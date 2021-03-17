Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) CEO Rob Bernshteyn on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Steven Horwitz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Coupa Software's fourth quarter conference call. Joining me today are Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's CEO; and Todd Ford, Coupa's CFO.

Our remarks today include forward-looking statements about guidance and future results of operations, strategies, market size products, competitive position and potential growth opportunities. Our actual results may be materially different. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are described in our most recently filed 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. If this call is replayed after today, the information presented may not contain current or accurate information. We also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of certain of these measures is included in today's earnings release which you can find on our Investor Relations website. A replay of this call will also be available. Unless otherwise stated, growth comparisons are against the same period of the prior year.

One final note before we get started is that we will be conducting an Analyst Day on July 15, and we'll be doing so in a virtual setting.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Rob. Rob?

Rob Bernshteyn

All right. Thanks, Steven. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us. It's amazing to think about where the world was a year ago. Last year on this exact date, we held our year-end earnings call for fiscal 2020. That same morning, our home state of California was announcing emergency shelter-in-place orders in response to the COVID pandemic. It's likely that none of us realized at that moment how much our world was about to change. With employee safety as a top priority, companies would be shuttering their offices and bracing for impact, and this uncertain time called on all of us to do things differently with many of our customers needing to take swift actions to survive.

Through it all, I'm proud to say that my Coupa colleagues and I stood side by side with our customers. We sought ways to help them in any way possible, and thankfully, our expertise in business spend management proved useful. In an adverse uncertain situation, companies can often make the most important impact by controlling their spend and we helped many to do so. As the leader in business spend management solutions, we were there to ensure our customers had the resiliency and the agility to endure the difficult times and to prevail despite them. We ourselves also took to heart the state of mind and wisdom we impacted to our customers as we planned our own growth strategy in the face of this wide-scale global pandemic.

Looking back on the past year, we carefully and thoughtfully scaled the organization by efficiently onboarding more than 1,300 employees across all areas including sales, marketing, products, development, and services. Simultaneously, we expanded the world's most comprehensive BSM platform by adding supply chain design and planning, treasury, and by enhancing our supplier diversity and travel and expense offerings. We added many new customers to our growing Coupa community from mid-market to large enterprise including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, and we successfully shifted our software implementations to fully virtual while reducing deployment times by about a month. Once live, these customers contributed to our cumulative spend under management, which now exceeds $2.3 trillion.

Inspired by the big likes of BSM, there is nothing we can do when we rally together around our core values leveraging the breadth and depth of our core competencies and domain expertise and our focus on execution. As a result of this work and despite the tremendously difficult market environment, I'm delighted to share that we delivered on our model of 30% plus annual revenue growth, continued thoughtful sales and marketing efficiency, and cash flow leverage. I'm proud to share some of the successes we have achieved, both in terms of business accomplishments and financial results. Moving forward, we remain maniacally focused on delivering the world's pre-eminent value as a service platform for all of our customers.

Now, as you know, a key component of value as a service is helping customers accrue more value more quickly. At Coupa, we call it accelerated time to value, which is what the A in Coupa stands for. The accelerated vision area was keenly on display in many of our go lives this quarter. Here are several examples from around the world. BMW recently went live on Coupa BSM. They needed to migrate nearly 1 million items and more than 5,000 contracts to our platform. I'm happy to report that 100% of their content was available on day one of their Coupa launch which enabled them to maximize savings opportunities right away.

Spotless, the largest integrated facility services provider throughout New Zealand and Australia, also recently went live with Coupa. Working closely with our partners and customer success teams, Spotless implemented the Coupa platform in just 13 weeks and was able to issue 2,500 purchase orders on the first day they were live. We also support Westpac, Australia's oldest bank. Their CPO posted on LinkedIn, amazing that someone can use a procurement business application and purchase the product they are looking for within 15 seconds. I love that quote because it gives you a sense of the user centricity or the U in Coupa that no one expects in the world of procurement, at least before meeting us.

The accelerated value that these customers have achieved is indicative of what our new customers are also striving to accomplish as they begin their implementations. To that end, I'm pleased to share that our broader sales environment continues to improve. We've seen increased activity and closure rates with some of our larger sales opportunities.

Let me take a moment to welcome some of the many organizations who joined our vast global ever-growing Coupa community last quarter. They include Aspen Pharmacare, Ball Corporation, Bank of New Zealand, Carvana, Checkout, Cloudera, Heathrow Airport, Highspot, Honda Research Institute, Synchrony Financial, Tyson Foods, Waystar, and dozens of others. These new customers joined the Coupa community to leverage our incomparable business spend management platform knowing there is no alternative of this kind of offering. As we extend our leadership position, we believe it's incumbent upon us to protect our flank. To that end, we've built few barriers to entry in BSM including a robust portfolio of patents to protect our innovations. Our truly innovative patent filings have had a success rate of over 95%. We now have 100 patents issued or pending, and we expect to file over a dozen more this year.

Now one of the many areas where we have deep patent coverage is in strategic sourcing optimization. This offering, which provides an e-sourcing platform for companies to run online negotiations and optimize results, has been frequently added this year by customers seeking quick ROI opportunities. There is no better example of the value that can be extracted from our platform than the following. One of the world's largest medical device pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods companies using Coupa BSM recently saved over $300 million in a single sourcing event. Coupa's platform processed over 2 million data points derived from more than 400 rules set by the customer for 6,000 items and over 300 suppliers to elegantly produce the award scenario that generated these massive savings.

There truly is no market equivalent for our sourcing solution which amplifies the open platform, the O in Coupa, to maximize the number of suppliers bidding on a sourcing event. Now, another way that our customers tap into community sourcing is through Coupa Advantage, where they instantly gain access to pre-negotiated contracts with trusted suppliers. That portion of the offering is now called Instant Advantage and has grown to incorporate more than 70 suppliers providing tens of millions of dollars in savings to hundreds of customers. We have also expanded the Coupa Advantage to incorporate sourcing events. Dubbed Sourcing Advantage, the Coupa community can collaborate via group sourcing events to maximize savings by rationalizing service levels and items purchased across all participants.

There are already over 40 events planned for 2021 with an expected average savings of approximately 20% per customer. We added this new functionality to build on the already comprehensive approach we have to accelerating ROI for our customers. Likewise, the industry has no equivalently comprehensive platform we see in Coupa. Because of the breadth of our offering, we added a major customer in the federal sector for the second quarter in a row. While we are restricted from publicly sharing the name of this new federal customer, I can say that it is a very prominent and well-known centralized federal agency that is also contractually committed to be our FedRAMP agency sponsor. We're making good progress in this sector and are encouraged by the robust federal pipeline that we have developed.

Let me now discuss the continuously growing power of Community Intelligence. Grupo Herdez, a Mexican food company with over 10,000 employees across 14 plants and 25 distribution centers utilized Community Intelligence to dramatically reduce approval cycle times. Their average approval cycle time for purchase orders was previously over 30 days and approximately 19 days for invoice approvals. Community Intelligence showed that best-in-class consumer packaged goods companies how they were improving POs and invoices in significantly less time. Grupo Herdez then followed real-time transactionally contextual prescriptions, also known as the P in Coupa, that were automatically shared with them on ways they can improve.

In doing so, they were able to drive PO approval cycle times down to less than three days and despite a 600% increase in volume. They were also able to reduce invoice approval cycle times to less than four days despite the number of invoices growing by 20 times. This is an example of a key value proposition that no other company in our industry can provide, the use of a platform with real-time prescriptions based on anonymized transaction level data which makes our customers smarter together.

Another industry unique capability we delivered for our customers is Coupa Pay. We are truly the only game in town when it comes to sitting at the intersection of buyers, suppliers, and banks and now have nearly 200 Pay customers. This quarter, I want to share with you a story about an enterprise company that has achieved early success with Coupa Pay. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leader in RNA-targeted therapy pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with their novel technology. Six months ago, Ionis digitized its payments processes with Coupa Pay. Already, over 90% of invoices and hundreds of millions of spend have been processed through Coupa Pay at Ionis.

Before implementing Coupa Pay, Ionis manually processed a significant portion of its 15,000 [ph] annual payments through its ERP, including about 50% of its U.S. vendors by paper check. In addition to the complexity of onboarding up to 1,500 new suppliers annually, the payment processes across the company were disjointed and inefficient. They were beset with manual data entry, manual reconciliations, and missed payment instructions and remittance information. Ionis now pays its suppliers leveraging several payment methods or rails available through Coupa Pay including ACH, wire, and check. They also use cross-border to process payments in four currencies across 10 entities in Europe and North America.

After implementing Coupa Pay, Ionis has all but eliminated manual payment processes including operational efficiency improvements and significantly reduced errors. Ionis credits Coupa's ease of use, holistic approach, and mindset of striving for continuous improvement to the success that has been realized. This is just an example of the type of early success we are seeing with Coupa Pay. With the objective of continually increasing the functionality and value we provide to our customers, let's now discuss acquisitions.

We recently completed a small acquisition of Pana, a leading corporate travel booking company. Pana's booking engine will allow us to build upon our success in expense management and further unlock our potential with our Travel Saver offering. We already have the most comprehensive business spend management solution our market has ever seen. This acquisition is all about deepening that value for our customers while broadening our set of capabilities. This deal is consistent with our M&A strategy of adding technology components that maximize and enhance the value of our organic transactional core engine and/or augmenting this engine with key advanced power applications that optimize the value of these transactions.

In making the decision to acquire Pana, we considered culture first, we considered buy versus build, and we considered whether it could quickly be integrated into our platform while maintaining a seamless experience for users. We are more than confident that this acquisition checks all of these boxes. I am happy to welcome the Pana team to Coupa. Now let's move on to the Coupa Business Spend Index. Before getting into the Q1 outlook, I'd like to once again reiterate that the BSI is not necessarily indicative of the trends we're seeing in the Coupa business itself. These are trends we're seeing across industries. The Q1 BSI revealed that business spend sentiment is gradually improving for the third consecutive quarter, following the steep decline at the onset of the pandemic.

Businesses remain cautious about the global economic outlook and all industries with the exception of Hi-Tech, which remains below trends year-over-year nevertheless. For a closer look at the Q1 BSI, I invite you to visit spendindex.com. Now I'd like to highlight a few of my colleagues who have made outstanding contributions in alignment to our core values. Let me start with Guillaume Kashagan who was recently recognized by its peers for exemplifying our number one core value ensuring customer success. Giom delivers value for colleagues and customers alike. He always find the best solution when designing integration interfaces by following best practices.

For our second core value of focusing on results. Julian Philips was recognized. Julian leads by example. His ability to address difficult situations with diplomacy yet assertiveness deserves acknowledgment. Last, but not least, Gautam Phanse was recognized for embodying our core value of striving for excellence. Gautam always takes quick actions to find resolutions for our customers. He is passionate when it comes to serving the customer and supporting our team and constantly inspires his colleagues to strive for excellence as well. These three colleagues embody our core values and reflect our culture of authenticity, community, and excellence that we are maniacally developing at Coupa.

The job is about a lot more than a paycheck, it's about a sense of dignity and a sense of purpose. We seek to provide a platform for professional and personal self-expression to every employee we hire here at Coupa. So, before finishing up, I want to highlight that IDC recently published six reports covering areas of business spend management and Coupa was once again the leader in every one of them. There are currently 28 analyst reports across virtually every aspect of business spend management and we are a leader in all these reports. Proudly, no other provider can come anywhere close to matching the capabilities of our platform nor the value and ROI we deliver for our customers. Now, we do not take these accolades for granted. They serve as just another source of inspiration as we work to lead our market for the benefit of our growing customer community.

So let me close where I began, this year presented more challenges for all of us than we could have possibly imagined, but there is nothing more human than resiliency in the face of adversity. I'm convinced that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and smarter than before. As we are well into our 49th quarter of execution, our confidence has never been higher in our ability to navigate difficult conditions for our customer community to grow at a market setting pace and to extend our position as the clear leader in business spend management.

With that, let me now hand it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Todd Ford, who will review our Q4 financial results and provide our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2022.

Todd?

Todd Ford

Thanks, Rob and good afternoon everyone. As Rob noted a year ago today, we held our fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings call. At that time, we were entering a period of significant uncertainty as the COVID pandemic was just beginning to impact businesses across the globe. In spite of this uncertainty, we approached the situation with resiliency in mind. We weren't just focused on getting through the pandemic, but on continuing to build our business to be best positioning upon exiting COVID.

During the year, we continued to invest across our organization and to the success of our customers and we made strategic investments with the acquisitions of Kinaxis, BELLIN, Moop Net, LLAMAsoft during fiscal '21 and our most recent acquisition of Pana in early February. While making these investments, we delivered 39% year-over-year revenue growth while continuing to show leverage in our operating margins and adjusted free cash flows. In fact, even with the economic headwinds and the impact from our acquisitions, we executed well and still generated an adjusted free cash flow margin of 21%, up from 14% last year and we exited the year from a Rule of 40 perspective at 60% and we define the Rule of 40 as revenue growth rate plus adjusted free cash flow margin. I'm proud of our fiscal '21 results and that we delivered on our commitments to our stakeholders. Most importantly with the assertive posture taken last year, we are well positioned for FY '22 and beyond.

Now, let's get into the details of Q4. We had a very strong Q4 across the board with significant contributions from Coupa Pay including Coupa Treasury and Coupa Supply Chain Management, formerly LLamasoft. Total revenue for Q4 was $164 million, up 47% year-over-year with subscription revenue of $135 million, up 37% compared to last year. Total revenue for fiscal '21 was $542 million, up 39% year-over-year with subscription revenue of $470 million, up 36% compared to last year. The revenue contribution from LLamasoft for Q4 and the full year was approximately $22 million.

As a reminder, the opening deferred revenue for LLamasoft was subject to a one-time purchase accounting haircut of nearly 50% and it will take at least one full annual cycle before the impact of this haircut has worked its way through our financials. Calculated billings for Q4 were $270 million, up 49% year-over-year and $642 million for the full year, up 37% compared to last year. Calculated billings included approximately $15 million of LLamasoft opening deferred revenue post haircut. As a reminder, the comparative period of Q4 fiscal '20 last year was our last pandemic quarter and we delivered record results across the board during that quarter. Given the difficult compare and the volatility of the pandemic-influenced business environment throughout fiscal '21, we were pleased with our execution for Q4 and for the full fiscal year.

Turning to gross margin; our fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 70.1%, well above our guidance of 67% to 68%, but approximately 2.5 points lower than Q3 due to the LLamasoft acquisition. Given the size of LLamasoft, we expect to experience meaningful gross margin compression for most of fiscal '22. This is already reflected in our guidance, which I will share with you in a few minutes. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal '21 was 71.9% compared to our guidance of 71%. Let's now take a look at Q4 results of operations. Despite the impact of onboarding the full LLamasoft expenses while taking a revenue reduction from the opening deferred haircut, the scale and leverage of our financial model was once again demonstrated through our strong operating income and cash flow results.

Specifically, we delivered Q4 non-GAAP operating income of $11 million or 7% of total revenue as well as non-GAAP net income of $13 million or $0.17 per share on approximately 77 million diluted shares. For fiscal '21, we delivered non-GAAP operating income of $53 million or 10% of total revenue as well as non-GAAP net income of $56 million or $0.77 per share on approximately 73 million diluted shares. We also delivered very strong cash flow results. This is a testament to the Coupa platform being mission-critical for our customers and vital to achieving their business objectives. Q4 and full year operating cash flows were $20.4 million and $78.2 million respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $38.1 million or 23% of total revenues. For fiscal '21, adjusted free cash flows were $113.5 million or 21% of total revenues, a result which truly demonstrates our ability to grow the business and to do so profitably.

Please note, that our Q4 operating cash flows were negatively impacted by one-time $19.4 million payout of legacy equity awards for the LLamasoft acquisition. These are awards that while granted by the legacy company and paid for out of acquisition consideration flow through the P&L of the acquiring entity, in this case Coupa, as stock-based compensation costs. For the full year, operating cash flows were also negatively impacted by $27.4 million related to early redemptions on our 2023 convertible notes with most of this impact coming in Q2 and Q3 and none in Q4. In total, the full-year impact of these items was $46.8 million. I mean that our operating cash flows would have been $125 million if we adjusted for these two items. Cash at quarter-end was $606 million; the decrease in our cash balance was driven by cash paid for the LLamasoft acquisition of approximately $792 million. As you already know, we also issued stock with a fair value of approximately $635 million to complete the transaction.

Now, let's turn to guidance. There are several inputs this quarter. So I'll start by laying out the framework. First, the vaccines are now being distributed and it appears we are continuing to trend in the right direction. It will still take some time for things to return to normal, at least some version of the new normal. Many customers and prospects continue to operate with caution, making it difficult to predict the timing of when deals will close. Though we continue to see incremental strength with each successive quarter both in terms of feedback from our go-to-market teams and customer and prospect conversations, considerable uncertainty still exists and thus we will continue to proceed in a measured fashion.

Next, our guidance once again assumes no billings or revenue contribution in Q1 or fiscal '22 from Coupa Travel Saver. It is possible we could see travel pick up in the second half of the year. However, it's currently too difficult to predict what that recovery may look like with respect to both timing and volume. We will update you on future quarters if we begin to incorporate contributions from Travel Saver into our guidance. Finally, let's talk about Coupa Supply Chain design and planning, formerly LLamasoft. As we've stated in the past, our strategy is to align their business model with Coupa's, optimizing for long-term success with Coupa core and supply chain management working together in one cloud BSM platform. We are committed to this approach, which is clearly the right long-term strategy for our business. In the near term, however, this will cause the revenue contribution from LLamasoft to be significantly lower than their legacy pre-acquisition annual revenue of approximately $105 million. For at least all of fiscal '22 and most, if not all of fiscal '23; let me explain why.

First, our objective is to convert legacy on-prem license arrangements to the cloud. This process, which we anticipate will be spread out over the next two plus years and will primarily happen in conjunction with customer renewals and it's already underway. Under ASC 606, license revenue is recognized upfront whereas cloud revenue is recognized ratably over time. Therefore, cloud conversions will create a decrease in revenue on the front-end. Conversely, revenue on the back-end will be greater in a SaaS arrangement than it would have been with an non-prime license, but it will take time to reach that inflection point. As a reminder, we report on-prem license revenue in our professional services and other revenue line. Next, LLamasoft was doing substantially all their own implementation work prior to the acquisition, which resulted in meaningful professional services revenue. As you know, GSI's and regional partners lead 80% plus of our Coupa implementations. This partner-led model is key to our strategy and we are training our partners to take on LLamasoft professional services work. This will drive a much cleaner model and better margins in the long-term.

Finally, the opening deferred revenue haircut for LLamasoft was significant, nearly 50% as I noted earlier. This haircut will have a meaningful impact on fiscal '22 subscription revenues. With these considerations as a backdrop, we expect total revenue for the first quarter to be $151.5 million to $152.5 million with subscription revenue of $133.5 million to $134.5 million and professional services and other revenues of approximately $18 million. As a reminder, we recognized revenue based on the number of days in the quarter and since there are fewer days in Q1 due to February, steady state subscription revenues are seasonally lower by several million dollars in Q1 compared to Q4. For calculated billings on a trailing 12-month basis, we expect to exit Q1 at a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 33%.

Moving down the income statement, we expect a Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 65% to 66%. Factors contributing to the lower Q1 gross margin guidance include lower LLamasoft revenues due to the deferred revenue haircut, shift to subscription revenue and shifting services revenue to partners and the reduced number of days in Q1 because of February. We expect a non-GAAP operating loss of $10 million to $12 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $13 million to $15 million resulting in a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 to $0.21 on approximately 73 million weighted average basic and diluted shares for the quarter.

After finishing the year strong with $38.1 million of positive adjusted free cash flows in Q4 on strong collections performance, we expect Q1 adjusted free cash flows of $3 million to $5 million. For the fiscal year-end, January 31st, 2022, we expect total revenues of $675 million to $678 million. This includes subscription revenue of $586 million to $589 million and professional services and other revenue of approximately $89 million. In this guidance, we are assuming a legacy subscription revenue contribution from LLamasoft of $30 million to $35 million. The interesting dynamic here is that to the extent we are not successful in converting former LLamasoft customers to the cloud in the time frame we are planning, our revenues will be higher in the near-term.

Turning to gross margin, for fiscal '22, we expect a non-GAAP gross margin of 66% to 67%, a non-GAAP operating loss of $7 million to $10 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $17 million to $20 million resulting in a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.23 to $0.27 on approximately 73.5 million weighted average basic and diluted shares for the year. As we work our way through the timing of revenues recognized from LLamasoft as well as taking advantage of synergies on the cost side of the equation, we expect our P&L to improve over the next several quarters. With respect to adjusted free cash flows, we expect to be up on an absolute dollar basis for fiscal '22.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We'd now be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, congratulations and a great finish to the -- to a very strong year. My question was around the Coupa Pay and there -- the invoice function. Rob, can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing in terms of the debate we -- you have the clients around doing this in Coupa versus doing this in ERP; you gave a very good example. I would assume that situation -- that messiness that you have with the ERP system is pretty much everywhere. But where are customer on their journey to kind of actually acknowledge that and finally move on and embrace you? Thank you.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure. Thanks so much for the question. Look, they -- they continue to acknowledge it without a doubt the challenges that they're having, they're not difficult to see the very real challenges. And because of that our customer acquisition rate is accelerating, and our deployments and transactional spend running through the system is accelerating. A lot of it has to do with the fact that we're in a very unique situation, we face a scenario where you have very disjointed processes for Pay, you have a lot of manual effort being deployed, you have a lot of different perhaps ERP modules being used. And you have this value proposition of a centralized hub where you have visibility to everything, from the point of thought around making a request to buy something all the way through to payment, and the ability to use any rail seamlessly to make those payments across their geographies of -- you know, hundreds, in some cases thousands of suppliers. So we're continuing to make really, really good headway there. And it's a process, but one that we're obviously committed to because the value proposition is just so, so strong.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. I appreciate it. I was wondering if you could give any color on the success in cross-selling some of the new acquisitions in LLamasoft and the Treasury business in particular that seemed to have so much? What -- are they filling in the gap you expected in your product offerings?

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure. So let me just say that what's really working for us is our set strategy of delivering an integrated business spend management platform. What we're seeing from customers of any size that we interact with is, they do not have visibility to their spend, whether it pertains to direct or indirect, whether it pertains to the cash that they're utilizing properly to manage the expenditures that they're making; whether it has to do with their expense processes, their invoice processes, their contracts management, their sourcing. They are looking for across the board visibility, control and optimization of business spend management, and because of that they realize the synergy of partnering with a value, as a service player like ourselves who offers a business spend management platform for that. So, of course, they are uptaking supply chain design and planning, Treasury, and many of the modules and capabilities I just listed. But the secret sauce to it is, the alignment between ourselves and our customers around the vision of business spend management, and how to get to an optimized success with it.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to go back to your comments about the source together events in the Coupa Advantage. If I heard correctly, you had sort of 70 suppliers kind of offering there; how much did that grow in the past year? And maybe, we know -- can you inform us on anything you're doing to sort of boost the number of suppliers that are making use of that? Thanks.

Rob Bernshteyn

Well, our focus is on boosting the value that we deliver to our customers that may be by increasing more suppliers than may be through negotiating stronger contracts with our preferred suppliers, that may be by facilitating these incredible events we're driving where we're bringing together multiple customers to facilitate a sourcing event where everyone gets to save based on aggregating buying power. So our orientation is not so much on number of suppliers, it's always oriented towards the value we're delivering for our customers and -- you know, we're very proud of our continued growth in the value we're driving for all of them. You know, what you could see numerically there is that we're over $2.3 trillion of spend is now running through the platform, where you can see numerically is that our average subscription per year from our customers is growing virtually every quarter now for 48 quarters; so that's our orientation and all of that is moving in the right direction, and we're very pleased with it.

Stan Zlotsky

Perfect, thank you so much, guys. And congratulations on a very strong end to the fiscal year. When you look at your fiscal '22 guidance, what are some of the -- from the macro data points that you're looking at as far as informing how you're thinking about growth -- revenue growth for the full year and where to put your -- your investment dollars? Thank you.

Rob Bernshteyn

Maybe we can address that both from external, and then we'll ask Todd to talk about a bit from internal. But from an external perspective, as you'd imagine as executives of the company we'll look at every element of data we have in front of us. We're looking at how our pipeline is growing. And then, I'm proud to say it's the largest pipeline we've ever had as a company at this moment. We're looking at the talent that we have, all over the world that can work that pipeline to bring deals to closure. We're looking at our ability to implement those customers successfully and quickly, and the systems integrator network that we're developing and certifying around the world. We're looking at just about every piece of data we can get to continue this -- this move, this quarter-over-quarter move to build out the company. So, not one specific measure but every measure that -- that we have in our purview from an external perspective.

Todd Ford

Yes, Stan. And then, from a financial perspective, obviously, we look at trends that we've seen in the past three quarters. We look at the strength of the pipeline, picking up multiple data points from customers and prospects alike. And the -- looking at a range of outcomes and trying to take a very measured approach with respect to that range. And similar to how we've done things in the past; we assume that we'll start that kind of a lower range, and as we execute we'll update it accordingly. And our guidance and philosophy too -- our guidance philosophy hasn't changed.

Michael Turrin

Great, thanks. Good afternoon, thanks for taking the question. On LLamasoft, I just was hoping we can get more detail on what that helps unlock from the direct spend side and how that value can potentially contribute to the community on the Coupa platform? I'm also wondering, just initial observations you might be able to share on any difference between the two buyers? And how much cross-sell could prove part of the equation for success there as well; appreciating Todd's commentary just around the push-pull dynamics of migrating to the cloud versus the traditional license model there.

Rob Bernshteyn

While at the broader sense I can tell you there is not one executive that I've spoken to over the last four to five months that is not thinking about how they get work through optimization of their supply chain in some way, right, especially if they're dealing with any kinds of products whatsoever. So, that is an area of very real focus, not only commercially, but also in the public sector, obviously. So, we think we've got just an incredible platform here to help companies not only design their supply chain for longer term and short-term, but actually plan out what goods and services, they're going to need to source immediately, and then take action on those sourcing events through operational and transactional purchasing and receiving, and -- of course, invoice reconciliation, and payments, and background for designing and planning; so the synergy is very clear, and the alignment is very clear. And we're really excited about the culture of the people that we brought on as well, that's starting to really become one Coupa village as we like to call it here. And that hasn't taken a lot of time for us to really see things out as a set of colleagues grounded in a common set of values; the value proposition is crystal clear.

There is a second portion to your question around the value of community data. Very simply put, when you complete a design and set a plan for supply chain, that feeds directly into our sourcing optimization capability. So, once you know what it is that you need, we can help you get it very, very quickly, we can get it from the right folks with the lowest risk and at the right price, and with the highest likelihood of on-time delivery; so that's an obvious synergy point. But the beauty then is, after we see that that transactional spend happening, as you start buying these products; we're picking up a whole host of community data that's highly relevant, everything from time to deliver, to ordering trends, to order cycle time, restocking patterns, consumption data and much more. And we're looking to use some of that information to inform how to more optimally design and plan next time around. And in fact, we've created a center of excellence in data science here that is tasked with optimizing or leveraging that optimized data for the design and planning used case.

So it's really, really exciting time for us here because this just has never before been done in our industry.

Steve Koenig

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I was curious to get some color on competition in two aspects. One is, maybe a little bit on your competition with SaaS providers in HR-ERP and procure-to-pay that have made an initiative to try to get in that space in a bigger way. And secondly, on Pay itself, which could ultimately disrupt a huge TAM and B2B payment, you know, understood that this is 99% greenfield probably, but -- but how do you think about your competition in that space as well? Thank you very much, and congrats on the Q4.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure, thank you very much. You know, you may be new to some of the comments we've shared in the past round competition, but we all here firmly believe that the primary competitor we have is an incredible one, and that is purely ourselves. No one else is as -- has a broad vision around business spend management that we could see in the market. And so our pursuit of that and our ability to execute for our customers is our fundamental competition. Now, of course, we're not naive, there are some point solution providers and certain distinct used cases that may be competitive for those used cases; but if we align around a common vision with our customers, we tend to be victorious every time. So that's our orientation; it's orientation around becoming a leader in this marketplace by redefining it and delivering values of service that's measurable for every one of our customers. Any point solution providers overtime will have to sort themselves out.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about Coupa Pay; another question in Coupa Pay, please. In the past, you've provided the ASP uplift, greater than 20%. Could you comment on how that's trending and any commentary on the core invoicing solution versus some of these other add-ons, like V-Card early payment [ph]; are those starting to contribute to that metric as well because it sounds like you're seeing broader adoption of Coupa Pay elements? Thank you so much.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure, sure. Happy to answer. So, the tax rate for Coupa Pay this quarter is similar to -- I think last quarter we shared roughly 30% that's healthy, still the -- but certainly the fastest growing new module that we've ever done now up to nearly 200 customers, I think I shared that in the prepared remarks. The customer acquisition rate itself is accelerating and what I think you should know is that customers are thoughtfully taking methodical approach to ramping their transactional spend. And indeed, more and more of that is happening in the last capability of Coupa Pay that we took GA, and that is invoice payments. Of course, we see virtual credit card adoption, we see dynamic discounting adoption but -- or what we call Coupa Accelerate; but at the core, of course, the real play here is around invoice payments and continued healthy adoption and customer add-ons, quarter-in, quarter-out.

Joseph Vafi

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Great execution. I know, Rob, you're talking about one big customer and the big savings they had there. I was wondering if you could kind of expand out to a higher level and maybe provide a little color on where you see ROI savings or discount savings now for your broader customer base versus, perhaps where you were a year or 18 months ago. Thanks.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure, thank you for that. And again, as you know, as we discussed in the past, savings is one of value proposition, there are so many more around our overall suite. But we measure overall savings in the tens of billions of dollars for our customers, right, in aggregate, and that continues to grow. And that that is delivered through the fundamental value proposition of business spend management; greater visibility to opportunities for savings, greater control around your expenditures, actually preventing spend from happening where you otherwise wouldn't have been able to, and then continuing to optimize that spend so that it's routed -- is routed to the right suppliers with the lowest risk, at the right price points, with the right quality level; so we continue to grow that. And again, quantitatively, I think you see the outcome of that which is just incredible renewal rates and continued adoption of other modules of our product with a lot lower cost of customer acquisition and currently for us which is why we continue to primarily hunt rather than gather in the marketplace.

Ryan MacDonald

Hi, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a great quarter. My question is really for Rob here. Can you talk about billing in LLama? And how that started to contribute into fourth quarter and what you see heading into first quarter, particularly on the billing side?

Rob Bernshteyn

Like I mentioned earlier, you know, so the answer is significant contributions in both areas but the most interesting I think and relevant for you, as you think about our business in coming quarters and years is that it's coming through a realization by the prospect, that an integrated platform that supports all the used cases that we have now integrated together and put onto one technology platform, one usability layer, more and more one business logic layer is what they're actually looking for; so continued growth. Having said that, I think it's also important to note that the core areas of Coupa, what you might call organic, if you are thinking about it from a product perspective, it continued to grow rapidly as well, and we see strong growth there.

Chris Merwin

Thanks so much for taking my question. As the platform continues to grow here through M&A, can you give us a sense of some of the increases in deal sizes that you're seeing, and I know, it's still early with LLamasoft and supply chain planning, but just trying to get a sense for any increase you've seen there in particular, with deal sizes for customers taking that, in addition to your broader platform, just given a bigger category, supply chain management is? Thank you.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure, they're quite meaningful. I mean, I think the two measures to look at as I said, in the past, virtually every quarter, 48 quarters, average annual recurring revenue for the platform for new customers has grown right and incrementally grown. But when you started, you know, very small numbers and you start again, you get into the hundreds of 1000s. And you start doing multimillion dollar annual deals, you know, you're making significant progress. Certainly the addition of supply chain design and planning is a continued contributor to that, and the willingness for just about any executive in the world that runs a meaningful organization to spend money on best in class. Now, modern AI supported information technology solutions for sorting out how to optimize their supply chain is very, very strong. And so we will continue to charge fairly for the values and service we deliver and continue to grow that value as a service on both ends and as we continue our way into this market.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and good afternoon. I was hoping you could double click on the Pana acquisition and logic here, you acquired Yapta about a year ago, imagine you learned a lot in the last year just around the travel space. My question here is, what do you learn in the last year that it's increasing your confidence and decision to double down on travel and expense management? And what was unique about Pana that attracted you to that business, it looks like it's slightly larger than the Yapta, also looks like it's got an integrated payment rails for travel expense management. So walk me through the logic there and what you've learned about that travel expense management space from last year? Thanks.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure. Thank you for the question. I think one of the things that's distinctly unique about that company is the culture and the people and the passion they have for this category. It's a category that we've watched, and been in some way part of, for quite some time now. And that's number one, number two; they took a very innovative approach, a very smart pending approach to sorting out the very generic travel bookings process that's prevalent in our industry. And we love the innovation that they brought to that approach and the thoughtfulness they brought to that approach. And so making that transactional construct part of our overall expense management offering and thus, part of our overall business spend management offering just seemed like a complete no brainer to us. And we're well underway to integrating that offering already. We look forward to have being in market with that as one integrated suite here very, very shortly. We look forward to going live on in ourselves here in our own like Coupa environment shortly as well. It's just really, really exciting for us.

Brian Peterson

Hi, gentlemen, thanks for taking the question and congrats on the strong quarter. So you've had a pretty successful M&A engine over the last few years. I'm curious on the path of value creation for customers and ultimately, revenue for you. How would you rank LLamasoft versus some of the acquisitions you've made in the past and you also mentioned, migrating services to the channel versus internal, any impact on active deployments or ramping the SIs [ph] that are impacting the '22 guide? Thank you.

Rob Bernshteyn

Well to your first question, how we'd rank it; that's a tough one. Because we appreciate all the people that joined us from all the different companies that we've acquired, and now made part of Coupa core. I mean, they're all my Coupa colleagues, and Todd’s Cooper colleagues, and everyone that's listening here that works at Coupa. So we don't really think of it that way. But what I can tell you is that over the course of the last 12 or so years, we've progressed in terms of the sizes of some of the acquisitions we've taken on, but we did that very thoughtfully, very, very carefully, making sure that we do everything possible to increase the likelihood of those acquisitions, being highly successful from a people perspective, from a process perspective, certainly for technology perspective, as long as all of it is aligned with our common vision around business spend management, and LLamasoft was certainly no exception. Just some incredible folks that were pursuing an area that we will continue to pursue, now part of a much stronger overall core. So that's what I'd say is most important. Maybe Todd could add to some of your secondary question there as well.

Todd Ford

From a guidance perspective, Brian, you know, we made an assumption that we're going to convert all the license to the cloud, and the vast majority of professional services work to GSIS, which will bring them billions of revenues if we're successful. And we structured in a manner such that if we don't succeed to the level we expect, or actually revenues and billings would be higher. So we do expect to have some professional services, but then our guidance we assumed very little. And part of that's also just to get the goals and objectives in alignment, that I want to guide to higher numbers with professional services and licenses. And then if it doesn't happen, then we're having a discussion. So we've basically taken that off of the table. And to the extent we don't execute, it's upside to our guidance.

Peter Levine

Thanks, guys. The piggyback offer, prior comment you made on pipelines. Can you just share [ph] how much of that might be net new versus up sells? Curious to know if that mix shift, basically how that mix it's trended throughout the year and your expectations into fiscal '22. And then second is have you guys seen some of the most impacted industries returned to market curious to know if you see a rebound here in 2021 from some of these industries? Thanks.

Rob Bernshteyn

Sure. Well, we don't you know, we don't break out pipeline in terms of add on or net new, but I can tell you, certainly healthy in both and our primary focus is certainly on net new, net new customers because the add on business tends to come on, as I mentioned earlier, a much lower cost of customer acquisition happens much more organically. In terms of industries, look, we see an acceleration of pipeline in some of the largest, most prominent industries. And as you'd see, with COVID, now starting to kind of stretch and start to look healthy and healthier each day. We see some of the larger projects in manufacturing, Telecom, even high tech, retail certainly move a bit quicker. But those are just some of the verticals and the very, sort of situational data I'm sharing with you. It's not scientific fuel.

Matt Van Vliet

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the question. Nice job in the quarter. Maybe digging in just a little bit further on the Pana acquisition, and really the overall travel space. Todd, you mentioned that you're not really assuming much revenue contribution this year in the guide. So I guess, maybe a couple of parts. How much more, if anything, do you feel like you need to sort of build out that whole product to be competitive when you see corporate travel coming back and sort of cross selling there to existing customers? And then secondarily, what level of travel or entertainment are you currently budgeting in for the guidance on the margin side for Coupa spending?

Todd Ford

Well, you know, on the first part around product, we feel like we're in a really good spot and our expense management module and offering on its own is used by hundreds of customers around the world and is very robust and has been replacing a number of incumbent providers for some time. With the travel booking component with travel saver as well, we’re very encouraged of our ability to not only be competitive, but to really reframe the whole market. I mean, the challenges of that market is frustration with these ability. People booking outside, known channels, not getting the savings that they would like. Frustrations, a lot of money left on the table with pre negotiated discounts that being take advantage of and much, much more. Also, of course, using AI to track fraud, we support each and every one of those challenges that customers are facing with an integrated offering. So we won't rest on our laurels, we'll continue to build out the panel offering it's a core platform that we're going to continue invest in. But, we think we're really well positioned as travel begins to take hold more in coming quarters and emerged as a leader in a very interesting category. But one that we still believe it's just a subcategory of broader business management, which is what we're planning for.

Rob Bernshteyn

And from a guidance perspective, really what we're doing with Pana is coming from a perspective of resiliency and skating to the path, right, we know the world is going to come back and some sort of sense of normalcy, whether it's six months, 12 months or 18 months. And by getting ahead of this on the travel expense side, we're going to be really well-positioned when travel does come back. So from a guidance perspective, literally no revenue is contemplated in the guidance and then obviously, the expenses are still flowing through the P&L and there are some incremental from Pana that's in the guidance, but I would say it's pretty small in the grand scheme of things.

Josh Beck

Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to ask a little bit about the budget process that you're seeing from your customers. It seems like a year ago today, the back office really got de-prioritized in light of other front office areas, collaboration, et cetera. Do you think now that we're a year removed, certainly things are starting to look a lot brighter on the vaccine front, that it's been considered the BSM and back office area, more maybe where it was pre-pandemic? I know that's a bit of a tricky one to answer. But just curious maybe on any antidotes, you can share along those lines?

Rob Bernshteyn

Well, I would say what we're seeing is probably what may be most valuable to the audience here, is that there's a broader arc perhaps than just a one-year. If we look at a five to 10-year arc, in that arc, there's no question whatsoever that this area of business for management is making its way higher and higher on the priority list of digital transformation and moving to the cloud. We've largely started around the customer revenue side or CRM, spent a great deal of time moving, human capital and those core constructs into the cloud and that will really make our own way into one of the last areas to wrap around core ERP, which is business management. So it's still episodic in some cases, obviously. There are certain industries, there are certain companies that see this at the very top of the list where others are not as keen on it. But the broader arc strongly suggests that a greater prioritization in this area is upon us.

Siti Panigrahi

Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask you about BELLIN. It's been now more than couple of quarters since you acquired BELLIN. So how's the integration going? I understand BELLIN's is more synergistic to Coupa Pay, since it adds more options to bank connectivity and also, it's in Europe. So how are you seeing the opportunity to post balance Treasury into the US market?

Rob Bernshteyn

That's correct about the greatest era of synergy with Coupa Pay and that is exactly how that's been playing out. We've been having really exceptional success with BELLEN -- not only from the people perspective, but from the go-to-market perspective, from the customers we're closing, the deployments we're doing. We just finished the annual 1CC [ph] conference, which had I think, over 750 active participants in the Treasury community, which is part of our broader Coupa community now. So, really pleased with what's happening with that area of our business.

Matthew Coss

Hi. Good afternoon. This is Matt Coss on behalf of Mark Murphy. Thank you for taking my question. Rob, you mentioned earlier that you've been able to reduce deployment times by about a month. Is there anything in there that indicates that that reduction in deployment times we'll continue how we're able to accomplish that? And any impact on gross margin from that?

Rob Bernshteyn

Well, it's hard to predict, but I do think if I were to predict, I would say some of that is certainly sustainable for the longer term. If you think about a typical deployment in a physical world, there are days that are spent flying into the client account, or they spent flying out their dinners -- there's a whole bunch of work that's done that might be fun or interesting for folks, but it isn't focused on the result of getting the customer live. And now when we're on a Zoom session where you have the systems integrator, you have one of my Coupa colleagues, you have the right folks from the customer account, and they are sharing their screen, and configuring in real time and stepping through their Gantt Chart of execution to go live, obviously, that's much more efficient as long as folks are willing and tech-savvy enough to go about it that way. So my instinct is 100% of that operational efficiency improvement will likely not stick as people move back toward travel. I do think a significant portion of it will because we now know that it's doable. And of course, we'll see how that plays out.

Matthew Coss

And if you wanted to get some additional comments on the record, because we've gotten some messages offline with respect to Q4 billings in revenue contribution, in organic, inorganic. I thought it'd be worthwhile to highlight in this setting. While we don't really think about it that way internally, I know that a lot of you want some of the details here. So when we guided for Q4 for LLamasoft, we guided to $22 million to 24 million billings contribution. And we noted on the call that from the opening defer for LLamasoft was approximately $15 million. And for revenue, we guided to $13 million from LLamasoft and came in at $22 million related to LLamasoft. Some of that revenue came from the bleed off of the opening deferred, which was the $15 million. In addition, LLamasoft had a strong Q4 from net new business, which positively impact Q4 billings and revenues. Since we had little operating history with LLamasoft when we got to Q4, we took a cautious approach in our assumption for new business contribution and as you can imagine, we were pleased by their stronger than expected performance in Q4. Also, it's difficult to bifurcate organic and inorganic contribution when it comes to new business and professional services. What is organic and inorganic is subject to interpretation, and hence difficult to provide an exact number. In general, I personally think about organic billings and revenue growth rate for Q4 to be in the low 30s and as a reminder, that's against a tough compare from Q4 from a year ago.

