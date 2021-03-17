Photo by macgyverhh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the things I like about Seeking Alpha is learning about new investment opportunities. As a conservative and retired investor with limited need to increase their income, I am not willing to give up too much in CAGR to earn YIELD. The 9% Yield on HIPS led me to look closer. New investors might be attracted to GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) as a one-step asset allocation option but other than the income it produces, there wasn't much else to like, thus my Very Bearish rating on HIPS.

Dissecting GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

Fidelity describes HIPS as:

The investment seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the TFMS HIPS Index. The fund employs a "passive management"-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the index. The rules-based index measures the performance of up to 60 high income U.S.-listed securities that typically have "pass-through" structures that require them to distribute substantially all of their earnings to shareholders as cash distributions. This "high income, pass-through" strategy is known as HIPS.

The Prospectus added this flavor to how the index works:

The Index is constructed to capture up to 60 high income securities, typically with pass-through structures, across the following sectors: closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), asset management and business development companies ("BDCs"), and energy production and energy transportation and processing companies, primarily structured as master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). The Index applies a quantitative screen to the securities in such sectors for minimum market capitalizations and minimum liquidity thresholds. The Index then selects up to 15 securities with the highest yield and lowest volatility over a prescribed time period for each sector with all securities equally weighted. Finally, the Index adjusts the weights of each sector to minimize the Index volatility and maximize the Index return, as measured over a prescribed time period, subject to a minimum sector weight of 15% and a maximum MLP sector weight of 25%. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies meeting the screening criteria. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced only if the MLP sector weight exceeds 25% at the end of a quarter.

Following their homemade index has resulted in a recent 51% Turnover rate which, based on the index rules, seems to indicate each rebalance results in selling their "winners" and buying more of the laggards. The prior year's Turnover rate was a high 39%. This activity increases the cost of running the ETF and generates possible taxable events for its shareholders.

For the ease of HIPS picking funds to invest in for you, their total fees are 3.19%! And that is without HIPS employing leverage, though some of the owned CEFs do. Based on what I read elsewhere, I suspect most of those excessive fees are from allocating up to 25% of the holdings to MLPs. You might notice most sites list expenses at 1.27% for HIPS, but this only includes the management fee and 60bps for acquired fund fees.

As I said, yield is their good feature. Since inception, the monthly payout has been $.1075, though ROC has been used regularly to maintain that level, as can be seen reviewing the last six payments.

With over 50% in Closed-End Funds, there is the possibility that some were acquired at a discount to their NAV, which would be a plus if the discount closes. These days though, many Preferred and Bond CEFs sell at a premium. Currently, the Top 5 sell at an average discount of 7%. A quick review of the Top 10 shows each asset has an income-focused strategy as expected as HIPS lists the following as one of its key features:

HIPS provides a simple and diversified exposure to 4 alternative income categories - MLPs, REITs, BDCs and Closed-end funds.

The above link provides access to an XLS that contains a complete list of HIPS holdings.

Looking at the 2019 annual report, 2020 started with a much different allocation than the most recent: 34% CEF; 28% BDCs; 23% REITs; and 15% MLPs. I used PortfolioVisualizer to see what 2020 would have looked like using the two sets of allocations versus what HIPS actually did. Of course, the current allocation only has value if HIPS moved to it early in 2020. Both assume no rebalancing was done, unlike HIPS. I used 4 segment-focused ETFs to replicate the allocations.

The key takeaway I see is both "frozen" allocations outperformed HIPS attempts to improve performance by reallocating, both in terms of higher CAGRs and lower StdDev than the ETF had. As I postulated, selling the winners to buy the laggards does appear to be the case.

Lastly, in its six years of existence, HIPS has only attracted $33m in AUM, which puts it in the ETF size that makes them prone to being closed down. HIPS has a Factsheet that reviews the basics of the ETF.

Portfolio Strategy

As when I reviewed Cohen & Steers' FOF fund, funds that invest in other funds might be well and good for novice investors, but seasoned investors should be able to do better designing their own asset allocations and not paying high fees for a fund manager to do it for them.

One investor's asset allocation would be very different from others as it should be based on personal factors such as risk tolerance, income or growth needs, wealth, age, and investment knowledge. Like me, each investor then decides how much to do on their own and how much to pay fund managers or a personal financial advisor to provide guidance.

