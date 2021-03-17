Photo by B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) provides solutions to help organizations improve performance. In addition to having an educational division among other things, the company offers something called the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, which includes videos, digital learning modules, and training courses. Due to the All Access Pass, a substantial portion of the company’s sales are subscription-based. The company previously focused on selling solutions and content one course or one solution at a time.

With the ongoing shift from non-subscription billing, the cancellation rate has been lower and as a result, Franklin Covey has more predictability. With it being easier to keep customers, the company could potentially be more profitable because it doesn't have to spend as much to find customers to replace the ones it loses. With more money, Franklin Covey could also afford to invest more on its product and make it more compelling.

In terms of the All Access Pass, management thinks it has an extremely compelling business model, with strong gross margins, strong visibility, high flow through of incremental sales to incremental adjusted EBITDA.

In terms of its stock, Franklin Covey started the shift to subscription All Access Pass in 2016. Perhaps not coincidentally, Franklin Covey also trended higher from 2016, from around $20 to around $33 before the pandemic.

Enterprise All Access Pass plus add-ons have grown a lot. Sales of Enterprise All Access Pass plus add-ons have risen from 0 in FY 2015 to $81.5 million in FY 2019 to $90.5 million in FY 2020.

In terms of all access pass subscription revenue, LTM Q1'21 was $65 million, up from LTM Q1'20 of $55.7 million.

The All Access Pass growth has also helped increase gross margin in Q1'21.

Franklin Covey has some tailwinds.

Now that the pandemic is waning, the world economy is expected to grow pretty quickly in the next few years and that could be a tailwind for Franklin Covey. More economic growth could mean more demand for the services that Franklin Covey provides. Many companies have been willing to spend money on Franklin Covey’s products and services to potentially improve productivity in the past. They could do so in the future.

In addition to the economic growth expectation, I also think there are several other reasons to believe there’s more upside left.

Earnings Strength

The company has some momentum. Overall, the company's first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million, exceeding the company's own estimate of $2 million to $2.5 million.

Growth Expectation

Management expects growth in the future. Management sees more growth in the future and more adjusted EBITDA. Whereas Franklin Covey reported adjusted EBITDA of $14 million for 2020, they are targeting adjusted EBITDA of $20-$22 million for 2021, $30 million for 2022 and $40 million for 2023.

The company is growing internationally. In the first quarter, Franklin Covey's international sales were $9.9 million, beating the company's own estimate of $9 million. While the $9.9 million was still less than what it was in the first quarter of 2019 when there was no pandemic, the international sales in the first quarter rose 41% from that of the fourth quarter.

Management has ambition. They said in their first quarter 2021 conference call,

We fully expect to achieve an adjusted EBITDA to sales margin of 20% in the coming years and really to become a $1 billion market cap company in the coming years even at an adjusted EBITDA multiple that's conservative relative to our adjusted EBITDA growth rate and without relying on multiples of revenue, which we should increasingly be able to garner.

Assuming that management doesn’t increase the shares outstanding, the $1 billion market cap target means that the company hopes its stock will more than double. Currently the stock has a market cap of around $400 million based on the 3/15/2021 close price.

In terms of shares outstanding, management has actually done a good job over the years.

According to YCharts, Franklin Covey's shares outstanding has actually fallen from 16.5 million in May 30, 2015 to 14.04 million in December 31, 2020.

Given that management has only given guidance to 2023 in the conference call, I think they assume that their stock could be considerably higher by that year if adjusted EBITDA increases to around $40 million from the estimated $20-$22 million for 2021.

Risks

Franklin Covey faces competition from other sources. If competition cuts prices or if a new freemium online service catches on, that might hurt Franklin Covey’s margins and demand.

Although the All Access pass plus add-on sales have grown since its introduction, management will need to execute and deliver on profitability in future years.

The world economy might need to grow fairly rapidly for Franklin Covey to meet its ambitious targets and any economic weakness would not be good.

Any risks could affect whether Franklin Covey hits its adjusted EBITDA goals for 2023 and whether there is any upside in the future.

The Years Ahead

I don’t know if the stock will double in a few years but it could certainly be substantially higher if demand for the All Access Pass is strong enough. Although the risks could prevent the occurrence, I think the stock could recover to the pre-pandemic level of $33 and there could be further upside from there.