?

In just the last year I've BTI 77 times

For a total of about $37,000

Just over 1,000 shares in total

When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." - Warren Buffett

I'm not just blowing smoke about BTI being one of the highest quality and best anti-bubble blue-chip opportunities of the past few years.

I fully intend to participate in the glorious return to fair value that is guaranteed to happen eventually as long as management delivers on the expected growth.

Bottom Line: In This Crazy Market, 8% Yielding British American Tobacco Is The Ultimate Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargain

BTI at the best valuation in 20 years, is a potential retirement dream stock.

It's the kind of low-risk/high probability fat pitch that Buffett built his legend on.

Some investors will bemoan BTI's valuation trading flat for two years (while investors actually made 16% annualized returns).

I celebrate this because the longer the market takes to wake up to the objective facts surrounding BTI the more safe dividend income and the better absolute returns prudent long-term income investors can lock-in.

You're neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right – that's the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don't have to worry about anybody else.” - Warren Buffett

Is there a 100% guarantee with BTI? Absolutely not. According to John Templeton and Howard Marks, two of the greatest investors in history, 20% of the time "this time really is different." 80% of the time-mean reversion occurs.

There's a 20% chance that BTI's vision for a smoke-free future fails. And an 80% probability they succeed. Every six months they report results, and every six months those results prove our facts and reasoning right.

So as long as all the facts, reasoning, and expert consensus are on our side, I'll happily keep building on my BTI position, while collecting my generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends.

Don't get me wrong, tobacco, like any industry, isn't for everyone. But if you are comfortable with the risk profile of tobacco, and trust that BTI can achieve its smoke-free ambitions, then today is literally the best time in 20 years to open or add to a BTI position.