Photo by ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) appears to be in a decent position as a company due to the progression of the vaccine rollout and its bolstered liquidity after its recent capital raise. However, while it should be able to get to a positive cash flow environment without using up its current cash balance, its stock still appears to be of poor value. Potbelly's market capitalization is back to levels it hasn't seen since May 2019, and around 65% higher than it was at the end of February 2020.

Capital Raise And Cash Burn

Potbelly issued 3.25 million shares at $4.91 per share in February 2021 for approximately $15 million in net proceeds. This offering also included 1.3 million warrants with an exercise price of $5.45 per share. Full exercise of the warrants could add another $7 million in cash for Potbelly.

At the end of 2020, Potbelly had $11 million in cash on hand. It also had around $11 million to $12 million in deferred cash expenses (primarily deferred rent), while its cash burn was around $5 million to $6 million per quarter during the second half of 2020.

Thus, its cash on hand (at the end of 2020) and capital raise should give it enough cash to make it to the period of positive cash flow expected in the second half of 2021.

Potbelly also has some room under its revolving credit facility if it needs it. As of February 2021, the revolving credit commitment was $25 million (reduced from $40 million) and the maturity date on the credit facility was extended from March 2022 to January 2023.

Same-Store Sales

Potbelly's year-over-year same-store sales will turn positive now that we are passing the one-year anniversary of when everything started to shut down in the United States. This will probably result in Potbelly's March 2021 same-store sales being quite positive and its Q1 2021 same-store sales being down in the low-to-mid single digits overall.

Potbelly should be able to get close to 2019 same-store sales levels in the second half of 2021. Compared to 2019, two-year stacked comps appear to be around -13% in January 2021 and around -19% in February 2021 (with some severe weather impact there). With new infections projected to be down quite significantly in the second half of 2021, it seems reasonable then to expect that Potbelly can get to within a low single-digit decline in same-store sales compared to 2019.

There is some uncertainty about how much Central Business District store sales will recover though. These stores have the weakest performance among Potbelly's store types and accounted for around 20% of Potbelly's sales prior to the pandemic.

Source: Potbelly

There appears to be a permanent shift towards more people working from home even after the pandemic abates, so that is a headwind against the performance of the Central Business District stores. If those stores recover to around 90% of 2019 levels, that would put overall Potbelly sales down by approximately 2% compared to 2019 (if the remainder of the stores are relatively even versus 2019).

Market Capitalization

Although I believe that Potbelly can at least get back close to pre-pandemic same-store sales levels, its market cap is now well above pre-pandemic levels.

Potbelly had 23.6 million shares outstanding on January 26, 2020. Its share price was $4.17 at the time, which would translate into a $99 million market cap. At the end of February 2020, it was at $5 per share, or a $118 million market cap.

Potbelly had 28.0 million shares outstanding as of February 24, 2021, after its capital raise. The full exercise of the warrants would increase this to around 29.3 million shares outstanding. At $6.72 per share, that would translate into a $197 million market cap or around 67% higher than its market cap at the end of February 2020.

This makes Potbelly's stock look like it has a fairly poor risk-to-reward ratio at its current level. It is pricing in a return to better than pre-pandemic business results, while there is a decent chance that it may fall a bit short of those results.

Conclusion

Potbelly's capital raise puts it in a good position to maintain a cash balance until it likely reaches positive cash flow in the second half of 2021. It also has access to additional credit facility funds if it needs to.

The capital raise has added to Potbelly's share count though, and if the warrants are exercised, Potbelly's market capitalization is nearing $200 million now. This is pretty high given that it was around $100 million to $120 million for most of 2020 before the pandemic.

Potbelly's share price is pricing in a lot of optimism about its business recovery, making it pretty risky at current levels.