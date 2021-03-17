Source: KNSL Logo

Overview and SWOT

Hello, once again investors. Today we are going to take a look at Richmond, Virginia-based Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) and determine whether the specialty insurance company makes for a solid investment. By analyzing the company's competitive advantages, studying its financials, and comparing its intimidating valuations, I hope to show why the quickly growing insurer should be on your radar.

Strength: Specialization is the key competitive advantage for Kinsale Capital as they are the only publicly traded excess and surplus (E&S) lines pure-play. Because of this focus, the company maintains the second-best combined ratio of its peer group. Also, founder and CEO Michael Kehoe still owns around 3% of shares outstanding, showing that his financial interests are tied to shareholders' success.

Weakness: Currently, only 10% of the company's $1.1 billion investment portfolio is tied up in equity securities, which I believe is a very conservative number. While it is reasonable to be this conservative, I would like to see them take on more equities within this portfolio to drive compounding returns for the future.

Opportunity: Kinsale currently only has a 1% share of the overall E&S market, which has grown by 6% annually and is incredibly fragmented, leaving a tremendous growth runway ahead for the company.

Threat: KNSL's CEO, COO, and CFO each have over 25 years of experience and are very important to the company's ongoing success. Losing any of these three would take some of the shine off investing in Kinsale.

Excess & Surplus Pure Play

Right out of the gates we will go to Kinsale's recently provided 10-K, where management itself highlights the single most important investment thesis for the company stating,

From 2001 to 2019, A.M. Best Company's ("A.M. Best") domestic professional surplus lines composite produced an average net loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 69.6% and grew direct premiums written by 7.4% annually, versus 73.7% and 3.7% respectively for the property and casualty ("P&C") industry.

Simply put, the E&S market offers higher than average growth and margins in comparison to the rest of the insurance industry, and Kinsale is focused entirely on this niche market.

Source: KNSL Investor Presentation

With this explicit focus on E&S markets, Kinsale has differentiated itself from other publicly traded insurers, boasting the second-best combined ratio of its peer group as can be seen below.

Source: KNSL Investor Presentation

So as a quick refresher of where we are so far, Kinsale operates purely in the E&S market, which has more attractive margins and is growing at a faster clip than the overall property and casualty (P&C) market as a whole. Furthermore, KNSL is virtually tied for the lead in terms of its operating performance holding one of the best combined ratios in its peer group. As of the end of FY 2020, Kinsale had actually dropped its expense ratio even further to 22.8%, giving it a leadership position in this industry.

While being one of the best operators in its growing industry is exciting enough, the true growth potential for Kinsale lies in its mere 1% share of a $50 billion total addressable market (TAM) in the E&S industry.

Source: KNSL Investor Presentation

As can be seen, outside of Lloyd's Market, the E&S market is an incredibly fragmented one. By being the only publicly-traded company that focuses entirely upon this area, Kinsale can leverage its platforms, underwriting, and claims teams to be the most operationally efficient in the industry. Should it maintain this leadership position in its efficiency, it will only be a matter of time for this one percent share of the market to multiply.

In addition to this, the E&S market has been rapidly expanding, even more so than the broader P&C industry as a whole, which CEO Michael Kehoe touched on during the Q4 earnings call, explaining,

The ongoing dislocation within the broad P&C market and the E&S market specifically is adding a tailwind to our efforts for the time-being allowing us to raise rates by double-digits and grow the top-line by 42% for the full year 2020. Once the market normalizes, perhaps sometime in the next year or so, Kinsale remains well positioned to continue to generate strong returns and to take market share.

This further demonstrates Kinsale's ability to grow, as it can not only expand via market share, but also through sheer pricing power as the E&S market continues its evolution.

Impressive Financial Metrics

Kinsale James River (JRVR) Markel (MKL) AMERISAFE (AMSF) Revenue 3 Year CAGR 35% -6% 17% -3% EPS 3 Year CAGR 49% -52% 29% 23% Book Value 3 Year CAGR 35% 7% 7% 1% Return on Equity TTM 18% 0.6% 6.8% 20% Profit Margin 19.2% 0.7% 8.4% 25.5% 5 Year Avg FCF Margin 48% 10% 0% 17% Dividend Yield 0.25% 2.5% - 1.8% 3 Year Dividend CAGR 15% 0 - 10% Payout Ratio 11% 47% - 39%

Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics

During the 4th quarter for 2020, Kinsale reported revenue and EPS growth of 42% and 31% YoY, respectively, powered by gross written premium growth of 34%. By utilizing its fully integrated insurance technology and keeping claims and underwriting entirely in-house, Kinsale posted an industry-best 23% expense ratio for FY 2020. This strict watch over expenses has contributed to KNSL's leadership position in its industry, as the chart above shows the consistency and overall strength of its metrics versus three of its closest peers.

First, Kinsale showed that its recent Q4 results were not a one-year indicator, as it has demonstrated steady premium growth of over 20% for the last five years, which has begun to accelerate even further over the last three years. Secondly, the company's 5-year averages for FCF generation and its profit margins are simply tremendous, allowing it to continually add to its $1.1 billion investment portfolio. Finally, while Kinsale's dividend yield is only .25%, it is growing by 15% annually and is only a marginal portion of total net income at 11%.

An Intimidating Valuation

Kinsale James River Markel AMERISAFE P/E Non-GAAP TTM 55 19 26 15 P/B TTM 6.9 1.8 1.3 2.9 EV/Sales TTM 8.5 2.5 1.7 3.5 Price/Cash Flow TTM 14.1 - 9.2 19.7

Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics

As promising as Kinsale's market opportunity and financial metrics are, its valuation is tough to stomach at first glance as it is clearly expensive which the metrics above show. However, I believe that the riddle of Kinsale's valuation is a much simpler one to solve, solely through its market cap versus its addressable market.

Simply put, I believe that Kinsale will use its exclusive focus on the E&S market to its advantage and continue to gain market share in an industry that generates around $60 billion in premiums annually. Currently, KNSL generates roughly $550 million in premiums annually, leaving an undeniably long growth avenue for the E&S pure-play.

Data by YCharts

While Kinsale certainly is not cheap on a valuation basis, it has seen its P/E ratio (FWD) cut roughly in half since the start of the year. Furthermore, with analysts projecting for EPS of $4.77 by December 2022 and management conservatively estimating for low-to-mid double-digit growth, it is within reason for the company to require such a premium.

Action Thought

Altogether, Kinsale has 5 key reasons that make it a tremendous long-term investment:

E&S lines are a highly profitable and quickly growing niche

KNSL is the only pure-play in the E&S industry

Kinsale has the best expense ratio in the industry

Underwriting and claims are done in-house on company software

Only has a 1% share of $60 billion annual E&S market

Despite traditional valuation concerns, I still believe dollar-cost averaging into an investment in Kinsale would merit long-term success, as its current $4 billion market cap is much smaller than its long-term target addressable market.

What to Watch For

Data by YCharts

Despite its rapid growth over the last few years, Kinsale has already proved its ability to be a true cash cow, generating a profit margin of almost 19%. However, in comparison to the sector median of 23%, the company is trailing slightly behind. As a fairly new and quickly expanding company this is very understandable, but I would like to see continued improvement, much like we have seen since 2018. Should profit levels continue to expand, I believe it would only be a matter of time before Kinsale becomes a true dividend growth style investment, balancing company growth with shareholders' returns.