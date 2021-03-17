The QQQ's Short-Term Correction Is Over (Technically Speaking For 3/16)

Will pork-barrel politics make a comeback (emphasis added)?

Speeding a complex, multi-year initiative through Capitol Hill will be largely impossible without the GOP, due to Senate rules. To make negotiations easier, Democrats rescinded a 2011 ban on so-called spending earmarks. If Republicans decide to amend party rules in coming weeks and follow suit, it could be a good sign Biden's bill gets done. ... Earmarks could allow the kind of trading between legislators that maximizes bipartisan support, and advocates say that greater transparency measures make wasteful spending less of a concern than in the early 2000s. Democrats plan to allow them on transportation and water infrastructure bills as well as annual appropriations bills. Earmarked spending will be capped, disclosed on the Internet and certified not to benefit the lawmaker or her family.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the US infrastructure system a C- in its latest report card. The grade has been as low as a D-. Everyone agrees that something must be done. Political, pet-project horse-trading may be the way to develop bi-partisan support.

Interest payments on US debt are still very manageable:

Interest payments on the national debt fell last year, to $345 billion or 1.6% of gross domestic product. They're on track to shrink further in 2021 - even after all the pandemic spending, plus a debt-market selloff that's taken 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in more than 12 months. That's because the government is rolling over bonds it sold years or decades ago, when its borrowing costs were higher. It would take Treasury yields averaging about 2.5% across all maturities - well above where they are now - to turn that trend around, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence. Even then, U.S. debt service costs would be comfortably lower than they've been in the recent past.

The Fed has a 2% average inflation target, which means it will let inflation run above 2% for a bit before raising rates (The real rate of interest = inflation + the term premium). Assuming all goes well (a big if economically), the US's total interest payments will rise but remain manageable.

Today's economic releases were negative:

From the Census (Emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for February 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $561.7 billion, a decrease of 3.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 6.3 percent (±0.7 percent) above February 2020.

From the Federal Reserve (emphasis added):

In February, total industrial production decreased 2.2 percent. Manufacturing output and mining production fell 3.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively; the output of utilities increased 7.4 percent.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Today, only two averages moved higher: the QQQ and OEF. Smaller-cap indexes took the brunt of the selling; micro-caps were down the most. Treasuries were also off modestly. From Stockcharts.com

Only four sectors were higher and only two of those moved higher in any meaningful amount (communication services and tech). The other two gainers were defensive sectors.

The gains were done by mid-morning, when three of the markets started a downward trend that lasted for the rest of the trading session. The DIA (lower left) trended lower from the open, consolidated losses, and then moved a bit higher into the close.

Next, here are two charts that show the progress made by the QQQ: QQQ 30-day

The QQQ printed a double-bottom on March 5 and 8. Notice the higher volume. Prices broke through resistance on March 11 and have continued higher. QQQ 3-Month

The QQQ is now above all the EMAs on its 3-month chart. SPY 2-Weeks

The SPY is currently in a modest, 5-day uptrend... IWM 30-day

... while the IWM printed a rounding top after hitting a new high.

The overall tenor of the markets is still positive.